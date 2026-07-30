Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsSportsPhil Gaimon Cycling Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Phil Gaimon Cycling Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Phil Gaimon Cycling Podcast

Phil Gaimon
Sports
Phil Gaimon Cycling Podcast
Latest episode

122 episodes

  • Phil Gaimon Cycling Podcast

    He Climbed VENTOUX 2 DAYS AFTER FINISHING THE TOUR DE FRANCE - Stage 22(?) with Toms + Abby Skujins

    07/30/2026 | 33 mins.
    Thanks to Monarch for partnering with me! Start your free trial and get 50% off your first year of total money clarity using my link https://monarchmoney.yt.link/5OQTEgU or code philg50 for 50% Off Monarch Core tier.

    No rest for the weary! What happens after the tour? Do riders party and take a month off? Not this one...

    Abby's Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wheel-talk/id1200853537
  • Phil Gaimon Cycling Podcast

    INSANE FINALE in Paris – Tour de France Stage 21 + Overall Race Recap and Summary

    07/26/2026 | 21 mins.
    We couldn't have asked for a better finish in Paris!

    Thanks to Fitnexa for sponsoring! http://go.fitnexa.com/yYhufp code PHILSENTME to save an additional $10
    Support the show: https://patreon.com/PhilGaimon?utm_medium=
    Support City of Hope in their fight against cancer: https://ourhope.cityofhope.org/Phil
    Listen on audio: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2203430/
    Video: https://www.youtube.com/philgaimonshow
  • Phil Gaimon Cycling Podcast

    Never Seen THAT Before - Tour de France Stage 20

    07/25/2026 | 17 mins.
    Today is the last real stage of the Tour de France! Green and KOM jerseys came down to this stage, and final podium not settled until the last climb. 
    Thanks to today’s sponsor: Allen Bike Racks
     SmartSuction Go Rack: https://www.allen.bike?ref=l9otRI4zJbGt&mid=3024&d=UE9QRkxZRDU2MzM3OTI=
    Support the show: https://patreon.com/PhilGaimon?utm_medium=
     Support City of Hope in their fight against cancer: https://ourhope.cityofhope.org/Phil
    Listen on audio: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2203430/
    Video: https://www.youtube.com/philgaimonshow
  • Phil Gaimon Cycling Podcast

    Alpe d'Huez DELIVERS! Tour de France Stage 19

    07/24/2026 | 11 mins.
    Battles in Green Jersey, Polka Dots, movement in the top ten and great breakaway action!

    Thanks to Fitnexa for sponsoring! http://go.fitnexa.com/yYhufpcode PHILSENTME to save an additional $10
    Support the show: https://patreon.com/PhilGaimon?utm_medium=
    Support City of Hope in their fight against cancer: https://ourhope.cityofhope.org/Phil
    Listen on audio: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2203430/
    Video: https://www.youtube.com/philgaimonshow
  • Phil Gaimon Cycling Podcast

    WAR for KOM and Sprint Jerseys - Tour de France Stage 18

    07/23/2026 | 10 mins.
    The yellow jersey hasn't been much of a contest this year, but if that's all you're watching for, you're really missing out...
    Thanks to Fitnexa for sponsoring! http://go.fitnexa.com/yYhufp code PHILSENTME to save an additional $10
    Support the show: https://patreon.com/PhilGaimon?utm_medium=
    Support City of Hope in their fight against cancer: https://ourhope.cityofhope.org/Phil
    Listen on audio: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2203430/
    Video: https://www.youtube.com/philgaimonshow
More Sports podcasts
Trending Sports podcasts
About Phil Gaimon Cycling Podcast
Pro cyclist Phil Gaimon gives race commentary, interviews, advice, training tips, and occasional cathartic rants about motorists.For more:youtube channel: https://youtube.com/philgaimonshow, https://instagram.com/philgaimonThree books available on audible (Draft Animals read by Phil) https://www.audible.com/author/Phil-Gaimon/B00HCS0JKYRide with Phil: www.philsfondo.com
Podcast website
Sports

Listen to Phil Gaimon Cycling Podcast, The Bill Simmons Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 1:09:15 PM
A company fromMADSACK