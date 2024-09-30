Laker Film Room - Dedicated to the Study of Lakers Basketball

In the first of their back-to-back matchups, the Lakers beat the Kings with a strong defensive performance that continues the recent upward trend of the team performing better on that side of the ball. Pete and Darius discuss the game through that defensive lens, highlighting Anthony Davis' incredible night blocking shots and controlling the glass, Rui and LeBron playing great within the team's schemes, Max Christie's continued ascension on the ball at the point of attack, and much more.
Guide to Lakers Trade Season: Who We Want
Who should the Lakers actually target via trade? How willing should they be to trade future draft picks to facilitate deals? What is the team's biggest need and what type of move seems most likely to happen? Pete and Darius answer these questions and more in part three of their guide to the trade season.
Guide to Lakers Trade Season: Who’s Available?
Who will actually be available at the trade deadline? Pete & Darius build out and discuss the merits of a list of potential Lakers targets in Part 2 of their guide to trade season.
Guide to Lakers Trade Season: Should They Trade the 1sts?
With most of the league becoming trade eligible on December 15th, the window for making deals is officially open. In part one of their comprehensive look at what the Lakers should do in advance of the trade deadline, Pete and Darius look at the long term strategy of the team, how much they should value their tradable future draft picks, the differences between a pre and post-LeBron era team, and much more.
LeBron Returns, Max Starts, AD Dominates
After dropping a game to the Wolves on Friday, the Lakers got LeBron back and got a great win over the Grizzlies, featuring a dominant game from Anthony Davis and a great defensive effort from Max Christie. Pete and Darius discuss the weekend's games, highlighting LeBron's return, Max's night defending Ja Morant, the difference Austin Reaves makes on offense, and much more.
