Lakers-Clippers Postgame Reaction: LA Completes 5-1 Grammy Trip With Luka Doncic Watching On Bench
Jovan Buha reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-97 win over the LA Clippers on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.
Jovan analyzes the Lakers' first game post-trade, a statement win ahead of the trade deadline, the postgame comments from LeBron James, LA's connectivity on both sides of the ball, LA having a positive point differential, the potential starting lineup, and more.
Chapters:
0:00 Intro
1:35 Overarching takeaway: This is the most connected LA has been
12:18 Stat of the night: +25 margin of victory (and +19 point differential)
13:53 Takeaway No. 1: What is the ideal starting lineup post-trade?
22:41 Takeaway No. 2: Luka-AD trade reactions from JJ Redick, Austin Reaves & LeBron James
31:04 Takeaway No. 3: Statement win before the trade deadline
33:56 Q&A
1:36:49 Outro
Ep. 85: Five Takeaways From Luka Doncic's Lakers Intro Presser
Jovan Buha analyzes Luka Doncic's introductory press conference with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.
Jovan covers why Doncic appears motivated after being traded and criticized by the Dallas Mavericks, when Doncic could be making his Lakers debut, the updates from Rob Pelinka on the trade deadline and the center search, why the Lakers are clearly on Luka's timeline now, and more.
Chapters:
0:00 Intro
0:59 Takeaway No. 1: Luka is motivated after the trade and criticism
5:45 Takeaway No. 2: Injury updates for Luka and Maxi Kleber
9:15 Takeaway No. 3: The benefits of familiarity
13:52 Takeaway No. 4: Pelinka speaks on trade deadline & center search
19:14 Takeaway No. 5: The Luka timeline
25:16 Outro
Ep. 84: Luka Doncic To Lakers Q&A: Short- And Long-Term Impact, What's Next?
Jovan Buha analyzes the impact of the Los Angeles Lakers trading for Luka Doncic and what comes next for LA.
Chapters:
0:00 Intro
1:05 The end of the LeBron-AD era and looking back at AD in LA
4:29 Why was this trade so surprising?
5:40 Why did the Lakers do this?
8:33 How does this impact LA in the short term?
16:59 How does this impact LA in the long term?
20:29 What's next for the Lakers?
25:14 Q&A
49:01 Outro
Lakers Trade Anthony Davis For Luka Doncic In WILDEST Trade In NBA History
Jovan Buha reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers trading Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic in a blockbuster three-team deal on Saturday, February 1, 2025.
Jovan analyzes why the Lakers made this move, how it came together, the shocking nature of the deal, how Luka fits in LA, short and long-term implications, and more.
Chapters:
0:00 Intro
0:20 How I found out about the trade while still at MSG
1:46 Why this trade was so shocking
3:36 Why the Lakers had to make this trade
8:56 Short-term questions about Luka and the Lakers
14:30 Closing thoughts
15:04 Q&A
44:22 Outro
Ep. 83: Lakers Trade-Target Tiers: Ranking The Top 10 Players + Proposing Offers
Jovan Buha ranks his top 10 trade targets for the Los Angeles Lakers with the 2025 NBA trade deadline less than a week away.
Jovan breaks the players down into tiers based on value, explains why he likes each player, how they’d fit in the Lakers’ rotation, and proposes realistic trade offers.
Chapters:
0:00 Intro
0:49 Explainer
3:28 Honorable mentions
4:57 Tier 1
5:41 Trade target No. 1: Walker Kessler
17:42 Trade target No. 2: Myles Turner
28:02 Tier 2
28:37 Trade target No. 3: Cam Johnson
35:35 Tier 3
36:14 Trade target No. 4: Bruce Brown Jr.
42:04 Trade target No. 5: Lonzo Ball
49:30 Trade target No. 6: Robert Williams III
54:29 Trade target No. 7: Jakob Poeltl
59:11 Trade target No. 8: Ayo Dosunmu
1:05:32 Tier 4
1:06:14 Trade target No. 9: Clint Capela
1:09:54 Trade target No. 10: Collin Sexton
1:15:11 Outro
