On December 5th of 2020, a blended family was ripped apart when police responded to a 911 call placed from a rural area in Marion, Illinois. At the scene, they would find an 11-year-old girl, brutally murdered and her hysterical 32-year old stepmother.

Case #25: Trent (Pt. 2)
Just when Trent starts to believe the worst is behind him, an unexpected twist turns his world upside down. He's forced to confront new challenges that test his resilience and make decisions that could change the course of life for him and his family forever. We want to hear from you! Share your own medical mystery or tell us about the episode you connected with the most at [email protected] or drop us a voice note at https://www.speakpipe.com/symptomatic. DISCLAIMER: By submitting your voice note using the link provided, you acknowledge that we have permission to potentially include that audio in future content.
UPDATE: Chris Vaughn talks to Jason Flom and Lauren Bright Pacheco
For the first time, Chris Vaughn is breaking his silence - hear him tell his harrowing story in his own words to Jason Flom and Lauren Bright Pacheco on Episode #470 of Wrongful Conviction. Listen here: https://link.chtbl.com/5CpQO-g9
#456 Lauren Bright Pacheco with Frank Benitez
On April 28th, 1989, 18-year-old Francisco Benitez was having a normal day. He picked up his paycheck, got a haircut, then went to his friend's house to watch Beetlejuice on HBO. That same night two teenage boys were shot and killed. An eyewitness said as the shooter ran from the scene, she noticed that he had a fresh haircut. Despite no other similarities between Frank and her description of the shooter, not to mention no physical evidence, Frank was ultimately convicted of the crimes and sentenced to life without parole. The prison environment was violent and dangerous, Frank says he often wondered "is this the day that I'm going to die in prison?" But his mother Betty was steadfast in her love and her belief in Frank's innocence. She told him over and over to never give up, even after 34 years, to keep believing that a brighter day is coming. To learn more and get involved, visit: Francisco Benitez Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/f/innocent-man-exonerated-after-34-years University of Chicago Law School Exoneration Project: https://www.law.uchicago.edu/clinics/exoneration Loevy & Loevy Civil Rights Law Firm: https://www.loevy.com/ Wrongful Conviction with Lauren Bright Pacheco is a production of Lava for Good™ Podcasts in association with Signal Co. No1.
In 2007, Chris Vaughn was arrested during a funeral for his wife and three children. He would be tried and convicted of their murders. To this day he maintains no memory of what occurred that tragic day 20 years ago. Murder in Illinois follows the complicated circumstances that led to Vaughn’s conviction, as well as the forensic evidence his supporters believe proves his innocence- in attempt to answer one question: Who killed the Vaughn family?