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161 episodes
- The McCullough Report – McCullough, who has visited Israel and affirms its significance as the birthplace of Christianity and a vital American ally, distinguishes between the Israeli people and the military campaigns that have destroyed over 90% of Gaza's buildings and are responsible for mass casualties, disabilities, and death. He acknowledges genuine security concerns but stands...
- The McCullough Report with Dr. Peter McCullough – Dr. Peter McCullough and neurosurgeon Dr. Ravi Kumar examine Alzheimer’s prevention, challenging amyloid-focused treatments while emphasizing metabolic health, exercise, deep sleep, hearing care, limited alcohol, genetics, and targeted supplements as practical ways to protect cognition and reduce dementia risk through lifestyle choices and daily habits...
- The McCullough Report with Dr. Peter McCullough – Dr. Peter McCullough examines pandemic treatment failures, disputed death counts, vaccine safety concerns, myocarditis, spike protein persistence, media messaging, and the Wuhan lab-origin controversy. He argues that early intervention saves lives, transparency remains absent, institutions fail the public, and self-reliance offers the strongest path forward for navigating future...
- The McCullough Report with Dr. Peter McCullough – Dr. Jennifer Pfleghaar joins Dr. Peter McCullough to explain perimenopause, hormone shifts, and bioidentical hormone replacement. She outlines progesterone, testosterone, and estrogen protocols, warns against pellets and oral estrogen, and emphasizes long-term hormonal support for sleep, mood, libido, bone health, heart health, and brain protection in aging women...
- The McCullough Report with Dr. Peter McCullough – Andy Schmitt and Dr. Peter McCullough examine alleged COVID booster stroke signals, spike protein in brain blood vessels, vaccine injury stories, autism risk factors, CDC language changes, glyphosate, food dyes, testosterone decline, and MAHA’s faltering reform agenda under unfilled leadership, weak vaccine action, and RFK Jr.’s Senate absence...
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About THE MCCULLOUGH REPORT
America Out Loud Network © – Dr. Peter McCullough is joined by experts in medicine, biotechnology, public health, and policy to bring critical information and insights to the listeners in a concise and understandable format.Podcast website
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THE MCCULLOUGH REPORT
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