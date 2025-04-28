The Popecast: A History of the Papacy

Powered by RND
  • When Kings Could Overrule Cardinals: The Papal Veto (w/ Fr. Richard Kunst)
    Friend of the show and renowned papal memorabilia collector Fr. Richard Kunst rejoins The Popecast to talk about the Conclave of 1903 and the last instance of "jus exclusivae" – the right assumed by Catholic monarchs for centuries to veto a pick for the next pope (through their cardinal primate) if they found a particular candidate objectionable – along with various papal historical intricacies and speculations about the upcoming conclave to replace Pope Francis. Fr. Rich's website: papalartifacts.comNEWSLETTER: https://popes.substack.comFB / Twitter / Instagram: @thepopecastEMAIL: [email protected]
  • Memories of Pope Francis with @Exnunontherun (Marilis Pineiro)
    Our favorite Instagram world traveler and fan of the show - Marilis Pineiro of @exnunontherun - joins The Popecast for EPISODE 100 to share some great stories about her time in religious life serving Pope Francis directly while working in the Vatican. FOLLOW: instagram.com/exnunontherunNEWSLETTER: https://popes.substack.comFB / Twitter / Instagram: @thepopecastEMAIL: [email protected]
  • The Pope Who Rescued St. Peter's Basilica from Collapse (Interview w/ Author Wayne Kalayjian)
    Wayne Kalayjian is author of the new book Saving Michelangelo’s Dome: How Three Mathematicians and a Pope Sparked an Architectural Revolution, the incredible story of how precarious cracking throughout the dome of St. Peter's Basilica prompted an unprecedented collision of the greatest minds in construction, science, math, and the Catholic Church. GET THE BOOK: Saving Michelangelo's Dome PATREON: https://patreon.com/thepopecast NEWSLETTER: https://popes.substack.com FB / Twitter / Instagram: @thepopecast EMAIL: [email protected] ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Wayne Kalayjian is a civil and structural engineer who has designed buildings, bridges, towers, and tunnels on five continents. He knows how they are built, why they stand up, how to keep them safe, and why—on occasion—they fall down. Wayne also lectures at the University of Southern California and is an engineering expert for the California Department of Consumer Affairs. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and art history from Tufts University, a master’s degree in structural and earthquake engineering from Stanford University, and a master’s degree in management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In 1995, Wayne engineered the move of an historic lighthouse on Cape Cod National Seashore. Just as the mathematicians in his book saved Michelangelo’s dome from collapse, he used those same scientific principles to save Highland Light from falling into the sea. Since then, his one-of-a-kind drawings have been on permanent display at the lighthouse museum in North Truro, Massachusetts. Wayne was raised in New England and lives in Southern California.
  • The First “Pontifex Maximus” (St. Siricius)
    Our pope this week reigned at a time when the historical record wasn’t much, and we don’t know a whole lot about his life as a result. And yet his contributions to the history of the papacy have still resounded for over 1600 years. Read Pope St. Siricius' full letter: https://thepopecast.fm/blog/siricius-decretal PATREON: https://patreon.com/thepopecast NEWSLETTER: https://popes.substack.com FB / Twitter / Instagram: @thepopecast EMAIL: [email protected]
  • Artificial Intelligence, Demonic Possession, and Visions of Mary (Interview w/ Sci-Fi Author Andrew Gillsmith)
    Today we chat with Andrew Gillsmith, author of the new and critically-acclaimed sci-fi novel, Our Lady of the Artilects. The book is absolutely outstanding (find the link to purchase it below) in its merging together of a plausible ultra-high-tech future and a global landscape that's shifted both geographically and spiritually. GET THE BOOK: https://amzn.to/3E8bFpq Find Andrew on Twitter @andrewgillsmith Other book references from Andrew: - In the Camps: China's High Tech Penal Colony - https://amzn.to/3TRMKN2 - The Fourth Secret of Fatima - https://amzn.to/3Ai60MD --- NEWSLETTER: https://popes.substack.com FB / Twitter / Instagram: @thepopecast EMAIL: [email protected] PATREON: https://patreon.com/thepopecast
The unvarnished, non-boring history of the popes of the Roman Catholic Church – told in a way to remind us that the world and the Church’s problems today have happened plenty of times before. Become a Paid Subscriber: https://anchor.fm/thepopecast/subscribe
