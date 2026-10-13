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28 episodes
You Do Not Have to Active Or Accommodate Your PDA Child—There Is A Middle Ground #2810/13/2026 | 15 mins.Have you been told that your only two choices with a PDA child are to either "activate" their nervous system or "accommodate" them to keep the peace? This rigid framework leaves parents walking on eggshells and kids feeling helpless. Instead of oscillating between controlling your child and surrendering through endless accommodations, you can guide them through discomfort, normalize their anxiety, and collaboratively solve problems without triggering trauma. Let’s learn to do this!
P.S. Want personal mentoring with me and extra insights like this about your child? Go through the PDA Parent Program at https://celebratecalm.com/pda.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Worried About Your PDA Child & Social Skills? Hope & A Different Perspective. #2709/29/2026 | 20 mins.When our PDA kids opt out of group chats, sit alone at lunch, or skip school assemblies, our immediate parental reaction is to worry and try to "fix" their social skills. But what if we're measuring them against the wrong standard entirely? Instead of viewing social retreat purely as a deficit, we explore how PDA kids often possess incredible self-awareness, a low tolerance for superficial drama, and a unique ability to thrive in one-on-one, real-world adult environments rather than chaotic peer settings.
P.S. Want personal mentoring with me and extra insights like this about your child? Go through the PDA Parent Program at https://celebratecalm.com/pda.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- When I resist, it’s not because I need control—it’s because I’ve had none. I’m not trying to make your lives harder. I’m trying to protect something essential inside me." In this short, but powerful episode, you will gain deep insight into what your child with PDA is really thinking and feeling. Please share with others. Want personal mentoring with me and extra insights about your child? Go through the PDA Parent Program at https://celebratecalm.com/pda.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Is PDA Really A Nervous System Disability? The Answer Has Profound Consequences. #2508/25/2026 | 32 mins.I completely understand why empathetic parents and experts would claim that PDA is a nervous system disability. But I think it can lead to kids feeling a loss of autonomy, parents feeling paralyzed with indecision, and endless accommodations that make kids feel helpless instead of competent and confident. If PDA is not a nervous system disability, that is GOOD NEWS because it means we have more ways to help the kids we love so much. Want personal mentoring with me and extra insights about your child? Go through the PDA Parent Program at https://celebratecalm.com/pda.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
The Secret to Motivate PDA Kids Internally When They Reject Every External Demand #2408/11/2026 | 8 mins.Constant demand avoidance can leave you feeling exhausted and stuck. But behind the refusal lies an utterly fascinating internal world where your kids are building, tinkering, creating, designing, and wrestling with big ideas. Many kids with PDA are secretly pushing and challenging themselves in ways no external reward or consequence could ever match. Discover how shifting your perspective from "external compliance" to "internal drive" helps tap into your child's natural, self-directed motivation. Want personal mentoring with me and extra insights about your child? Go through the PDA Parent Program at https://celebratecalm.com/pda.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About THE PDA PARENT PODCAST
What if most of what we’ve been told about PDA actually keeps our kids stuck — and there’s a better way to help them thrive? Host Kirk Martin, a PDA dad with a PDA son, shares insights, strategies, and real-life experience to help your child with PDA grow confidence and capacity — without force, avoidance, or walking on eggshells. Visit https://CelebrateCalm.com/PDA to learn more.Podcast website
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