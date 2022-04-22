The Matador Revisionist History Podcast

S2 Ep3: Interpol's Paul Banks and Spoon's Britt Daniel

Our core philosophy here at Matador Revisionist History HQ is “What you want, once we’re ready.” And this time, we’re really living up to that. Last summer, we celebrated the 20th anniversaries of Interpol’s Turn on the Bright Lights and Spoon’s Kill the Moonlight – two career-defining records that were released on the very same day in August of 2002. Around that time, front men Paul Banks and Britt Daniel huddled with our host Matt Sweeney and taped an episode of the RH podcast. Seven months later, we’re finally prepared for you to hear it. Everybody on this episode goes way, way back: Sweeney met Daniel during Spoon’s first tour. He met Banks when Turn on the Bright Lights was released, which is around the time Banks initially met Daniel. They reminisce about NYC’s Luna Lounge, Paul explains the importance of yelling in an Interpol song, and Britt stakes his claim to the cowboy hat from the “Wild” video.