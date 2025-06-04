The Faster Than Normal Podcast: ADD | ADHD | Health

Creativity + Inattentive ADHD: Comedian and Author Steph Sprenger on Navigating Life Career Parenthood

Today we are lucky to share a few minutes with Steph Sprenger. She is a writer, producer, stand-up comic, and single Mom to two teenage girls. She produces Listen To Your Mother Boulder, a live storytelling show, and facilitates creative writing workshops for midlife women at The HerStories Project. As co-host of The Mother Plus Podcast and columnist at The Reclamation Era, she champions women who want to understand and celebrate their neurodivergence, especially at midlife. Steph is currently working on a memoir, "Breadcrumbs Across Suburbia" which is the story of a nostalgia pilgrimage which turns into a therapeutic reclamation by way of visiting her 17 prior homes; which we will talk about a little, in addition to learning about the path she followed which led her here. [You are now safely here, too] Enjoy! 01:48 - Introducing and welcome the multi-talented Steph Sprenger!! 01:51 - Please share with us your background, and about why you were diagnosed? Ref: perimenopause 02:47 - How did your ADHD diagnosis change your perspective on yourself and your family? 03:04 - What were some of the biggest challenges or surprises along the way? Ref: Inattentive ADHD 04:00 - Growing up, did you feel something was different with you, but you couldn't pinpoint just what? 04:08 - On "why can't I", neurodivergence and personal coping mechanisms in relationships and work 05:07 - What specific tools have helped you figure out your brain? Ref: Internal Family Systems - Therapy 06:22 - About applying the wrong operation manual to your personal operating system. 07:11 - If you are Inattentive ADHD, your external behavior is only extension of what's happening to you, and your thoughts internally. 07:37 - Not everyone has a constant-running inner dialogue ..wait, What?!? Ref: A Neurodiverse Namaste on radar/tractor beam 08:49- ADHD changes as you become older as you gain perspective and better tools 10:35 - Family and best friends can really be one and the same. ADHD is never a copout. 11:57 - Is there something to ADHD and divorce? Can dueling ADHD Superpowers produce conflict? 12:15 - On fun tool kits like: setting relationship expectations, meeting specific needs, and respect for systems we neurodiverse in place such as: "Watering Wednesday, or Fridge Friday". 13:33 - Peter's Article in Medium. Ten Ways to be Happier When You Live/Love Someone Diagnosed With ADHD #trust #wetriedreallyhard #notbroken #guilt 14:00 - On parenting and leading by example with sensitive language choices and non-shaming positivity 14:48 - On the importance of good friends who also "speak your language" 15:53 - Tell us what you've learned by working in tandem with Moms and neurodiverse women? 18:00 - An example of parenting, but also personal systems that are working, consistently 19:20 - More on rituals and rigorous systems. ref: What is a mnemonic device as pertains to psychology? 20:32 - Smarthomes are good for you- you should not feel like you are being chased by a bear in the morning 21:36 - On breaking stereotypes and how it is excruciatingly difficult sometimes. 22:10 - How can people find you? @mother_plus_podcast on INSTA and via https://stephaniesprenger.com/ 22:55 - Thanks so much for listening to Faster Than Normal. Please join us again very soon! Do you know anyone who is doing wonderful things with #ADHD or their neurodivergent brain? We would love to have them on to learn how they are using their #neurodiversity to their advantage. Shoot me an email and we will get them booked! My link tree is here if you're looking for something specific. https://linktr.ee/petershankman