On this episode of The Heavy Desert Podcast, Kostia Newt and Michael Johansson of Berlin-based heavy rock trio Deadroads join the show to talk about their whirlwind rise, their debut album Songs From the Cave, and why capturing raw energy matters more than chasing perfection.



The conversation begins with the musical influences that shaped the band members, from Kyuss, Nirvana, and 90s grunge to Metallica, Slayer, Iron Maiden, and even Phil Collins. Kostia shares the hilarious reason he first picked up a guitar, while Michael explains how watching Lars Ulrich behind the kit made him want to become a drummer.



The two dive deep into how Deadroads came together in Berlin, forming from a shared love of heavy riffs, grunge, and spontaneous creativity. They discuss their songwriting process, building songs from demos and recorded rehearsal jams, and how tracks evolve organically through collaboration rather than rigid planning.



Kostia and Michael also break down the recording of Songs from the Cave, revealing why the album was captured live in the studio with minimal takes, no click track, and plenty of room for happy accidents. The duo shares stories about mistakes that became permanent parts of songs, the beauty of imperfection, and why preserving a moment in time was more important than flawless performances.



The discussion explores the realities of being a DIY band, balancing family life and full-time jobs while writing, recording, booking shows, and even hand-assembling limited cassette releases. They also reflect on the surprising international response to the album, its placement on the Doom Charts, and what it's like seeing listeners around the world connect with music created by a band that's only been together a short time.



And Mark Richard of The Jam Yeti Music Blog returns with a review of the album for another Jam Yeti Music Minute.



If you're a fan of fuzzed-out riffs, grunge-infused heavy rock, authentic DIY spirit, and stories from a band finding its voice in real time, this is an episode you won't want to miss. Tune in and subscribe!