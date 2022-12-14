After the Whistle with Brendan Hunt and Rebecca Lowe

Join Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard on ‘Ted Lasso,’ and Rebecca Lowe, presenter for NBC Sports, as they team up again to celebrate the 2023 Women’s World C...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 20
‘After the Whistle’ Is Headed Down Under!
They’re back! Join Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard on ‘Ted Lasso,’ and Rebecca Lowe, host of NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage, as they team up again to celebrate the 2023 Women’s World Cup. They’ll talk about all the superstars, the drama … and, of course, the Team USA women, who are hoping to secure their third World Cup win in a row. Plus, Brendan and Rebecca will have a few special guests stopping by along the way. Join us this summer for an all-new season of ‘After the Whistle.’ Presented by State Farm®
7/10/2023
1:32
If this World Cup final had been scripted, it would’ve been too unbelievable to be true
If ever a match lived up to the hype, today’s match was it. Immediately after the whistle, Brendan and Rebecca relive the most incredible World Cup final of all time: 80 minutes of Argentine dominance, two Kylian Mbappé goals in two minutes, a nail-biting extra-time period with goals on each side, and a penalty shoot-out to decide the winner. And how else could it end but with Lionel Messi lifting the trophy and cementing his place in football history?
12/18/2022
34:10
Why the third-place World Cup match is secretly awesome. Plus, answering listener questions!
From a ninth-minute equalizer to Croatian swim caps, today’s third-place match had it all. Brendan and Rebecca briefly recap the day before jumping into listener questions, including: What rules would they change for the next World Cup? Which USMNT player’s stock went up the most? And how does one choose a Premier League team to follow? After that, they look ahead to tomorrow’s Argentina–France showdown and make some final predictions.
12/17/2022
37:42
The end of a historic World Cup Cinderella story — and the makings of an epic Argentina–France final
Brendan and Rebecca react to the end of a historic Cinderella run as Morocco falls to France 2-0. Then they briefly preview an unpredictable France–Argentina final and wonder: Will the Messi–Mbappé showdown bring complete chaos, or a nil-nil draw? Later, with Rebecca back across the pond, the two talk through how this strange midwinter World Cup could have a massive ripple effect on the Premier League. And finally, Rebecca shares the one thing she’s most looking forward to in London … the supermarket.
12/15/2022
31:07
“Messi magic” sends Argentina to the World Cup final. Plus: all about the Gio Reyna controversy, and special guest Seth Meyers!
Brendan and Rebecca react to Argentina’s decisive win over Croatia and revel in Lionel Messi making the World Cup final, which just feels so right. Then, they break down the major controversy swirling around Gio Reyna and the USMNT, as coach Gregg Berhalter airs out the team’s dirty laundry just days after its elimination. Plus, Seth Meyers joins to talk about his love for the Dutch (not in 60 seconds) and why neither Messi nor Ronaldo bring him joy, and to fondly (?) remember Brendan’s “weird apartment” in Amsterdam.
About After the Whistle with Brendan Hunt and Rebecca Lowe
Join Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard on ‘Ted Lasso,’ and Rebecca Lowe, presenter for NBC Sports, as they team up again to celebrate the 2023 Women’s World Cup. They’ll talk about all the superstars, the drama … and, of course, the Team USA women, who are hoping to secure their third World Cup win in a row.
‘After the Whistle with Brendan Hunt and Rebecca Lowe’ is an Apple News Original podcast presented by State Farm®.
For around-the-clock World Cup news, plus live scores and standings, follow along on the Apple News app in My Sports, where available.