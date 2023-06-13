Pro cyclist Phil Gaimon give weekly analysis commentary on the Netflix Documentary "Tour de France: Unchained," with guests. For more:youtube channel: http... More
Tour de France: Unchained Episode 1 – Commentary and Analysis on Netflix Documentary
I really enjoyed episode 1 of “Tour de France: Unchained” on Netflix. I thought it would be fun to do weekly videos with commentary and analysis, maybe different guests to tell what you I see, they missed, and if they get it right. Watch the first one and then come back here. This week’s guest is my lovely wife Emily, who’s never watched bike racing so asks some hard-hitting questions. Order Phil's Books: https://www.philsfondo.com/shopFor more, check out my YouTube show: https://youtube.com/philgaimonshowOr instagram: https://instagram.com/philgaimon
