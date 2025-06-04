The Faster Than Normal Podcast: ADD | ADHD | Health

Sharpening Your ADHD Productivity Toolkit with Author Ari Tuckman
Having ADD or ADHD is a gift, not a curse. Hear from people all around the globe, from every walk of life, in every profession, from Rock Stars to CEOs, from Teachers to Politicians, who have learned how to unlock the gifts of their ADD and ADHD diagnosis, and use it to their personal and professional advantage, to build businesses, become millionaires, or simply better their lives. Ari Tuckman, PsyD, MBA is a psychologist, international presenter, and ADHD thought leader. The author or acclaimed ADHD After Dark, today joins us after a few years to tell us about his highly anticipated fifth book, The ADHD Productivity Manual. You can find more information about his books, his podcast More Attention, Less Deficit, upcoming and recorded presentations and contact information at adultADHDbook.com. Enjoy! [You are now safely here] 00:42 - Thank you for listening and for subscribing!! [Episode 332 I believe, but we will be 10 years old, wowzers! -Ed] 01:20 - Introducing and welcome back Ari Tuckman! 02:00 - COVID - 2025? 02:30 - Check out Peter's interview with Ari about his book ADHD After Dark Interview here! 02:50 - Tell us about your new book The ADHD Productivity Manual 03:00 - Fitting the pieces of lists together, and how we can get stuff done, better and quicker 04:20 - It's an easy read, right? 04:47 - What are you dealing with in your brain today? Let us know if the comments! 05:22 - Lazy, Stupid, Studio, or Crazy? 05:55 - On starting the learning late, and focusing on the right lessons and rituals for us. 06:40 - Experiences are our own 07:00 - On being kind to others. And dogs, and cats, all of the pets. 08:11 - On the importance of community support, and laughter 08:50 - On being a good person. A mentor who speaks your language/same brain. 10:05 - 5 FAST THINGS from the book: How to live with: Schedules, To Do Lists, and ALARMS and deadlines How to handle social stuff, and others' expectationa of you and your work How to have faith and deal with the process, experience your experience; but show up and keep showing up. On focusing on the process and not giving up on the daily confusion or frustration. What's the point anyway? 12:25 - A final thought on personal effectiveness and productivity using ADHD 13:06 - How can people find you? More Attention, Less Deficit also at adultADHDbook.com