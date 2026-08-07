‘The more you ask the computer to do for you, the more power you need’

About The Overton Window

About The Overton Window

About The Overton Window

Have you noticed that politicians struggle to enact the things they run on? They find themselves bound by what is popular, or at least their sense of it. The narrow range of policies that they can enact is called the Overton Window. The Overton Window podcast looks at issues around the country and the people changing what is politically possible.