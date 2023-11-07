Show Notes: Governor Jeff Landry announced last week that longtime, Baton Rouge, television meteorologist Jay Grymes is returning to his role as state climatologist. We speak with Grymes about his plans and a new partnership helping the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) as we face any significant weather events in the state.
19:44
Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council
Show Notes: The Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council (LYAC) is made up of 31 high school students from across the state. The council comes up with an idea for legislation related to youth and helps promote a bill through the legislative process. Topics in recent years have ties to school safety and other important issues. We will speak with the council's coordinator and three of the young people on the council about what they have proposed and how those topics were selected.
19:02
March 2024: Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance Tim Temple
Show Notes: Having adequate insurance coverage is the first step to recovery after a disaster. On this episode, we will speak with new Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple. Commissioner Temple will update us on a series of insurance reform bills being considered by the Louisiana Legislature this year. He will also provide information about steps to make sure your homes and businesses are properly protected from any emergency we potentially face.
17:59
Introduction for GOHSEP Director Jacques Thibodeaux
Show Notes: Director Jacques Thibodeaux took over the helm at GOHSEP after being appointed by Governor Jeff Landry. On this episode of The GOHSEP Get A Game Plan Podcast, we will speak with Director Thibodeaux about his background and the goals for the office moving forward.
14:51
Louisiana Center for School Safety - Trevis Thompson, Director of the Louisiana Center for Safe Schools
Show Notes: School safety is a growing concern in Louisiana and across the nation. We will address some of the resources and plans being developed to keep our campuses safe. We will also have information for parents and educators on practical steps they can take before any potential on-campus emergency.
The GOHSEP Get a Game Plan Podcast highlights key issues in emergency management, we have timely interviews with subject matter experts at all levels of government along with practical information to help you become more resilient before the next disaster strikes.