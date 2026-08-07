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The Overton Window

Mackinac Center for Public Policy
Government
The Overton Window
Latest episode

140 episodes

  • The Overton Window

    ‘Human bodies and minds are not one size fits all’

    08/07/2026
    Jaquetta Lee on educating the individual instead of the average
  • The Overton Window

    ‘Access can change the trajectory of anybody's life’

    07/24/2026
    Jessica Snowden on Detroit’s educational landscape and opportunities
  • The Overton Window

    ‘Whichever candidate wins, they’re both promising to get rid of the personal income tax’

    07/10/2026
    Oran P. Smith on South Carolina’s changing attitudes about taxation
  • The Overton Window

    ‘The more you ask the computer to do for you, the more power you need’

    06/26/2026
    Dennis Talluto on the fight over data centers
  • The Overton Window

    ‘We need to unleash American workers, not protect them’

    06/12/2026
    Dave Hebert on the state of U.S. manufacturing
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About The Overton Window
Have you noticed that politicians struggle to enact the things they run on? They find themselves bound by what is popular, or at least their sense of it. The narrow range of policies that they can enact is called the Overton Window. The Overton Window podcast looks at issues around the country and the people changing what is politically possible.
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