The Grateful Podcast with Jack Wagoner

Send us a textThe Grateful Podcast with Jack WagonerEpisode 56Guesting Carl PulleinProductivity isn't just getting more done in less time, it is about "majoring in major things" and creating something tangible.In this episode of the Grateful Podcast, I speak with time management expert Carl Pullein about the intricacies of productivity, creativity, and personal development. We discuss the importance of protecting creative time, balancing organization with action, and the significance of identifying core work and priorities. Carl shares his journey of building an online brand, emphasizing the need for patience and the duality of gratitude and ambition in pursuing one's passions. The conversation highlights the essential elements of sleep, movement, and diet for effective productivity, and the importance of finding what truly matters in life.Here are my key takeaways: Protect your creative time to maximize productivity.Balancing organization and action is crucial for success.Overcoming overwhelm requires establishing routines and practices.Identify your core work to prioritize effectively.Patience is key in building an online brand.Success often comes from consistent, small efforts over time.Finding your purpose can lead to greater fulfillment.Gratitude can enhance your perspective on life and work.Recognizing what's important helps in managing distractions.Creating something tangible can boost your mental well-being.Chapters:00:00 Introduction to Time Management with Carl Pullein02:25 Carl's Daily Schedule and Time Blocking Philosophy06:50 The Importance of Front Loading Your Week08:26 Balancing Organization and Action09:46 Overcoming Low-Level Anxiety in Productivity13:44 Identifying Core Work and Priorities18:13 The Journey of Building an Online Brand25:07 The Reality of Success and the Importance of Process28:36 Embracing the Process of Growth30:51 Finding Joy in Helping Others35:01 The Importance of Contribution and Self-Development38:40 Creativity and Attention in a Digital Age42:27 Balancing Sleep and Productivity46:12 Identifying What’s Important in Life52:22 The Duality of Gratitude and Ambition55:29 Outro to The Grateful PodcastFind Carl: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carl_pullein/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Carl_PulleinWebsite: https://www.carlpullein.com/Your Time, Your Way Podcast: https://carlpullein.podbean.com/My links and Resources: Subscribe to my newsletter: https://magic.beehiiv.com/v1/aa6b0945-43aa-43c8-b320-0fde6998f852?email=%7B%7Bemail%7D%7DFollow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jack_wagoner_/ Learn more about my coaching and 1 on 1: [email protected]
to The Grateful Podcast to never miss an episode:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-grateful-podcast-with-jack-wagoner/id1725776061 If you enjoyed this episode, the best way you can help is by sharing it with someone who would enjoy it!You can also leave a review on Apple Podcasts or Spotify so others know how amazing The Grateful Podcast is.Support the show