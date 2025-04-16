E9: Redacted

Finally, Max seeks help from "the federal agency." While they suggest Xi may be tied to the Chinese military rather than dissidents, it quickly becomes clear that they cannot be fully trusted, especially after Max's Freedom of Information And Privacy Act documents come back fully redacted, and with suspicious contractions. And even after Xi's departure, strange things continue to happen with Walker and Julia...