The Grateful Podcast with Jack Wagoner

The Grateful Podcast with Jack WagonerEpisode 54Guesting John R. MilesI had the pleasure of speaking with John R. Miles, host of the top 0.01% podcast Passion Struck and author of the #1 bestselling book of the same name. John's story is fascinating and I was so interested in interviewing him because many of his ideas are counter to what we are conditioned to believe.John, also a former U.S. Navy officer, was an executive at Intel, one of the largest companies in the United States at the time; he was as materially successful as he could be, and yet he still wasn't satisfied.In this episode, I got curious with John about what led him to become "passion struck" and pivot to retaking control of his life, optimizing for fulfillment over external success and validation. We talked about the negative consequences of ambition and how they can be balanced with gratitude, and why we need to focus on changing one thing at a time for maximum effectiveness. This was one of the best conversations I've ever had. I can't wait to hear your feedback on it.Here were some of my big takeaways:Everyone deserves to be seen, valued, and significant.You have to pick the mission that you want to take on.Life is finite and it's a hell of a lot longer than you think.You have to be really intentional about doing the work.The most incredible person you'll ever meet is you.You have to cultivate the friendships you want.Gratitude is a very reinforcing practice.You have time to pivot.You have to figure out what it is you're supposed to do.You can't do everything you want.Chapters:00:00 Introduction to John R. Miles02:46 The Birth of Passionstruck04:38 Overcoming Doubts and Building a Brand06:19 The Journey to Fulfillment13:23 Navigating Societal Expectations18:56 The Pinball Analogy: Life on Autopilot21:58 Finding Balance in Life24:46 The Importance of Self-Awareness28:29 Navigating Trust and Psychological Safety31:39 The Impact of Surroundings on Self-Trust34:42 Awareness and Self-Reflection38:08 The Importance of Impact Over Numbers42:21 Living for Yourself vs. Others' Expectations45:05 The Journey of Self-Discovery50:05 Gratitude and Ambition: A Duality55:37 Introduction to Gratitude and Purposeful LivingFind John: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/john_r_miles/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTLdXATpxf8LP3riC0_mkKwWebsite: https://johnrmiles.com/Passion Struck Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/1NihoscGHiEQotq9cEbP5o