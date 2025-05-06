During Dr. Melvyn Iscove's hearing, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario's (CPSO) Discipline Committee focused a lot on whether Dr. Iscove believed 2SLGBTQ+ patients could be "cured" of homosexuality. And according to the former CPSO investigator who looked into the complaints, that issue came up well before the hearing as well. But the College didn't appear to take a clear position – and hasn't offered much explanation why. The team behind The Oath examines the medical regulator's record of transparency and accountability, the impact on patients, and why some critics believe the system needs to be overhauled. Credit: "Late TV star Alan Thicke's doctor father can no longer practice medicine" - globalnews.caSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
24:02
Conversion
When the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario revoked Dr. Melvyn Iscove's license to practise medicine in 2018, multiple news reports linked his therapeutic methods to so-called conversion therapy–a widely discredited practice. Conversion therapy has been widely debunked as a legitimate treatment by leading psychiatric authorities, including the American Psychiatric Association. Experts emphasize that it doesn't work, and can be very harmful. In this episode, two survivors of apparent conversion practices, who were not patients of Dr. Iscove, share their powerful stories, offering insight into the emotional and psychological toll these practices can take. Dr. Iscove denies practising so-called conversion therapy, and the CPSO never formally accused him of it. However, during his hearing, Dr. Iscove was questioned extensively about his use of the theories of psychoanalyst Dr. Edmund Bergler, who believed homosexuality could be cured with psychiatric-psychoanalytic treatment. So, what was Dr. Iscove doing?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
28:50
The Berglerians
Born in 1899, Dr. Edmund Bergler was a respected psychoanalyst and worked at the Psychoanalytic Freud-Clinic in Austria. He wrote more than 20 books and published scores of articles. But today, his name is mostly forgotten-except among a small, loyal group of followers, including Dr. Melvyn Iscove, who used his methods for more than 40 years. Bergler was notable for many things, including coining the term "writer's block." He was also fascinated with certain sexual orientations, and believed that homosexuality could be "cured." The team discovers archival audio that provides a glimpse into Bergler's views and explores the enduring impact of Bergler's work and its influence on Dr. Iscove.The Oath examines the case of Dr. Melvyn Iscove, whose medical license was revoked in 2018 for allegedly sexually abusing two patients. When journalist Krysia Collyer first came across Dr. Iscove’s case, it seemed straightforward—until she and her co-producer, Brennan Leffler, began digging. What happened to those two patients was only part of a long, unusual story involving Iscove’s dedication to a largely forgotten 1950s psychoanalyst who believed homosexuality could be cured. The case raises serious questions about Ontario’s medical regulator: Can it be trusted to protect patients, and how does it handle potential cases of so-called “conversion therapy”? Follow TVO on social: / theagenda https://www.instagram.com/theagendatv... Check out more content on parental rights: • Who gets to claim parental rights? | ... Join our newsletter: https://www.tvo.org/newsletters Visit the TVO Today website for current affairs journalism, documentaries and podcasts: https://www.tvo.org/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
21:45
The Doctor
Who is Dr. Melvyn Iscove? It's a simple question with not a lot of simple answers. He was a classically trained pianist, an opera enthusiast, and a longtime supporter of Toronto's arts scene. Letters of support from his hearing describe him as "professional, kind, and considerate." But other former patients have a different story to tell-one of blurred boundaries, and a psychiatric relationship that, according to those patients, left lasting emotional scars. The Oath examines the case of Dr. Melvyn Iscove, whose medical license was revoked in 2018 for allegedly sexually abusing two patients. When journalist Krysia Collyer first came across Dr. Iscove’s case, it seemed straightforward—until she and her co-producer, Brennan Leffler, began digging. What happened to those two patients was only part of a long, unusual story involving Iscove’s dedication to a largely forgotten 1950s psychoanalyst who believed homosexuality could be cured. The case raises serious questions about Ontario’s medical regulator: Can it be trusted to protect patients, and how does it handle potential cases of so-called “conversion therapy”? Follow TVO on social: / theagenda https://www.instagram.com/theagendatv... Check out more content on parental rights: • Who gets to claim parental rights? | ... Join our newsletter: https://www.tvo.org/newsletters Visit the TVO Today website for current affairs journalism, documentaries and podcasts: https://www.tvo.org/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
25:09
The Case
More than seven years ago, Toronto psychiatrist Dr. Melvyn Iscove lost his medical license for allegedly sexually abusing two of his male patients – allegations he continues to deny. One patient alleges that Dr. Iscove tried to convince him he was gay, despite his repeated denials. The other sought therapy for depression and anxiety, which he believed were linked to fears about his sexuality. Dr. Iscove's treatment for both was influenced by the theories of Dr. Edmund Bergler--a largely forgotten psychoanalyst who claimed homosexuality could be cured. The Oath examines the case of Dr. Melvyn Iscove, whose medical license was revoked in 2018 for allegedly sexually abusing two patients. When journalist Krysia Collyer first came across Dr. Iscove’s case, it seemed straightforward—until she and her co-producer, Brennan Leffler, began digging. What happened to those two patients was only part of a long, unusual story involving Iscove’s dedication to a largely forgotten 1950s psychoanalyst who believed homosexuality could be cured. The case raises serious questions about Ontario’s medical regulator: Can it be trusted to protect patients, and how does it handle potential cases of so-called “conversion therapy”? Follow TVO on social: / theagenda https://www.instagram.com/theagendatv... Check out more content on parental rights: • Who gets to claim parental rights? | ... Join our newsletter: https://www.tvo.org/newsletters Visit the TVO Today website for current affairs journalism, documentaries and podcasts: https://www.tvo.org/See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Psychiatrists are held to a high standard for a reason: they see patients at their most vulnerable and are entrusted with their deepest secrets. So, what happens if a psychiatrist is accused of violating that trust?
The Oath examines the case of Dr. Melvyn Iscove, whose medical license was revoked in 2018 for allegedly sexually abusing two patients. When journalist Krysia Collyer first came across Dr. Iscove’s case, it seemed straightforward—until she and her co-producer, Brennan Leffler, began digging.
What happened to those two patients was only part of a long, unusual story involving Iscove’s dedication to a largely forgotten 1950s psychoanalyst who believed homosexuality could be cured. The case raises serious questions about Ontario’s medical regulator: Can it be trusted to protect patients, and how does it handle potential cases of so-called “conversion therapy”?
From TVO Podcasts, The Oath is a six-part investigative series about the power we give our doctors—and what can happen if they cross a line. Follow The Oath on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen.