Have you been told that your only two choices with a PDA child are to either "activate" their nervous system or "accommodate" them to keep the peace? This rigid framework leaves parents walking on eggshells and kids feeling helpless. Instead of oscillating between controlling your child and surrendering through endless accommodations, you can guide them through discomfort, normalize their anxiety, and collaboratively solve problems without triggering trauma. Let’s learn to do this!

P.S. Want personal mentoring with me and extra insights like this about your child? Go through the PDA Parent Program at https://celebratecalm.com/pda.

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