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756 episodes
- On this episode of THE GEEK BUDDIES, John Rocha and Michael Vogel discuss Heidi Klum "accidentally" revealing The Batman 2 villains, Ben Wang in talks to play Iceman in the X-Men and the backlash, VisionQuest Ep 7 Spoiler Review, Wildwood review and more!
Remember to Like and Share this episode on your social media and to Subscribe to The John Rocha Channel below.
#marvel #DC #visionquest #DC #Batman #wildwood #johnrocha #michaelvogel #shannonmcclung #thegeekbuddies
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Chapters:
0:00 Intro and WILDWOOD Review
10:55 Heidi Klum Spoils The Batman 2 Villains
21:15 Ben Wang in Talks to Play Iceman in X-Men
32:29 VisionQuest 1x7 Spoiler Review
FOLLOW THE GEEK BUDDIES:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Geek_Buddies
Follow John Rocha: https://twitter.com/TheRochaSays
Follow Michael Vogel: https://twitter.com/mktoon
Follow Shannon McClung: https://twitter.com/Shannon_McClung
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New Doctor Strange Doomsday Theory, Clayface Spoiler Review, James Gunn's New Podcast10/29/2026 | 1h 24 mins.On this episode of THE GEEK BUDDIES, John Rocha and Michael Vogel discuss that new Doctor Strange Doomsday theory that's been floating around the internet, their Spoiler Review for CLAYFACE, debate James Gunn's new Suicide Squad podcast, Conor Storrie being cast in GHOST RIDER and what his role will be and more!
Remember to Like and Share this episode on your social media and to Subscribe to The John Rocha Channel below.
#marvel #DC #visionquest #jumanji #DUNE #WB #jamesgunn #clayface #johnrocha #michaelvogel #shannonmcclung #thegeekbuddies
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Chapters:
0:00 Intro
2:20 James Gunn's SUICIDE SQUAD Podcast- Who is This For?
17:02 Conor Storrie is Cast in Ghost Rider- Who Will He PLay?
27:02 New Doctor Strange Doomsday Theory
37:30 CLAYFACE Spoiler Review
FOLLOW THE GEEK BUDDIES:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Geek_Buddies
Follow John Rocha: https://twitter.com/TheRochaSays
Follow Michael Vogel: https://twitter.com/mktoon
Follow Shannon McClung: https://twitter.com/Shannon_McClung
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
James Gunn Clarifies DCU After Clayface, VisionQuest Eps 5,6 Review, New Dune 3 Trailer10/28/2026 | 1h 27 mins.On this episode of THE GEEK BUDDIES, John Rocha and Michael Vogel discuss the new trailers for Dune 3 and Jumanji: Open World, James Gunn clarifying the DC Universe AGAIN after Clayface, Aaron Sorkin gets honest about his directing abilities and their Spoiler Review of VISIONQUEST Episodes 5 and 6.
Remember to Like and Share this episode on your social media and to Subscribe to The John Rocha Channel below.
#marvel #DC #visionquest #jumanji #DUNE #WB #jamesgunn #clayface #johnrocha #michaelvogel #shannonmcclung #thegeekbuddies
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Chapters:
0:00 Intro
1:55 Thoughts on the New Jumanji: Open World Trailer
8:14 Thoughts on the New Dune Part 3 Trailer
17:10 James Gunn Clarifies the DC Universe After Clayface Release
28:54 Aaron Sorkin Gets Honest About HIs Directing Abilities
38:00 VisionQuest Eps 5 and 6 Spoiler Review
FOLLOW THE GEEK BUDDIES:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Geek_Buddies
Follow John Rocha: https://twitter.com/TheRochaSays
Follow Michael Vogel: https://twitter.com/mktoon
Follow Shannon McClung: https://twitter.com/Shannon_McClung
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
POISON IVY Series, CLAYFACE vs You Can See Everything, VISIONQUEST Eps 3, 4 Review10/22/2026 | 1h 18 mins.On this episode of THE GEEK BUDDIES, John Rocha, Michael Vogel and Shannon McClung discuss the DC news updates with the Poison Ivy series, the Clayface mixed reactions, You Can See Everything review and its box office battle with Clayface, and their Spoiler Review of VISIONQUEST Episodes 3 and 4.
Remember to Like and Share this episode on your social media and to Subscribe to The John Rocha Channel below.
#marvel #DC #batman #visionquest #netflix #disney #WB #jamesgunn #clayface #youcanseeeverything #johnrocha #michaelvogel #shannonmcclung #thegeekbuddies
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Chapters:
0:00 Intro
Poison Ivy Series Taps Lauren LeFranc, Not in Matt Reeves Universe
Clayface vs You Can See Everything Box Office Battle
VisionQuest Episodes 3 and 4
FOLLOW THE GEEK BUDDIES:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Geek_Buddies
Follow John Rocha: https://twitter.com/TheRochaSays
Follow Michael Vogel: https://twitter.com/mktoon
Follow Shannon McClung: https://twitter.com/Shannon_McClung
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
BATMAN II Brings on Soderbergh, VISIONQUEST Eps 1, 2 Review, Gunn's Batman Update10/16/2026 | 1h 7 mins.On this episode of THE GEEK BUDDIES, John Rocha, Michael Vogel and Shannon McClung discuss the massive news that WB and DC are bringing in Steven Soderbergh to help Matt Reeves finish principal photography on The Batman II. They also discuss Gunn's Batman changes and the Mister Miracle casting, the new Narnia: The Magician's Nephew trailer, and their VisionQuest Spoiler Reviews for Episodes 1 and 2 of the series.
Remember to Like and Share this episode on your social media and to Subscribe to The John Rocha Channel below.
#marvel #DC #batman #visionquest #netflix #disney #WB #jamesgunn #visionquest #johnrocha #michaelvogel #shannonmcclung #thegeekbuddies
____________________________________________________________________________________
Chapters:
0:00 INTRO AND CATCH UP
5:36 Steven Soderbergh Brought in to The Batman II to Assist Matt Reeves
22:40 James Gunn Changes Batman Brave and the Bold Plans
30:42 Mister Miracle Animated Series Cast Its Leads
34:48 Narnia: The Magician's Nephew Trailer
41:38 VisionQuest Eps 1 and 2 Spoiler Review
FOLLOW THE GEEK BUDDIES:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Geek_Buddies
Follow John Rocha: https://twitter.com/TheRochaSays
Follow Michael Vogel: https://twitter.com/mktoon
Follow Shannon McClung: https://twitter.com/Shannon_McClung
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Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Geek Buddies
The Geek Buddies are Film Critic/Writer/Host John Rocha, Animation EP/Writer Michael Vogel, and Actor/Animation Writer Shannon McClung. Three industry pros and longtime friends giving you their unique perspectives on everything geeky in the world of entertainment.Podcast website
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