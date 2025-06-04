Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessThe Faster Than Normal Podcast: ADD | ADHD | Health
The Faster Than Normal Podcast: ADD | ADHD | Health
The Faster Than Normal Podcast: ADD | ADHD | Health

Peter Shankman
The Faster Than Normal Podcast: ADD | ADHD | Health
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 332
  Creativity + Inattentive ADHD: Comedian and Author Steph Sprenger on Navigating Life Career Parenthood
    Having ADD or ADHD is a gift, not a curse. Hear from people all around the globe, from every walk of life, in every profession, from Rock Stars to CEOs, from Teachers to Politicians, who have learned how to unlock the gifts of their ADD and ADHD diagnosis, and use it to their personal and professional advantage, to build businesses, become millionaires, or simply better their lives.  Today we are lucky to share a few minutes with Steph Sprenger. She is a writer, producer, stand-up comic, and single Mom to two teenage girls. She produces Listen To Your Mother Boulder, a live storytelling show, and facilitates creative writing workshops for midlife women at The HerStories Project. As co-host of The Mother Plus Podcast and columnist at The Reclamation Era, she champions women who want to understand and celebrate their neurodivergence, especially at midlife. Steph is currently working on a memoir, “Breadcrumbs Across Suburbia” which is the story of a nostalgia pilgrimage which turns into a therapeutic reclamation by way of visiting her 17 prior homes; which we will talk about a little, in addition to learning about the path she followed which led her here. [You are now safely here, too]  Enjoy! 01:48 - Introducing and welcome the multi-talented Steph Sprenger!! 01:51 - Please share with us your background, and about why you were diagnosed?  Ref: perimenopause 02:47 - How did your ADHD diagnosis change your perspective on yourself and your family? 03:04 - What were some of the biggest challenges or surprises along the way? Ref: Inattentive ADHD 04:00 - Growing up, did you feel something was different with you, but you couldn't pinpoint just what? 04:08 - On “why can’t I”, neurodivergence and personal coping mechanisms in relationships and work 05:07 - What specific tools have helped you figure out your brain? Ref: Internal Family Systems - Therapy 06:22 - About applying the wrong operation manual to your personal operating system. 07:11 - If you are Inattentive ADHD, your external behavior is only extension of what’s happening to you, and your thoughts internally. 07:37 - Not everyone has a constant-running inner dialogue ..wait, What?!?  Ref: A Neurodiverse Namaste on radar/tractor beam 08:49- ADHD changes as you become older as you gain perspective and better tools 10:35 - Family and best friends can really be one and the same. ADHD is never a copout. 11:57 - Is there something to ADHD and divorce? Can dueling ADHD Superpowers produce conflict? 12:15 - On fun tool kits like: setting relationship expectations, meeting specific needs, and respect for systems we neurodiverse in place such as: “Watering Wednesday, or Fridge Friday”.  13:33 - Peter's Article in Medium. Ten Ways to be Happier When You Live/Love Someone Diagnosed With ADHD #trust #wetriedreallyhard #notbroken #guilt 14:00 - On parenting and leading by example with sensitive language choices and non-shaming positivity 14:48 - On the importance of good friends who also “speak your language” 15:53 - Tell us what you’ve learned by working in tandem with Moms and neurodiverse women? 18:00 - An example of parenting, but also personal systems that are working, consistently 19:20 - More on rituals and rigorous systems. ref: What is a mnemonic device as pertains to psychology? 20:32 - Smarthomes are good for you- you should not feel like you are being chased by a bear in the morning 21:36 - On breaking stereotypes and how it is excruciatingly difficult sometimes. 22:10 - How can people find you? @mother_plus_podcast on INSTA and via  https://stephaniesprenger.com/ 22:55 - Thanks so much for listening to Faster Than Normal. Please join us again very soon! Do you know anyone who is doing wonderful things with #ADHD or their neurodivergent brain? We would love to have them on to learn how they are using their #neurodiversity to their advantage. Shoot me an email and we will get them booked! My link tree is here if you’re looking for something specific. https://linktr.ee/petershankman
    23:17
  Success Routines, Tech, Sleep Hacks and Neurodiversity: Maya Salwen on Thriving in Corporate Life
    Having ADD or ADHD is a gift, not a curse. Hear from people all around the globe, from every walk of life, in every profession, from Rock Stars to CEOs, from Teachers to Politicians, who have learned how to unlock the gifts of their ADD and ADHD diagnosis, and use it to their personal and professional advantage, to build businesses, become millionaires, or simply better their lives. Our guest today, Maya Salwen is a transformation consultant at Accenture where she helps organizations navigate complex change. She’s also spent the past few years on a personal transformation journey, leveraging a range of tools to grow physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Maya has found the systems that keep her grounded in the chaos of Work life and Mom life—something she’s learned to navigate as a neurodivergent adult, living with ADHD and aphantasia (a condition where the mind’s eye can’t visualize images). She’s also overcome challenges related to depression and hyper-somnia, a chronic sleep disorder, building a life that supports her energy, focus, and well-being. She lives in New York City with her husband, their two sons, a dog, and loves connecting with others who are building lives that work on their own terms. Enjoy! [You are now safely here] 01:18 - Introducing and welcome Maya Salwen  Refs: Accenture,  Aphantasia 02:33 - How and what do you use to be successful consulting at Accenture, after joining in March, 2020? 03:50 - How to use captions in Microsoft Teams! 05:23 - What are the top 5 tools you use, in addition to live captions, in your very demanding job in corporate? 06:43 - Ref: Brain.FM and our interviews, (part 1/ part 2), with CEO Daniel Clark 07:00 - Setting yourself up for success while out of the work place, time management + routines around the house 07:52 - 10pm bedtime? ref: Moon Brew for sleep a few hours before bed and removing digital gadgets 08:50 - On morning routines and habitual disciplines 09:31 - On understanding how to adjust your sleep schedule; if you’re a night owl.  Ref: Robin Sharma book 11:00 - What happens if your routine and schedule get out of whack? 12:00 - On parenting and your morning rituals 12:48 - Living by example works 13:28 - What advice would you give to those diagnosed as ADHD/Neurodivergent and perhaps in Gen Alpha; who are looking for new jobs, especially in the corporate sector? Ref: what is an ERG Program? 16:44 - On sleep studies, a Hypersomnia diagnosis, and about sharing personal things with your work family 17:28 - How can people find you? @MayaLeah on INSTA 17:52 - Thanks so much for listening to Faster Than Normal. Please join us again very soon! Know anyone doing wonderful things with #ADHD or their neurodivergent mind? We would love to have them on and listen to how they are using their #neurodiversity to their advantage. Shoot me an email and we will get them booked! My link tree is here if you’re looking for something specific. https://linktr.ee/petershankman
    19:10
  Sharpening Your ADHD Productivity Toolkit with Author Ari Tuckman
    Having ADD or ADHD is a gift, not a curse. Hear from people all around the globe, from every walk of life, in every profession, from Rock Stars to CEOs, from Teachers to Politicians, who have learned how to unlock the gifts of their ADD and ADHD diagnosis, and use it to their personal and professional advantage, to build businesses, become millionaires, or simply better their lives.   Ari Tuckman, PsyD, MBA is a psychologist, international presenter, and ADHD thought leader. The author or acclaimed ADHD After Dark, today joins us after a few years to tell us about his highly anticipated fifth book, The ADHD Productivity Manual. You can find more information about his books, his podcast More Attention, Less Deficit, upcoming and recorded presentations and contact information at adultADHDbook.com.  Enjoy! [You are now safely here] 00:42 - Thank you for listening and for subscribing!! [Episode 332 I believe, but we will be 10 years old, wowzers! -Ed] 01:20 - Introducing and welcome back Ari Tuckman! 02:00 - COVID - 2025? 02:30 - Check out Peter’s interview with Ari about his book ADHD After Dark Interview here! 02:50 - Tell us about your new book The ADHD Productivity Manual 03:00 - Fitting the pieces of lists together, and how we can get stuff done, better and quicker 04:20 - It’s an easy read, right? 04:47 - What are you dealing with in your brain today? Let us know if the comments! 05:22 - Lazy, Stupid, Studio, or Crazy? 05:55 - On starting the learning late, and focusing on the right lessons and rituals for us. 06:40 - Experiences are our own 07:00 - On being kind to others. And dogs, and cats, all of the pets. 08:11 - On the importance of community support, and laughter 08:50 - On being a good person. A mentor who speaks your language/same brain. 10:05 - 5 FAST THINGS from the book: How to live with: Schedules, To Do Lists, and ALARMS and deadlines How to handle social stuff, and others’ expectationa of you and your work How to have faith and deal with the process, experience your experience; but show up and keep showing up. On focusing on the process and not giving up on the daily confusion or frustration. What’s the point anyway? 12:25 - A final thought on personal effectiveness and productivity using ADHD 13:06 - How can people find you? More Attention, Less Deficit also at adultADHDbook.com 13:18 - Thanks so much for listening to Faster Than Normal. Please join us again very soon! D you know of anyone doing wonderful things with #ADHD? We would love to have them on and listen to how they are using their #neurodiversity to their advantage. Shoot me an email and we will get them booked! See you shortly! My link tree is here if you’re looking for something specific. https://linktr.ee/petershankman
    14:15
  Reframing ADHD: Emotional Fitness, Gen Z and Technology with Dr. Emily Anhalt
    Having ADD or ADHD is a gift, not a curse. Hear from people all around the globe, from every walk of life, in every profession, from Rock Stars to CEOs, from Teachers to Politicians, who have learned how to unlock the gifts of their ADD and ADHD diagnosis, and use it to their personal and professional advantage, to build businesses, become millionaires, or simply better their lives. Our guest today is psychologist, international speaker, and the CoFounder of Coa, the gym for mental health, Dr. Emily Anhalt. Dr. Anhalt studied psychology at the University of Michigan and attained Masters and Doctorate degrees in Clinical Psychology in Berkley, California. She conducted her doctoral research on ADHD and Success Without the Use of Medication and has spent the past two decades working clinically with executives, founders, and tech employees to support their emotional fitness. Dr. Anhalt has matched more than 800 people into therapy and has collaborated with some of the fastest-growing technology companies in the world including Google, Salesforce, NBCUniversal, NASDAQ, and the NBA. [You are now safely here] 00:40 - Thank you for listening and for subscribing!! 01:20 - Introducing and welcoming Dr. Emily Anhalt. 01:44 - Emily in her own words.  02:13 - Emily’s research on adult ADHD success without the use of medication.  02:29 - 3 keys to success alongside your ADHD.  04:45 - Is ADHD a good or a bad thing? 06:25 - Reframing ADHD. 06:53 - Gen Zers are standing up for their mental health and destigmatize ADHD.  08:03 - Social media is flipping the way we view mental health and ADHD.  08:56 - But it’s also paving the way for “Dr. TikToks” to take over.  10:07 - Al as a tool for the neurodiverse brain.  11:31 - Why AI is a tool and not a way to diagnose or get therapy.  12:08 - Emily’s new book, “Flex Your Feelings, Train Your Brain to Develop the Seven Traits of Emotional Fitness.” 13:44 - Connecting with Emily. 14:16 - Thanks so much for listening to Faster Than Normal. Please join us again very soon! Know anyone doing wonderful things with #ADHD? We would love to have them on and listen to how they are using their #neurodiversity to their advantage. Shoot me an email and we will get them booked! Connecting with Emily: Website: dremilyanhalt.com Instagram: @dremilyanhalt LinkedIn: Dr. Emily Anhalt X: @dremilyanhalt Don’t forget to pre-order Emily’s debut book, Flex Your Feelings, Train Your Brain to Develop the 7 Traits of Emotional Fitness before it launches on May 13, 2025!  My link tree is here if you’re looking for something specific. https://linktr.ee/petershankman
    15:09
  ADHD Tips for Managing a Busy Work Day with Mike Dos Santos
    Having ADD or ADHD is a gift, not a curse. Hear from people all around the globe, from every walk of life, in every profession, from Rock Stars to CEOs, from Teachers to Politicians, who have learned how to unlock the gifts of their ADD and ADHD diagnosis, and use it to their personal and professional advantage, to build businesses, become millionaires, or simply better their lives. Our guest today is family man, entrepreneur and CEO, Mike Dos Santos. Mike is the CEO of Versatile Studios, a production studio with offices worldwide, the creator of Versa Battery and Co-Founder of Crane Properties LLC and Crane Property Holdings LLC. Mike is also a former partner in One Drop Rentals and a former director for Quixote Studios New York. Today, Mike shares how he has learned to stay focused amidst his busy schedule and he and Peter discuss how exercise has been a game changer for both of their careers.  Born and raised in Boston, Mike was drawn to photography at an early age and graduated from Northeastern University in 2003 with a degree in Computer Science and a minor in Photography. Mike completed his photography degree at the New England School of Photography and started in the photo industry as an assistant, worked in digital tech, and was a retoucher and photographer before establishing his own digital production studio, Versatile Studios, in Manhattan and Los Angeles. In addition to Versatile Studios, Mike and his partner, Shawna, created Crane Properties, a real estate redevelopment company investing in the North Shore of Boston as well as Crane Property Holdings with real estate holdings across the United States.    [You are now safely here] 00:40 - Thank you for listening and for subscribing! 01:20 - Introducing and welcoming Mike Dos Santos, CEO of Versatile Studios.  03:15 - How Mike juggles his busy schedule with #ADHD. 04:56 - Why trusting your employees is a game-changer for your business.  05:28 - What excites Mike most about his busy days? 07:25 - How to persevere when tasks are boring as someone with #ADHD.   07:58 - Brain.fm to help #ADHDers focus on boring tasks (use this link to get brain.fm for FREE for 30 days exclusively for FTN listeners) 09:32 - How working out first thing in the morning can help #ADHDers to crush the day.  12:18 - Peter and Mike talk about their favorite workouts.  15:05 - Connecting with Mike.  16:06 - Thanks so much for listening to Faster Than Normal. Please join us again very soon! Know anyone doing wonderful things with #ADHD? We would love to have them on and listen to how they are using their #neurodiversity to their advantage. Shoot me an email and we will get them booked! Connecting with Mike: Website: Versatilestudios.com Instagram: @mikedos22 Don’t forget to click this LINK to access 30 days of brain.fm for FREE exclusively for Faster Than Normal listeners.  My link tree is here if you’re looking for something specific. https://linktr.ee/petershankman  
    17:08

About The Faster Than Normal Podcast: ADD | ADHD | Health

Having ADD or ADHD is a gift, not a curse. Hear from people all around the globe, from every walk of life, in every profession, from Rock Stars to CEOs, from Teachers to Politicians, who have learned how to unlock the gifts of their ADD and ADHD diagnosis, and use it to their personal and professional advantage, to build businesses, become millionaires, or simply better their lives.
