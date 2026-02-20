Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsMusicThe Jazz Jam
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Jazz Jam
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Jazz Jam

The Jazz Jam Podcast
MusicMusic Commentary
The Jazz Jam
Latest episode

44 episodes

  • The Jazz Jam

    For The Love Of It All by Brandon Woody

    2/06/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    This week, we dive into Brandon Woody’s debut Blue Note release, For The Love Of It All. Joined by his longtime band, Upendo, Woody delivers a deeply personal album rooted in the blues and gospel traditions of his hometown, Baltimore. Tune in as we break down the music, explore its themes and performances, and explain how we arrived at our overall rating of 7.8/10.

     

    Feel free to reach out to us with any listener questions or album recommendations at [email protected] 

    Website: Click here!

    Instagram: @thejazzjampodcast

    Spotify Playlist: Top 3 Playlist
  • The Jazz Jam

    Cool Struttin' by Sonny Clark

    10/04/2025 | 1h 16 mins.
    This week, we dive into Sonny Clark’s hard bop classic Cool Struttin’. Backed by a powerhouse lineup featuring Jackie McLean on alto saxophone, Art Farmer on trumpet, Paul Chambers on bass, and Philly Joe Jones on drums, Clark delivers one of the most iconic Blue Note sessions of the late 1950s. Tune in as we break down the album, explore its lasting impact on the hard bop tradition, and reveal how we arrived at our overall rating of 9.5/10!

     

    Feel free to reach out to us with any listener questions or album recommendations at [email protected] 

    Website: Click here!

    Instagram: @thejazzjampodcast

    Spotify Playlist: Top 3 Playlist
  • The Jazz Jam

    The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis

    8/28/2025 | 1h 16 mins.
    This week, we mix it up with a punk-rock jazz exploration by The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis. This Impulse release is a bit different than any other we've done on the show thus far. Tune in and see how we arrived at our overall rating of 7.3/10!

     

    Feel free to reach out to us with any listener questions or album recommendations at [email protected] 

    Website: Click here!

    Instagram: @thejazzjampodcast

    Spotify Playlist: Top 3 Playlist
  • The Jazz Jam

    Yaron Herman Interview: His musical journey and creating "Radio Paradise"

    6/27/2025 | 49 mins.
    This week Max sits down with jazz pianist Yaron Herman to talk about his musical journey and his latest album "Radio Paradise". 

    Feel free to reach out to us with any listener questions or album recommendations at [email protected] 

    Website: Click here!

    Instagram: @thejazzjampodcast

    Spotify Playlist: Top 3 Playlist
  • The Jazz Jam

    The Bridge by Sonny Rollins

    3/13/2025 | 1h 39 mins.
    This week, we dive into Sonny Rollins' triumphant return after a two-year sabbatical with The Bridge. This landmark album showcases a pianoless quartet, featuring the brilliant addition of Jim Hall on guitar. Tune in as we break down the album, discuss its impact, and reveal how we arrived at our overall rating of 9.0/10!

    Check out this episode's sponsor Meadowroad Records (@meadowroad_records) for their weekly vinyl auction:

    https://www.ebay.com/usr/meadowroad

    Feel free to reach out to us with any listener questions or album recommendations at [email protected] 

    Website: Click here!

    Instagram: @thejazzjampodcast

    Spotify Playlist: Top 3 Playlist

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About The Jazz Jam

Two seasoned musicians and long-time friends discuss the most prominent classic jazz albums in addition to reviewing new and modern albums and artists. Join KC-based saxophonist Max Levy and Organist Dwain Gunnels as they take a deep dive into jazz albums of all different shapes and sizes.
Podcast website
MusicMusic Commentary

Listen to The Jazz Jam, Music Saved Me Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.6.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/23/2026 - 2:21:33 PM
A company fromMADSACK