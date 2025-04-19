Powered by RND
The Grateful Podcast with Jack Wagoner

Jack Wagoner
Education
The Grateful Podcast with Jack Wagoner
  • The Science of Effective Leadership with Dr. Kevin Gazzara
    Send us a textThe Grateful Podcast with Jack WagonerEpisode 57Guesting Dr. Kevin GazzaraFree assessment giveaway: magnaleader.co/GIFTIn this episode of the Grateful Podcast, I had the pleasure of speaking with Dr. Kevin Gazzara, a leadership expert and educator, about the essential qualities of effective leadership. We discussed the importance of communication, self-worth, and persistence in building trust and developing teams. Dr. Gazzara shares insights from his extensive experience at Intel and emphasizes the significance of understanding one's strengths and leveraging them in a leadership role. The conversation also explores the concept of the task quotient and how to create a fulfilling work environment that fosters growth and development.My key takeaways:The best leaders are the best communicators.Developing others is a key trait of great leaders.Self-worth and persistence are crucial for success.Experience builds trust with clients and teams.Effective communication fosters team development.Understanding your strengths enhances leadership effectiveness.Creating a culture of growth is essential for teams.Task switching can be purposeful and productive.Identifying your ideal task mixture leads to fulfillment.Nurturing your talents is vital for personal growth.Chapters:00:00 Introduction to Leadership and Coaching03:20 The Journey of Self-Discovery06:09 Career Path and Corporate Experience12:17 The Importance of Experience in Leadership18:15 Building Trust as a Leader24:46 Research on Effective Leadership27:11 Empowering Leadership Through Delegation28:11 The Importance of Caring in Leadership29:35 Developing Future Leaders31:04 Leveraging Opportunities in Large Organizations33:08 Understanding Task Quotient and Strengths35:29 Finding Flow in Work40:18 Task Types and Their Impact on Productivity43:04 Structuring Your Day for Success46:57 Purposeful Task Switching for Enhanced Productivity49:06 Introduction to Gratitude and Purposeful LivingFind Dr. Gazzara: X: https://x.com/doctorkevinWebsite: https://magnaleadership.com/about-magna-leadership/kevin-gazzara/Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevingazzara/My links and Resources: Subscribe to my newsletter: https://magic.beehiiv.com/v1/aa6b0945-43aa-43c8-b320-0fde6998f852?email=%7B%7Bemail%7D%7DFollow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jack_wagoner_/ Learn more about my coaching and 1 on 1: [email protected] to The Grateful Podcast to never miss an episode:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-grateful-podcast-with-jack-wagoner/id1725776061 If you enjoyed this episode, the best way you can help is by sharing it with someone who would enjoy it!You can also leave a review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify so others know how amazing The Grateful Podcast is.Support the show
    49:26
  • Mastering Time: Carl Pullein on Productivity and Purpose
    Send us a textThe Grateful Podcast with Jack WagonerEpisode 56Guesting Carl PulleinProductivity isn't just getting more done in less time, it is about "majoring in major things" and creating something tangible.In this episode of the Grateful Podcast, I speak with time management expert Carl Pullein about the intricacies of productivity, creativity, and personal development. We discuss the importance of protecting creative time, balancing organization with action, and the significance of identifying core work and priorities. Carl shares his journey of building an online brand, emphasizing the need for patience and the duality of gratitude and ambition in pursuing one's passions. The conversation highlights the essential elements of sleep, movement, and diet for effective productivity, and the importance of finding what truly matters in life.Here are my key takeaways: Protect your creative time to maximize productivity.Balancing organization and action is crucial for success.Overcoming overwhelm requires establishing routines and practices.Identify your core work to prioritize effectively.Patience is key in building an online brand.Success often comes from consistent, small efforts over time.Finding your purpose can lead to greater fulfillment.Gratitude can enhance your perspective on life and work.Recognizing what's important helps in managing distractions.Creating something tangible can boost your mental well-being.Chapters:00:00 Introduction to Time Management with Carl Pullein02:25 Carl's Daily Schedule and Time Blocking Philosophy06:50 The Importance of Front Loading Your Week08:26 Balancing Organization and Action09:46 Overcoming Low-Level Anxiety in Productivity13:44 Identifying Core Work and Priorities18:13 The Journey of Building an Online Brand25:07 The Reality of Success and the Importance of Process28:36 Embracing the Process of Growth30:51 Finding Joy in Helping Others35:01 The Importance of Contribution and Self-Development38:40 Creativity and Attention in a Digital Age42:27 Balancing Sleep and Productivity46:12 Identifying What’s Important in Life52:22 The Duality of Gratitude and Ambition55:29 Outro to The Grateful PodcastFind Carl: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carl_pullein/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Carl_PulleinWebsite: https://www.carlpullein.com/Your Time, Your Way Podcast: https://carlpullein.podbean.com/My links and Resources: Subscribe to my newsletter: https://magic.beehiiv.com/v1/aa6b0945-43aa-43c8-b320-0fde6998f852?email=%7B%7Bemail%7D%7DFollow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jack_wagoner_/ Learn more about my coaching and 1 on 1: [email protected] to The Grateful Podcast to never miss an episode:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-grateful-podcast-with-jack-wagoner/id1725776061 If you enjoyed this episode, the best way you can help is by sharing it with someone who would enjoy it!You can also leave a review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify so others know how amazing The Grateful Podcast is.Support the show
    55:51
  • Empower Yourself: The Journey to Personal Responsibility
    Send us a textThe Grateful Podcast with Jack WagonerEpisode 55In this episode, I discussed the importance of personal responsibility and the power individuals have in shaping their lives. He emphasizes the need to love the journey of self-improvement, overcome internal barriers, and prioritize true rest over distractions. I also highlight the significance of trusting oneself and taking action toward goals while embracing discomfort as a catalyst for growth.Takeaways:We often forget the power we have in our lives.The person in the mirror is both our hero and villain.We trade long-term growth for short-term comfort.Taking ownership is crucial for personal growth.You are your biggest barrier to success.True rest is essential for mental clarity.Success is about consistency in doing the right things.Comfort can be an addiction that hinders progress.The voice inside you can be your greatest enemy.You have the power to create the life you desire.Chapters:00:00 Embracing Personal Responsibility02:45 The Journey of Self-Discovery05:34 Overcoming Distractions and Building Discipline08:26 The Power of Rest and Reflection11:17 Trusting Yourself and Taking Action14:10 Creating Your Own Path to HappinessMy links and Resources: Subscribe to my newsletter: https://magic.beehiiv.com/v1/aa6b0945-43aa-43c8-b320-0fde6998f852?email=%7B%7Bemail%7D%7DFollow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jack_wagoner_/ Learn more about my coaching and 1 on 1: [email protected] to The Grateful Podcast to never miss an episode:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-grateful-podcast-with-jack-wagoner/id1725776061 If you enjoyed this episode, the best way you can help is by sharing it with someone who would enjoy it!You can also leave a review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify so others know how amazing The Grateful Podcast is.Support the show
    16:04
  • Why External Success Will Never Satisfy You with John R Miles
    Send us a textThe Grateful Podcast with Jack WagonerEpisode 54Guesting John R. MilesI had the pleasure of speaking with John R. Miles, host of the top 0.01% podcast Passion Struck and author of the #1 bestselling book of the same name. John's story is fascinating and I was so interested in interviewing him because many of his ideas are counter to what we are conditioned to believe.John, also a former U.S. Navy officer, was an executive at Intel, one of the largest companies in the United States at the time; he was as materially successful as he could be, and yet he still wasn't satisfied.In this episode, I got curious with John about what led him to become "passion struck" and pivot to retaking control of his life, optimizing for fulfillment over external success and validation. We talked about the negative consequences of ambition and how they can be balanced with gratitude, and why we need to focus on changing one thing at a time for maximum effectiveness. This was one of the best conversations I've ever had. I can't wait to hear your feedback on it.Here were some of my big takeaways:Everyone deserves to be seen, valued, and significant.You have to pick the mission that you want to take on.Life is finite and it's a hell of a lot longer than you think.You have to be really intentional about doing the work.The most incredible person you'll ever meet is you.You have to cultivate the friendships you want.Gratitude is a very reinforcing practice.You have time to pivot.You have to figure out what it is you're supposed to do.You can't do everything you want.Chapters:00:00 Introduction to John R. Miles02:46 The Birth of Passionstruck04:38 Overcoming Doubts and Building a Brand06:19 The Journey to Fulfillment13:23 Navigating Societal Expectations18:56 The Pinball Analogy: Life on Autopilot21:58 Finding Balance in Life24:46 The Importance of Self-Awareness28:29 Navigating Trust and Psychological Safety31:39 The Impact of Surroundings on Self-Trust34:42 Awareness and Self-Reflection38:08 The Importance of Impact Over Numbers42:21 Living for Yourself vs. Others' Expectations45:05 The Journey of Self-Discovery50:05 Gratitude and Ambition: A Duality55:37 Introduction to Gratitude and Purposeful LivingFind John: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/john_r_miles/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTLdXATpxf8LP3riC0_mkKwWebsite: https://johnrmiles.com/Passion Struck Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/1NihoscGHiEQotq9cEbP5oMy links and Resources: Subscribe to my newsletter: https://magic.beehiiv.com/v1/aa6b0945-43aa-43c8-b320-0fde6998f852?email=%7B%7Bemail%7D%7DFollow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jack_wagoner_/ Learn more about my coaching and 1 on 1: [email protected] to The Grateful Podcast to never miss an episode:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-grateful-podcast-with-jack-wagoner/id1725776061 If you enjoyed this episode, the best way you can help is by sharing it with someone who would enjoy it!You can also leave a review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify so others know how amazing The Grateful Podcast is.Support the show
    56:04
  • Break Free From Limiting Beliefs with Jason Smith
    Send us a textThe Grateful Podcast with Jack WagonerEpisode 53Guesting Jason SmithIn this enlightening conversation, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jason Smith, a fellow podcaster and coach, about the journey of self-discovery and personal growth. We explored the challenges of navigating social media, the importance of self-awareness, and the power of journaling. Jason shares insights on overcoming limiting beliefs, the significance of asking for help, and the balance between gratitude and ambition. We discussed the fear of success, the role of community in personal development, and the continuous journey of improvement. The conversation culminates in the concept of 'the power of the pivot' and the ripple effect of personal growth on others.Takeaways:Self-awareness is crucial for personal growth.Navigating social media can be draining; balance is key.Journaling helps clarify thoughts and emotions.Limiting beliefs can hinder potential; awareness is the first step.Asking for help is essential for growth.Gratitude and ambition can coexist in a fulfilling life.Fear of success can prevent individuals from embracing change.Community support is vital in personal development.Continuous improvement is a lifelong journey.The power of the pivot allows for new opportunities and growth.Chapters:00:00 Introduction to the Journey of Self-Discovery03:43 The Power of Connection and Community06:33 Navigating Social Media and Mental Health09:30 The Role of Journaling in Self-Reflection12:38 Understanding Personal Growth and Potential15:46 From Knowledge to Action: The Importance of Doing18:31 Asking for Help and Overcoming Independence21:40 Balancing Gratitude and Ambition31:17 The Journey of Self-Improvement34:18 Mindset Shift: From Entitlement to Growth38:19 Navigating Change and Embracing Pivots42:22 The Power of Connection and Collaboration54:54 Introduction to the Grateful Podcast and Jason Smith55:24 Encouragement to Share and Engage with the PodcastFind Jason: Instagram: instagram.com/jbirdfitFacebook: facebook.com/Jbirdfit3YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-8_0e-W5totQWhS22H5QGQWebsite: stan.store/JbirdfitThe Blueprint Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/0KXY0Hbm7BYUP6517ipQWqMy links and Resources: Subscribe to my newsletter: https://magic.beehiiv.com/v1/aa6b0945-43aa-43c8-b320-0fde6998f852?email=%7B%7Bemail%7D%7DFollow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jack_wagoner_/ Learn more about my coaching and 1 on 1: [email protected] to The Grateful Podcast to never miss an episode:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-grateful-podcast-with-jack-wagoner/id1725776061 If you enjoyed this episode, the best way you can help is by sharing it with someone who would enjoy it!You can also leave a review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify so others know how amazing The Grateful Podcast is.See you next episode.Support the show
    55:31

You can be grateful for what you have and still strive for more. The duality of gratitude and success is a difficult concept to grasp, but understanding it is invaluable in both your success and well-being.On the Grateful Podcast, Jack and his guests explain how everyone has opportunities and choices to go after the life they want, and they owe it to themselves to do just that. You must recognize and be grateful for what you have in order to get the best out of yourself moving forward. There are conversations ranging from business to mental health and everything in between as well.
