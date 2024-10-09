In this episode of The Long Game, we sit down with Dr. Alexis Cowan to uncover the myths and truths about sunlight and its impact on our health. From the benefits of UV exposure to the importance of vitamin D, Dr. Cowan shares fascinating insights into how our biology is designed to thrive with balanced light exposure. We also discuss the concept of 'solar calluses,' the relationship between light and mitochondrial health, and practical ways to build resilience to the sun while reaping its benefits. Join us as we explore how simple changes in your daily routine can lead to long-term health and longevity!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

In this special episode, we're sitting down with our daughter Jadyn to talk about her next big chapter: college! As parents, we can't help but reflect on our own college experiences and wonder if we've done enough to prepare her for this huge milestone. We share some advice, laugh at her witty comebacks, and even get a little emotional about what this transition means for our family. Whether you're a parent, a student, or just here for the family banter, this episode is full of heartfelt moments and insights we hope you'll love.

In this episode of The Long Game, we're thrilled to sit down with our longtime friend and collaborator, Idalia Salsamendi. With over 20 years of experience in strategic consulting for brands and influencers, Idalia is the CEO of her own agency, where she helps entrepreneurs and creators craft impactful business strategies. Having worked closely together for nearly a decade, we reflect on how our journey in the digital space evolved, from the early days of Thrifts and Threads to embracing authenticity in a rapidly changing landscape.This is part one of a two-part episode where we dive into the foundations of building a personal brand and staying true to yourself. Don't miss this engaging conversation!

Welcome back for part two of our conversation with our longtime friend and collaborator, Idalia Salsamendi. With over 20 years of experience in digital strategy, Idalia has been an integral part of our journey for nearly a decade. In this episode, we dive deeper into the challenges and opportunities of today's digital landscape, from standing out in a crowded market to balancing personal values with professional growth. Whether you're a creator, entrepreneur, or simply curious about what it takes to thrive with intention, this episode is full of practical advice and inspiring insights.

In this episode, we're reflecting on the wins, lessons, and challenges that defined 2024 and sharing how they've inspired us to make bold moves in 2025—literally. From mastering weekly budget meetings to staying consistent with health habits, we discuss the small, intentional steps that kept us on track. Plus, we're revealing our long-term financial vision and where we plan to move as a family in the coming year. Join us for an honest conversation about embracing progress, setting big goals, and moving forward with purpose.

About The Long Game with The Xaviers

The Long Game offers an inspiring journey into wholehearted living, where family, wellness, and personal growth come together. Hosted by husband and wife duo Brittany and Anthony Xavier, this podcast delves into how to thrive in ALL aspects of life. Each week, we dive into topics like family life—from what it’s like in our household raising a teenager plus two toddlers to chatting with the best parenting experts—business, how YOU can become an entrepreneur, and finally, longevity, answering the question: what are the things we can do today to live longer, healthier, and happier?You can expect a little bit of everything here! We’ll be bringing you insightful conversations with experts, diving into some intimate solo episodes where it’s just the two of us, and sharing heartfelt discussions with our friends and family. This isn’t just your typical interview podcast. We’ll also explore relationships and marriage, and how those tie into our focus on longevity and wellness—offering practical insights to help you live a more fulfilled life together with the ones you love.