Laker Film Room - Dedicated to the Study of Lakers Basketball

Guide to Lakers Trade Season: Should They Trade the 1sts?

With most of the league becoming trade eligible on December 15th, the window for making deals is officially open. In part one of their comprehensive look at what the Lakers should do in advance of the trade deadline, Pete and Darius look at the long term strategy of the team, how much they should value their tradable future draft picks, the differences between a pre and post-LeBron era team, and much more.  Support Pete here: Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/lakerfilmroom Buy Me a Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/lakerfilmroom For Feedback or Questions: [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices