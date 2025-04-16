Check out our IG, TikTok, or X account (@thefinalwarpod) to follow along with the screenshots of the original messages I exchanged with Xi! And if you have any further insights into the matter, please let us know...Support the show
E9: Redacted
Finally, Max seeks help from "the federal agency." While they suggest Xi may be tied to the Chinese military rather than dissidents, it quickly becomes clear that they cannot be fully trusted, especially after Max's Freedom of Information And Privacy Act documents come back fully redacted, and with suspicious contractions. And even after Xi's departure, strange things continue to happen with Walker and Julia...
E8: Independence Day
The final straw. Xi claims that there are non-human forces at play, and that Max's mind is no longer safe. Julia begins to help Max reclaim his agency against what reveals itself as an inevitable path toward insanity. Now at his breaking point, Max attempts to sever ties with Xi, provoking dangerous retaliation.
E7: Sweet Dreams
Max finally confides in Julia, escalating Xi's threats into the realm of science fiction. The opposing forces in Max's life begin to come to a crescendo, leading to a complete and total breakdown of his psyche. The tech billionaire is days away, engaging in new spying techniques, and Xi's predictions about Covid and the world stage begin to fall into place. This episode is for entertainment purposes only...
E6: AI, Siddhartha, and Me
As the Covid-era protests erupt across the country, Max's paranoia deepens. He seeks solace in a rekindled romance with Julia, but Xi's omnipresence looms with assigned readings of Siddhartha and Nostradamus. Yikes. Xi also claims it's time for Max to meet a high-profile tech billionaire allegedly tied to their rebellion.
An out-of-work actor finds a misguided purpose when he is hacked by a group claiming to be dissidents of the Chinese Military fighting an invisible war for the soul of humanity. What starts as a curious adventure quickly turns dark when his work surrounds him with the FBI, NSA, and high-profile filmmakers on the front lines of the fight against COVID.