After the Whistle with Brendan Hunt and Rebecca Lowe

After a night of chaos in Atlanta, Rebecca Lowe and Brendan Hunt reunite in the calmer confines of Apple’s New York City studio. They share the story behind the mayhem of Wednesday’s episode — prison-transport van and all — and briefly touch on the only game of the tournament no one cares about (sorry, France-England) before turning their attention to Sunday’s epic final between Spain and Argentina. Plus, USMNT legend Landon Donovan joins the show to talk about his very eventful World Cup, how the U.S. can build on their tournament success, and why Rebecca treats him differently now that she’s famous.

After the Whistle is an Apple News Original podcast presented by Verizon.