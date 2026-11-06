On this episode of THE GEEK BUDDIES, John Rocha, Michael Vogel and Shannon McClung discuss the massive news that WB and DC are bringing in Steven Soderbergh to help Matt Reeves finish principal photography on The Batman II. They also discuss Gunn's Batman changes and the Mister Miracle casting, the new Narnia: The Magician's Nephew trailer, and their VisionQuest Spoiler Reviews for Episodes 1 and 2 of the series.



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#marvel #DC #batman #visionquest #netflix #disney #WB #jamesgunn #visionquest #johnrocha #michaelvogel #shannonmcclung #thegeekbuddies



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Chapters:



0:00 INTRO AND CATCH UP



5:36 Steven Soderbergh Brought in to The Batman II to Assist Matt Reeves



22:40 James Gunn Changes Batman Brave and the Bold Plans



30:42 Mister Miracle Animated Series Cast Its Leads



34:48 Narnia: The Magician's Nephew Trailer



41:38 VisionQuest Eps 1 and 2 Spoiler Review



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