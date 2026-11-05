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187 episodes
- On this episode of The Heavy Desert Podcast, Kostia Newt and Michael Johansson of Berlin-based heavy rock trio Deadroads join the show to talk about their whirlwind rise, their debut album Songs From the Cave, and why capturing raw energy matters more than chasing perfection.
The conversation begins with the musical influences that shaped the band members, from Kyuss, Nirvana, and 90s grunge to Metallica, Slayer, Iron Maiden, and even Phil Collins. Kostia shares the hilarious reason he first picked up a guitar, while Michael explains how watching Lars Ulrich behind the kit made him want to become a drummer.
The two dive deep into how Deadroads came together in Berlin, forming from a shared love of heavy riffs, grunge, and spontaneous creativity. They discuss their songwriting process, building songs from demos and recorded rehearsal jams, and how tracks evolve organically through collaboration rather than rigid planning.
Kostia and Michael also break down the recording of Songs from the Cave, revealing why the album was captured live in the studio with minimal takes, no click track, and plenty of room for happy accidents. The duo shares stories about mistakes that became permanent parts of songs, the beauty of imperfection, and why preserving a moment in time was more important than flawless performances.
The discussion explores the realities of being a DIY band, balancing family life and full-time jobs while writing, recording, booking shows, and even hand-assembling limited cassette releases. They also reflect on the surprising international response to the album, its placement on the Doom Charts, and what it's like seeing listeners around the world connect with music created by a band that's only been together a short time.
And Mark Richard of The Jam Yeti Music Blog returns with a review of the album for another Jam Yeti Music Minute.
If you're a fan of fuzzed-out riffs, grunge-infused heavy rock, authentic DIY spirit, and stories from a band finding its voice in real time, this is an episode you won't want to miss. Tune in and subscribe!
- Why are some incredible underground rock and metal shows packed while others struggle to draw a crowd? In this deep-dive episode of The Heavy Desert Podcast, concert correspondent Chris McGowan joins the show along with John Gist of Vegas Rock Revolution and Planet Desert Rock Weekend to tackle one of the biggest questions facing the heavy underground: what's really happening with the live music scene?
John shares the story behind Vegas Rock Revolution, how he transitioned from fan to promoter, and the lessons he's learned booking shows, marketing events, and building Planet Desert Rock Weekend into one of the premier gatherings in the heavy underground community. Chris brings a boots-on-the-ground perspective from the Chicago scene, including recent concerts featuring Monolord, Khemmis, Earth Tongue, Down, Howling Giant, Greenleaf, Crystal Spiders, Shadow of Jupiter, and more.
The conversation explores why great bands sometimes play to surprisingly small crowds, the importance of marketing, Facebook events, Spotify data, Bandsintown, Songkick, social media collaboration tools, tour promotion, ticket-buying habits, and what bands, venues, and promoters can do to get more people through the door.
John also pulls back the curtain on how he evaluates bands, what catches a promoter's attention, the realities of tour economics, and the behind-the-scenes challenges of assembling the Planet Desert Rock Weekend lineup.
Whether you're a fan, musician, promoter, venue owner, or simply passionate about supporting live music, this episode is packed with practical insights and hard-earned experience from two dedicated champions of the underground. So make sure to tune in and subscribe!
- King Buffalo's Sean Roa joins The Heavy Desert Podcast for an honest and engaging conversation that traces the band's journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of the most respected names in the heavy underground. Sean reflects on the albums that shaped him as a musician, from Black Sabbath's Paranoid to Pink Floyd's Animals, and shares the story of how King Buffalo emerged from the remnants of previous projects, unexpected opportunities, and a relentless drive to create.
Along the way, we dive into the band's DIY roots, the early days touring with All Them Witches, and the evolution that transformed King Buffalo into the powerhouse trio fans know today. Sean pulls back the curtain on the making of the upcoming album Doomsayer, revealing how the band sifted through dozens of hours of improvised jams, refined their songwriting process, and intentionally crafted a more direct, riff-driven record while settling into their newly built studio.
The conversation also explores the realities of life on the road, the challenges of building a career without shortcuts, and the hard-earned lessons that come from years of touring, sleeping in vans, and grinding it out long before packed venues and sold-out records became part of the story. From guitar tones and recording techniques to memorable fan encounters and the band's unwavering commitment to doing things on their own terms, Sean offers a candid look at the passion, perseverance, and creativity that continue to drive King Buffalo forward.
Whether you're a longtime fan, a musician looking for inspiration, or someone discovering King Buffalo for the first time, this is the kind of conversation that reminds you why great music is built through persistence, vision, and an obsession with creating something meaningful. Make sure to tune in and subscribe!
- This episode of The Heavy Desert Podcast is all killer riffs, underground passion, and plenty of laughs as Greg, Tommy, and Rocky of Illinois heavy rock trio Erosions join the show.
The guys trace their musical roots back to formative discoveries of KISS, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Deep Purple, Melvins, Kyuss, Sleep, and more, sharing the records and artists that shaped their paths as musicians. Along the way, they discuss learning their instruments, their history in other local bands, and how a persistent invitation to jam eventually led to the formation of Erosions.
The conversation dives deep into the band's organic songwriting process, the creation of their Harvest Session EP, and their upcoming split release with Psalm, which also marks the inaugural release from Space Goat Records. They also talk talk about what it means to be on of the first bands chosen for the label, the importance of independent labels in keeping the underground alive, and the community-driven spirit that fuels heavy music.
The band also shares stories about recording on two-inch reel-to-reel tape, their upcoming appearances at Tampa Doom & Gloom Fest and HUFR Fest, the diverse music scene in Freeport, Illinois, and what's next for Erosions as they continue writing new material and taking their crushing sound on the road.
Packed with humor, gratitude, and a genuine love for underground music, you won’t wanna miss this episode! Make sure to tune in & subscribe!
- Vegas doom metal torchbearers Psalm join The Heavy Desert Podcast to talk about their journey from underground hopefuls to one of the first bands signed to the newly launched Space Goat Records. Jon, Ian, Juan, and Jeremy dive deep into their musical origins, sharing the bands, albums, and life experiences that shaped their sound, from Venom, Black Sabbath, and Trouble to classic rock legends like Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, and the Rolling Stones.
The conversation also explores Psalm's upcoming contribution to the inaugural Space Goat Records split release, how the opportunity came together during HUFR Fest, and what it means to be part of a label focused on community, passion, and the preservation of underground heavy music. The band reflects on touring with Sonolith, recording in Anaheim with producer Colin at Paradise Recordings, and the excitement surrounding their forthcoming self-titled LP arriving this December.
Plus: stories from the road, opening for Pentagram and Weed Eater, a 12-year-old guest bassist making her recording debut, the importance of independent labels, and why positivity and genuine community remain the lifeblood of the heavy underground.
It was a great chat with the guys, so make sure to tune in and subscribe so ya don’t miss it!
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About The Heavy Desert Podcast
I talk all things in the heavy/desert/stoner rock genre. From interviews, recommendations, and concert reviews. Discover a whole new world of rock music with me, your host, Dan Sierras. And remember, keep digging and you’ll find the underground!Podcast website
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