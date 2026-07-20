After the Whistle with Brendan Hunt and Rebecca Lowe

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53 episodes
Very unofficial World Cup awards, and wild tales of Brendan’s and Rebecca’s adventures at the World Cup final07/20/2026 | 39 mins.In the aftermath of Spain’s historic World Cup win over Argentina, Brendan Hunt and a bedazzled Rebecca Lowe marvel at the squad's incredible dominance, rattling off unbelievable facts about its tournament run. Then, they hand out their quirky World Cup awards, from best national-anthem contrast to worst travel experience. Plus, Rebecca recounts her wild adventure getting to MetLife stadium (featuring a boat, a helicopter, and a high-speed police escort), and Brendan takes us behind the scenes of his surprise appearance at the star-studded halftime show.
After the Whistle is an Apple News Original podcast presented by Verizon.
U.S. soccer legend Landon Donovan joins! Plus, predictions for an epic Spain-Argentina final.07/18/2026 | 50 mins.After a night of chaos in Atlanta, Rebecca Lowe and Brendan Hunt reunite in the calmer confines of Apple’s New York City studio. They share the story behind the mayhem of Wednesday’s episode — prison-transport van and all — and briefly touch on the only game of the tournament no one cares about (sorry, France-England) before turning their attention to Sunday’s epic final between Spain and Argentina. Plus, USMNT legend Landon Donovan joins the show to talk about his very eventful World Cup, how the U.S. can build on their tournament success, and why Rebecca treats him differently now that she’s famous.
After the Whistle is an Apple News Original podcast presented by Verizon.
England crashes out of the World Cup in the most heartbreaking fashion possible07/16/2026 | 17 mins.Immediately after the whistle of England-Argentina, Brendan Hunt and Rebecca Lowe come together in an undisclosed location in Atlanta to give their immediate, raw reactions to the Three Lions’ brutal semifinal loss. In a chaotic turn of events, they end up in a parking lot to commiserate over the defeat and break down where it all went wrong — and how coach Thomas Tuchel failed his team. (So much for that knighthood!)
After the Whistle is an Apple News Original podcast presented by Verizon.
Jason Sudeikis returns for a special guest appearance! Plus, England sends Norway rowing home to set up a juicy semifinal with Argentina07/13/2026 | 52 mins.Rebecca Lowe recaps her trip to Miami to witness her beloved England send Norway rowing home. She and Brendan Hunt discuss Jude Bellingham’s late heroics, explain the mutual hatred between England and Argentina (“Hand of God,” anyone?), and ask whether the Three Lions’ victory did go “down to the wire” … literally. Then, special guest Jason Sudeikis joins Brendan in person in Kansas City to talk about the Argentina-Switzerland game they both attended, why Brendan is a pub-trivia legend, and the wonderful world of darts.
After the Whistle is an Apple News Original podcast presented by Verizon.
How France and Spain set up the World Cup’s greatest clash yet. Plus, England’s plan to stop Erling Haaland07/11/2026 | 40 mins.We’re halfway through the quarterfinals after France handily beat Morocco, and Spain gutted out a win over Belgium, setting up a Bastille Day showdown for the ages. Brendan Hunt and Rebecca Lowe recap the two games before attempting to answer the question keeping Rebecca up at night: Can England do anything to stop Erling Haaland and Norway? Plus, Brendan tells the story of why he’s partly responsible for SoFi Stadium being the best venue at this World Cup.
After the Whistle is an Apple News Original podcast presented by Verizon.
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About After the Whistle with Brendan Hunt and Rebecca Lowe
Rebecca Lowe (Fox Sports) and Brendan Hunt (‘Ted Lasso’) are teaming up again to take on the 2026 World Cup! They’ll ride an emotional roller coaster together as 48 teams play 104 action-packed matches across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. They’ll bring you all the joy and the drama, the hope and the heartbreak — and help you understand the matchups and personalities that will make this the biggest sporting and cultural event of our lifetimes‘After the Whistle With Brendan Hunt and Rebecca Lowe’ is an Apple News Original podcast presented by Verizon.Podcast website
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