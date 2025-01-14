Powered by RND
The Prairie Populists

The Prairie Populists
Our goal is to bring attention to the perspectives and stories of ordinary people and the ways democracy can work to create a better future for all Americans.
  • The Prairie Populists Episode 1: The Roosevelt Roots
    In this first episode of The Prairie Populists, Logan and Zach discuss the state of the Democratic party in rural America and lay out their vision for the program in connecting rural Americans with the prospect of left-of-center policy that they state has strengthened rural America historically and can continue to do so. Part two features a conversation with labor organizer Deven Mantz as the crew discusses similar issues of how the DNC can better connect with the folks of the prairie.
The Prairie Populists

Our goal is to bring attention to the perspectives and stories of ordinary people and the ways democracy can work to create a better future for all Americans.
