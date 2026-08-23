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Spoonful of Sugar

Ria Mulherkar
EducationHealth & Wellness
Spoonful of Sugar
Latest episode

126 episodes

  • Spoonful of Sugar

    Antiepileptics

    08/20/2026 | 14 mins.
    Antiepileptics have you shaking in your boots? MS3 Astrid Stanley will help you relax those muscles, by guiding you through the high-yield intricacies of this daunting class of medications.
  • Spoonful of Sugar

    Calcium Homeostasis and the Parathyroid

    08/18/2026 | 21 mins.
    PTH, PTHrP, Calcium, Phosphate, Vitamin D... it's a lot isn't it? After this episode by Larry Williams MS4, it won't feel that way :)
  • Spoonful of Sugar

    Eating Disorders

    06/13/2026 | 10 mins.
    Do you frequently mistake anorexia vs. bulimia or forget about high yield concepts such as pica and refeeding syndrome? No problem, OMS4 Zoe Peltz will make sure you miss no points on these topics and more!
  • Spoonful of Sugar

    Bone Metabolism

    04/26/2026 | 17 mins.
    Do your bones ache from learning about skeletal physiology/pathology? Don't take an NSAID, listen to this episode instead! MS3 Jess Wang has you covered with all the high-yield and VERY testable concepts. Don't miss this!
  • Spoonful of Sugar

    Lipids - Part 2

    09/30/2025 | 48 mins.
    This is part 2 of OMS3 Trent Henderson's series to tackle Lipids!
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About Spoonful of Sugar
A podcast to help the medicine go downFor medical students, by medical students
Podcast website
EducationHealth & WellnessMedicine

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