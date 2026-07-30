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122 episodes
He Climbed VENTOUX 2 DAYS AFTER FINISHING THE TOUR DE FRANCE - Stage 22(?) with Toms + Abby Skujins07/30/2026 | 33 mins.Thanks to Monarch for partnering with me! Start your free trial and get 50% off your first year of total money clarity using my link https://monarchmoney.yt.link/5OQTEgU or code philg50 for 50% Off Monarch Core tier.
No rest for the weary! What happens after the tour? Do riders party and take a month off? Not this one...
Abby's Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wheel-talk/id1200853537
INSANE FINALE in Paris – Tour de France Stage 21 + Overall Race Recap and Summary07/26/2026 | 21 mins.We couldn't have asked for a better finish in Paris!
Thanks to Fitnexa for sponsoring! http://go.fitnexa.com/yYhufp code PHILSENTME to save an additional $10
Support the show: https://patreon.com/PhilGaimon?utm_medium=
Support City of Hope in their fight against cancer: https://ourhope.cityofhope.org/Phil
Listen on audio: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2203430/
Video: https://www.youtube.com/philgaimonshow
- Today is the last real stage of the Tour de France! Green and KOM jerseys came down to this stage, and final podium not settled until the last climb.
Thanks to today’s sponsor: Allen Bike Racks
SmartSuction Go Rack: https://www.allen.bike?ref=l9otRI4zJbGt&mid=3024&d=UE9QRkxZRDU2MzM3OTI=
Support the show: https://patreon.com/PhilGaimon?utm_medium=
Support City of Hope in their fight against cancer: https://ourhope.cityofhope.org/Phil
Listen on audio: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2203430/
Video: https://www.youtube.com/philgaimonshow
- Battles in Green Jersey, Polka Dots, movement in the top ten and great breakaway action!
Thanks to Fitnexa for sponsoring! http://go.fitnexa.com/yYhufpcode PHILSENTME to save an additional $10
Support the show: https://patreon.com/PhilGaimon?utm_medium=
Support City of Hope in their fight against cancer: https://ourhope.cityofhope.org/Phil
Listen on audio: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2203430/
Video: https://www.youtube.com/philgaimonshow
- The yellow jersey hasn't been much of a contest this year, but if that's all you're watching for, you're really missing out...
Thanks to Fitnexa for sponsoring! http://go.fitnexa.com/yYhufp code PHILSENTME to save an additional $10
Support the show: https://patreon.com/PhilGaimon?utm_medium=
Support City of Hope in their fight against cancer: https://ourhope.cityofhope.org/Phil
Listen on audio: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2203430/
Video: https://www.youtube.com/philgaimonshow
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About Phil Gaimon Cycling Podcast
Pro cyclist Phil Gaimon gives race commentary, interviews, advice, training tips, and occasional cathartic rants about motorists.For more:youtube channel: https://youtube.com/philgaimonshow, https://instagram.com/philgaimonThree books available on audible (Draft Animals read by Phil) https://www.audible.com/author/Phil-Gaimon/B00HCS0JKYRide with Phil: www.philsfondo.comPodcast website
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