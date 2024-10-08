In this episode of GovCon Coffee & Issues, we’re excited to have Adam Austin (Totem Tech) back on the show to tell us about the latest developments in Cybersecurity Compliance in 2024. We discuss who is affected by cybersecurity regulations and the practical steps small businesses can take to meet cybersecurity compliance standards set by the Department of Defense and other federal agencies. And that’s not all! We also discuss Adam’s innovative CMMC Level 1 Cohort, a program tailored to assist small businesses in getting the necessary training and support to take the first steps toward cyber compliance without burning a hole in their pockets.
52:25
Ep 27: No Strategy or Game Plan for 2024
As the great Benjamin Franklin once said, “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail!” So, if you’re looking to conquer the world of federal sales in 2024, you need a solid game plan. That’s where Carroll Bernard and Michael Lejeune come in. These two experts have all the best practices and insider tips to help you chart a course for government market success. Don’t miss out on this opportunity!
1:24:21
Ep 26: Tackling Short SAM.GOV Solicitation Windows
In the world of federal contracting, the saying goes, 'If you're waiting until opportunities are posted on SAM.gov, you may be too late.' Unfortunately, this holds true in many cases as the solicitation windows on SAM.gov are often too short for contractors to properly prepare, develop proposals, and meet submission deadlines. But fear not! In our next Coffee & Issues episode, Carroll Bernard and Michael LeJeune will spill the beans on how to stay ahead of the game and prepare for opportunities long before they appear on SAM.gov. Remember, the early bird gets the worm, or in this case, the contract.
1:05:07
Ep 25: New Requirements for SDVOSBs and VOSBs in 2024
If you are a veteran seeking government market opportunities, this episode is for you! Effective January 1st, 2024, you must secure formal certification from the SBA to participate (and be eligible for award) in veteran (and service-disabled veteran) owned small business set-aside and sole-source contracting opportunities. Self-certification will no longer be accepted. Despite many efforts by the SBA, APEX Accelerators, Govology, VBOCs, and others to get the word out, most veterans registered in SAM still have not achieved formal verification through the VA or certification through the SBA. Here are the numbers as of 10/11/2023, according to the SBA's Dynamic Small Business Search Database (DSBS.SBA.GOV): there are currently 82,537 self-certified veteran-owned small businesses listed in the database, of which only 18,947 SDVOSBs have an active certification (less than 23%) and only 5,692 VOSBs show an active certification (less than 7%). In this episode, Carroll and Michael discuss the implications of such low numbers of certified SDVOSBs and VOSBs and share resources to help veterans get their certification done as soon as possible.
49:55
Ep 24: SBA's 8(a) BD Program: New Requirements and How to Meet Them
In this episode, Carroll and Michael host Government Contracting Attorney Nicole Pottroff to discuss the recent court ruling that has significantly changed the SBA's 8(a) business development program. In addition to breaking down the impacts and updates of the ruling, Nicole shares tips and best practices for developing a strong 8(a) social disadvantage narrative, which is now required for participants who didn't submit one with their initial application. Whether you're already certified or planning to apply in the future, this episode is a must-watch.
