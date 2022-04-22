For more than 3 decades, Matador Records has been nestled soemwhere in the top half dozen independent labels. Some years were better than others - everyone's go...
S3 Ep1: Episode 09 - Bettie Serveert on "Palomine"
Earlier this year, we celebrated the 30th anniversary of Bettie Serveert’s debut album, ‘Palomine,' first released via Matador in January of 1993. Today, we’re making a bit more noise, bringing you a Serveert-packed episode of the Matador Revisionist History Podcast. This ninth installment features the band’s own Carol van Dyk and Peter Visser in conversation with host Matt Sweeney (Chavez). They discuss Marcel Duchamp, Groningen’s much-loved Vera club, and their first-ever trip to NYC.
Also worth a mention: Our limited-edition translucent orange vinyl reissue of ‘Palomine’ is out now and includes a reproduction of the “Brain Tag” 7” included with the original pressing. A deluxe digital edition of the album is also available via streaming services and features three era-appropriate bonus songs (two of which are drawn from the ‘Brain-Tag’ 7”) – “Smile”, “Maggot”, and “Get The Bird.” Newly remastered versions of the music videos for “Kid’s Allright,” “Palomine,” and “Tom Boy” are available to watch on YouTube.
7/7/2023
1:16:29
S2 Ep3: Interpol's Paul Banks and Spoon's Britt Daniel
Our core philosophy here at Matador Revisionist History HQ is “What you want, once we’re ready.” And this time, we’re really living up to that. Last summer, we celebrated the 20th anniversaries of Interpol’s Turn on the Bright Lights and Spoon’s Kill the Moonlight – two career-defining records that were released on the very same day in August of 2002.
Around that time, front men Paul Banks and Britt Daniel huddled with our host Matt Sweeney and taped an episode of the RH podcast. Seven months later, we’re finally prepared for you to hear it.
Everybody on this episode goes way, way back: Sweeney met Daniel during Spoon’s first tour. He met Banks when Turn on the Bright Lights was released, which is around the time Banks initially met Daniel. They reminisce about NYC’s Luna Lounge, Paul explains the importance of yelling in an Interpol song, and Britt stakes his claim to the cowboy hat from the “Wild” video.
3/7/2023
1:04:32
S2 Ep2: Yo La Tengo on "I Can Hear the Heart Beating as One"
In April, Yo La Tengo’s landmark 1997 album I Can Hear the Heart Beating as One celebrated its 25th anniversary. In this latest episode of our Matador Revisionist History podcast, the band – Georgia Hubley, Ira Kaplan, and James McNew – joins label co-owner Gerard Cosloy to discuss the record’s history and singular standing within the YLT oeuvre. “We know this is considered a key part of the arc,” explains Kaplan. “If we’re at the merch table and somebody is asking, ‘I don’t have any of your records, which one should I get?’ we know this is the right answer. Whether we feel that way or not, we know we’re supposed to recommend this record.” Further reminiscences include the origin of The Condo Fucks, how a fake Brian Brain tribute album spiraled into real-life drama, and why the working title of “The Lie and How We Told It” was “The Hard Singing Song.”
7/12/2022
57:41
S2 Ep1: Pavement's Stephen Malkmus and Scott Kannberg on "Slanted & Enchanted"
The season two premiere of our Revisionist History Podcast: a conversation between Pavement’s Stephen Malkmus and Spiral Stairs, reflecting on their debut album Slanted & Enchanted 30 years later. Speaking to host Matt Sweeney (Chavez), the pair discuss preparing for their upcoming reunion tour, dropping out of college to tour with Sonic Youth, and writing “In the Mouth a Desert” after an Earth Day spent tripping on mescaline.
4/22/2022
1:38:06
S1 Ep3: F****d Up and Titus Andronicus
This episode of The Matador Revisionist History Podcast honors Fucked Up’s epic rock opera, David Comes to Life (2011), which first hit shelves 10 years ago last June.
Here band members Jonah Falco (Mr. Jo), Sandy Miranda (Mustard Gas), and Josh Zucker (Gulag) look back on the early ’10s with friend and tour-mate Patrick Stickles (Titus Andronicus), himself no stranger to punk rock concept albums. Discussion is nudged along by our host, Matt Sweeney.
Their chat yields insight into the writing and recording of David Comes to Life, but also entertaining tangents on composer Jim Steinman’s lewd oblique strategies, roady-ing as a path to physical fitness, and the secret to Fucked Up’s longevity (“If anybody tries to grow and do something better, tear them down”).
