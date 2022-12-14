After the Whistle with Brendan Hunt and Rebecca Lowe

If this World Cup final had been scripted, it would’ve been too unbelievable to be true

If ever a match lived up to the hype, today’s match was it. Immediately after the whistle, Brendan and Rebecca relive the most incredible World Cup final of all time: 80 minutes of Argentine dominance, two Kylian Mbappé goals in two minutes, a nail-biting extra-time period with goals on each side, and a penalty shoot-out to decide the winner. And how else could it end but with Lionel Messi lifting the trophy and cementing his place in football history?