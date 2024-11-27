Lakers Trade Anthony Davis For Luka Doncic In WILDEST Trade In NBA History

Jovan Buha reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers trading Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic in a blockbuster three-team deal on Saturday, February 1, 2025. Jovan analyzes why the Lakers made this move, how it came together, the shocking nature of the deal, how Luka fits in LA, short and long-term implications, and more. If you enjoy this episode, please consider subscribing, rating and reviewing. Chapters: 0:00 Intro 0:20 How I found out about the trade while still at MSG 1:46 Why this trade was so shocking 3:36 Why the Lakers had to make this trade 8:56 Short-term questions about Luka and the Lakers 14:30 Closing thoughts 15:04 Q&A 44:22 Outro