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The Geek Buddies

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The Geek Buddies
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756 episodes

  • The Geek Buddies

    VisionQuest 1x7 Review, Brian Tyree Henry, Ben Wang Castings Spark Backlash

    11/04/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    On this episode of THE GEEK BUDDIES, John Rocha and Michael Vogel discuss Heidi Klum "accidentally" revealing The Batman 2 villains, Ben Wang in talks to play Iceman in the X-Men and the backlash, VisionQuest Ep 7 Spoiler Review, Wildwood review and more!

    Remember to Like and Share this episode on your social media and to Subscribe to The John Rocha Channel below.

    #marvel #DC #visionquest #DC #Batman #wildwood #johnrocha #michaelvogel #shannonmcclung #thegeekbuddies

    ____________________________________________________________________________________

    Chapters:

    0:00 Intro and WILDWOOD Review

    10:55 Heidi Klum Spoils The Batman 2 Villains

    21:15 Ben Wang in Talks to Play Iceman in X-Men

    32:29 VisionQuest 1x7 Spoiler Review

    FOLLOW THE GEEK BUDDIES:

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/Geek_Buddies

    Follow John Rocha: https://twitter.com/TheRochaSays​​​​​

    Follow Michael Vogel: https://twitter.com/mktoon

    Follow Shannon McClung: https://twitter.com/Shannon_McClung
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Geek Buddies

    New Doctor Strange Doomsday Theory, Clayface Spoiler Review, James Gunn's New Podcast

    10/29/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    On this episode of THE GEEK BUDDIES, John Rocha and Michael Vogel discuss that new Doctor Strange Doomsday theory that's been floating around the internet, their Spoiler Review for CLAYFACE, debate James Gunn's new Suicide Squad podcast, Conor Storrie being cast in GHOST RIDER and what his role will be and more!

    Remember to Like and Share this episode on your social media and to Subscribe to The John Rocha Channel below.

    #marvel #DC #visionquest #jumanji #DUNE #WB #jamesgunn #clayface #johnrocha #michaelvogel #shannonmcclung #thegeekbuddies

    ____________________________________________________________________________________

    Chapters:

    0:00 Intro

    2:20 James Gunn's SUICIDE SQUAD Podcast- Who is This For?

    17:02 Conor Storrie is Cast in Ghost Rider- Who Will He PLay?

    27:02 New Doctor Strange Doomsday Theory

    37:30 CLAYFACE Spoiler Review

    FOLLOW THE GEEK BUDDIES:

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/Geek_Buddies

    Follow John Rocha: https://twitter.com/TheRochaSays​​​​​

    Follow Michael Vogel: https://twitter.com/mktoon

    Follow Shannon McClung: https://twitter.com/Shannon_McClung
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Geek Buddies

    James Gunn Clarifies DCU After Clayface, VisionQuest Eps 5,6 Review, New Dune 3 Trailer

    10/28/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
    On this episode of THE GEEK BUDDIES, John Rocha and Michael Vogel discuss the new trailers for Dune 3 and Jumanji: Open World, James Gunn clarifying the DC Universe AGAIN after Clayface, Aaron Sorkin gets honest about his directing abilities and their Spoiler Review of VISIONQUEST Episodes 5 and 6.

    Remember to Like and Share this episode on your social media and to Subscribe to The John Rocha Channel below.

    #marvel #DC #visionquest #jumanji #DUNE #WB #jamesgunn #clayface #johnrocha #michaelvogel #shannonmcclung #thegeekbuddies

    ____________________________________________________________________________________

    Chapters:

    0:00 Intro

    1:55 Thoughts on the New Jumanji: Open World Trailer

    8:14 Thoughts on the New Dune Part 3 Trailer

    17:10 James Gunn Clarifies the DC Universe After Clayface Release

    28:54 Aaron Sorkin Gets Honest About HIs Directing Abilities

    38:00 VisionQuest Eps 5 and 6 Spoiler Review

    FOLLOW THE GEEK BUDDIES:

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/Geek_Buddies

    Follow John Rocha: https://twitter.com/TheRochaSays​​​​​

    Follow Michael Vogel: https://twitter.com/mktoon

    Follow Shannon McClung: https://twitter.com/Shannon_McClung
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Geek Buddies

    POISON IVY Series, CLAYFACE vs You Can See Everything, VISIONQUEST Eps 3, 4 Review

    10/22/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    On this episode of THE GEEK BUDDIES, John Rocha, Michael Vogel and Shannon McClung discuss the DC news updates with the Poison Ivy series, the Clayface mixed reactions, You Can See Everything review and its box office battle with Clayface, and their Spoiler Review of VISIONQUEST Episodes 3 and 4.

    Remember to Like and Share this episode on your social media and to Subscribe to The John Rocha Channel below.

    #marvel #DC #batman #visionquest #netflix #disney #WB #jamesgunn #clayface #youcanseeeverything #johnrocha #michaelvogel #shannonmcclung #thegeekbuddies

    ____________________________________________________________________________________

    Chapters:

    0:00 Intro

    Poison Ivy Series Taps Lauren LeFranc, Not in Matt Reeves Universe

    Clayface vs You Can See Everything Box Office Battle

    VisionQuest Episodes 3 and 4

    FOLLOW THE GEEK BUDDIES:

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/Geek_Buddies

    Follow John Rocha: https://twitter.com/TheRochaSays​​​​​

    Follow Michael Vogel: https://twitter.com/mktoon

    Follow Shannon McClung: https://twitter.com/Shannon_McClung
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Geek Buddies

    BATMAN II Brings on Soderbergh, VISIONQUEST Eps 1, 2 Review, Gunn's Batman Update

    10/16/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    On this episode of THE GEEK BUDDIES, John Rocha, Michael Vogel and Shannon McClung discuss the massive news that WB and DC are bringing in Steven Soderbergh to help Matt Reeves finish principal photography on The Batman II. They also discuss Gunn's Batman changes and the Mister Miracle casting, the new Narnia: The Magician's Nephew trailer, and their VisionQuest Spoiler Reviews for Episodes 1 and 2 of the series.

    Remember to Like and Share this episode on your social media and to Subscribe to The John Rocha Channel below.

    #marvel #DC #batman #visionquest #netflix #disney #WB #jamesgunn #visionquest #johnrocha #michaelvogel #shannonmcclung #thegeekbuddies

    ____________________________________________________________________________________

    Chapters:

    0:00 INTRO AND CATCH UP

    5:36 Steven Soderbergh Brought in to The Batman II to Assist Matt Reeves

    22:40 James Gunn Changes Batman Brave and the Bold Plans

    30:42 Mister Miracle Animated Series Cast Its Leads

    34:48 Narnia: The Magician's Nephew Trailer

    41:38 VisionQuest Eps 1 and 2 Spoiler Review

    FOLLOW THE GEEK BUDDIES:

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/Geek_Buddies

    Follow John Rocha: https://twitter.com/TheRochaSays​​​​​

    Follow Michael Vogel: https://twitter.com/mktoon

    Follow Shannon McClung: https://twitter.com/Shannon_McClung

    Want to create live streams like this? Check out StreamYard: https://streamyard.com/pal/d/6708069930106880
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Geek Buddies
The Geek Buddies are Film Critic/Writer/Host John Rocha, Animation EP/Writer Michael Vogel, and Actor/Animation Writer Shannon McClung. Three industry pros and longtime friends giving you their unique perspectives on everything geeky in the world of entertainment.
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