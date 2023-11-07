It's our Christmas finale but Santa's secret is out with Polly's 8 year old and she needs our help! Jojo's opens up about what's going on at home and why we all need to hold our loved ones tight. Plus, there's outrage after Jojo finds out how one of the crew has been drying her clothes!Book THE PIGs New Year Getaway and get a bottle of English fizz in your room on arrival on us and 20% off Potting Shed treatments during your stay. The offer is best booked online via the link below, but you can also ring Reservations on 0345 225 9494 and quote The Ins & Outs to book that way too. New Year Getaway with Ins & Outs Podcast - THE PIGInstagramPodcast - @the_insandouts_Jojo - @houseninedesignPolly - @pollyanna_wilkinsonProducer Andy - @andy_rowe_WebsitesJojo - https://www.housenine.co.uk/Polly - https://www.pollyannawilkinson.com/Pod Rowe Productions - https://www.podrowe.net/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
29:18
Polly's Naked Christmas & Festive Garlands
Polly explains how her naked Christmas will work with Mr Big and we discuss BIG velvet bows and festive garlands.Jojo talks us through stair runners and whether or not they should match your carpet.Plus, Polly lets us know what to do with soggy tubers!This week's episode is brought to you by Best Heating! Whether you're planning a renovation or searching for your perfect piece, Best Heating got you covered. Make sure you check them out at https://www.bestheating.com/ and us the code INSANDOUTS15 at checkout to get a MASSIVE 15% DISCOUNT.Best Heating discount Terms & Conditions• £500 minimum spend• Single use only• Valid until 28/02/2025• Works on sale items too!InstagramPodcast - @the_insandouts_Jojo - @houseninedesignPolly - @pollyanna_wilkinsonProducer Andy - @andy_rowe_WebsitesJojo - https://www.housenine.co.uk/Polly - https://www.pollyannawilkinson.com/Pod Rowe Productions - https://www.podrowe.net/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
38:38
December Garden Tasks & Rug MASTERCLASS
Jojo educates us on how to protect your bathroom surfaces from little boys bad aim, while Polly discusses what to do in the garden this December.We get a renovation update from Polly and Jojo gives us a rug sizing masterclass. Plus, what are worms doing in Jojo's fridge?!InstagramPodcast - @the_insandouts_Jojo - @houseninedesignPolly - @pollyanna_wilkinsonProducer Andy - @andy_rowe_WebsitesJojo - https://www.housenine.co.uk/Polly - https://www.pollyannawilkinson.com/Pod Rowe Productions - https://www.podrowe.net/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
42:21
MASTERCLASS on FLOORING & a bulb announcement.
Jojo gives you a flooring masterclass on this week's episode, covering everything from oak orange to terracotta.Polly has bulb announcement and a big update on her bath saga.Plus we cover nativity plays and the best accessory for puzzles!This week's episode is brought to you by Best Heating! Whether you're planning a renovation or searching for your perfect piece, Best Heating got you covered. Make sure you check them out at https://www.bestheating.com/ and us the code INSANDOUTS15 at checkout to get a MASSIVE 15% DISCOUNT.Best Heating discount Terms & Conditions• £500 minimum spend• Single use only• Valid until 28/02/2025• Works on sale items too!InstagramPodcast - @the_insandouts_Jojo - @houseninedesignPolly - @pollyanna_wilkinsonProducer Andy - @andy_rowe_WebsitesJojo - https://www.housenine.co.uk/Polly - https://www.pollyannawilkinson.com/Pod Rowe Productions - https://www.podrowe.net/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
37:50
Covering your manhole & bath DRAMA
Polly's bath has gone missing and the Innies & Outies have done some amazing detective work!Jojo gives you a masterclass on dados, Polly has some great ideas for you on how to hide a manhole cover in the garden, while her dusty renovation continues.Plus, Jojo has some strong opinions on LEDs in the bathroom.This week's episode is brought to you by Best Heating! Whether you're planning a renovation or searching for your perfect piece, Best Heating got you covered. Make sure you check them out at https://www.bestheating.com/ and us the code INSANDOUTS15 at checkout to get a MASSIVE 15% DISCOUNT.Best Heating discount Terms & Conditions• £500 minimum spend• Single use only• Valid until 28/02/2025• Works on sale items too!InstagramPodcast - @the_insandouts_Jojo - @houseninedesignPolly - @pollyanna_wilkinsonProducer Andy - @andy_rowe_WebsitesJojo - https://www.housenine.co.uk/Polly - https://www.pollyannawilkinson.com/Pod Rowe Productions - https://www.podrowe.net/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
This is the Ins & Outs Podcast, presented by interior design expert Jojo Barr of House Nine Design and garden and landscape design guru Pollyanna Wilkinson of Pollyanna Wilkinson Garden Design. Produced by podcasting legend Andy Rowe from Pod Rowe Productions.With 23 years of combined experience, Jojo & Polly are the only podcast you need to listen to if you are interested in interiors or exteriors (The Ins & Outs). We're going to be answering your questions and teaching you all kinds of tips from what kind of paints to use inside, to what you should be planting outside.InstagramJojo - @houseninedesignPolly - @pollyanna_wilkinsonWebsitesJojo - https://www.housenine.co.uk/Polly - https://www.pollyannawilkinson.com/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.