How do I figure out what my purpose is? How do I connect with like-minded women? How do I overcome imposter syndrome? How do I grow my money mindset? How do I l... More
Available Episodes
5 of 458
How To Start Monetizing Your Platform With Ashley LeMieux, Co-Founder Of CreatorSource
Ashley LeMieux is a content creator and the co-founder of CreatorSource, a new platform with all the tools and strategies to navigate the world of influencer marketing. If you dream of monetizing your community and platform, but get overwhelmed at the thought of setting your rates and negotiating brand deals with confidence, CreatorSource was made for you. In our conversation, Ashley and I explore the possibilities that exist in the influencer marketing space and talk about the steps to take so you can start making money on social media today. Ashley also shares her advice for anyone who thinks their audience is too small or fears coming off as ‘sales-y’ to their followers. In this episode we talk about: How to pitch to brands as a content creator Ashley’s top tips for figuring out your pricing and deliverables Giving yourself permission to make an impact and pursue your passion Why influencer marketing works and continues to to be the top marketing strategy for brands The reality of creating viral content (and what you should try to do instead) Ashley’s favorite features on CreatorSource If you loved today’s episode, please share your favorite takeaways or your own systems and processes by screenshotting this episode and tagging us on Instagram! Click HERE to text the word MENTOR to (602) 536-7829 for weekly business + mindset tips delivered straight to your phone! Not part of the Girl Gang Community yet? Join HERE: Girl Gang Membership CONNECT WITH ASHLEY Follow Ashley: @ashleyklemieux Follow CreatorSource: @creator_source Learn more about CreatorSource: getcreatorsource.com CONNECT WITH POWERHOUSE WOMEN Follow Powerhouse Women: @powerhouse_women Follow Lindsey: @llindseyschwartz Follow Hannah: @hannahmwells Visit the Powerhouse Women website: powerhousewomen.co Join the PW Community Facebook Group: facebook.com/groups/powerhousewomencommunity
5/4/2023
36:27
4 Proven Strategies To Generate Buzz & Sell Out Your Event Or Launch
This is our sixth year in business for Powerhouse Women and our seventh annual event, which feels surreal to even be able to say that. Through lots of trial and error, we’ve come up with strategies that help create excitement, not only for events, but really for anything that we’re launching. If you know this is your year to monetize whatever it is on your heart, join me on this episode as I break down the top four things that I recommend everyone do to fill a room or take their offering to the next level. In this episode we talk about: Proof that you don’t need a huge audience to have a successful event What ‘micro launches’ are and how to use them to keep people interested in your launch Why it’s so important to speak directly to any fears that might be holding people back from investing in your event or product Simple ways to build community around your offering How to harness the power of social proof, even if it’s your first event If you loved today’s episode, please share your favorite takeaways or your own systems and processes by screenshotting this episode and tagging us on Instagram! Click HERE to text the word MENTOR to (602) 536-7829 for weekly business + mindset tips delivered straight to your phone! Not part of the Girl Gang Community yet? Join HERE: Girl Gang Membership THE BUSINESS OF COMMUNITY SERIES: Part 1: Breaking Down The Differences Between Audience & Community Part 2: 5 Reasons Why Community Should Be An Intentional Part Of Your Growth Strategy Part 3: The Most Important Step For Community Building Part 4: 7 Ways to Increase Your Revenue Through Community Part 5: 3 Steps To Become a More Magnetic Leader CONNECT WITH POWERHOUSE WOMEN Follow Powerhouse Women: @powerhouse_women Follow Lindsey: @llindseyschwartz Follow Hannah: @hannahmwells Visit the Powerhouse Women website: powerhousewomen.co Join the PW Community Facebook Group: facebook.com/groups/powerhousewomencommunity
5/2/2023
26:41
Navigating Imposter Syndrome, Recent ‘Aha’ Moments & How To Start Conversations With Investors | Living Room Session Q&A
Taking questions from the live audience is one of our favorite parts of the Living Room Session, and this group brought up amazing topics. We share the first steps to take when you’re planning an in-person event and how to get really clear on your budget for it. Another question has us reflecting on how we stay grounded, even when things feel financially uncomfortable, and the creative ways we generate more income during those moments. Plus, we talk about how to start building out your network for a ‘friends and family’ funding round. In this episode, we talk about: What to do before you hire an event planner and book a venue Tips for working through imposter syndrome during a career transition Our recent mindset breakthroughs What we do to celebrate our small wins The benefits of strategic investors and how to start conversations with them RESOURCES For a 10% discount on your studio session at The Good Vibe Studios, use code LIVINGROOM10: thegoodvibestudios.com Follow The Good Vibe Studios: @thegoodvibestudios Follow ONEHOPE Wine: @onehope Shop ONEHOPE Wine: onehopewine.com If you loved today’s episode, please share your favorite takeaways or your own systems and processes by screenshotting this episode and tagging us on Instagram! Click HERE to text the word MENTOR to (602) 536-7829 for weekly business + mindset tips delivered straight to your phone! Not part of the Girl Gang Community yet? Join HERE: Girl Gang Membership CONNECT WITH AUDIENCE MEMBERS @suzifreeman @jenna.klopfenstein @trainwithlindsey @ashleymwrites @delrocaterco @thesparklebar CONNECT WITH LORI Follow Lori: @loriharder Listen to Earn Your Happy CONNECT WITH POWERHOUSE WOMEN Follow Powerhouse Women: @powerhouse_women Follow Lindsey: @llindseyschwartz Follow Hannah: @hannahmwells Visit the Powerhouse Women website: powerhousewomen.co Join the PW Community Facebook Group: facebook.com/groups/powerhousewomencommunity
4/28/2023
38:19
This Sales Model Will Close Your Next Lead With Tiffany Peterson
Tiffany Peterson is exactly who I wish I had in my corner when I launched Powerhouse Women. Not only is she an international business coach and speaker with a refreshing take on sales, but she also has a unique perspective on how to grow a business sustainably. Tiffany joins me on this episode to break down her signature 5 Gates of Closing Sales™ model, and specifically highlights the role of self-care in propelling your vision forward. She also looks back on her first workshop launch and what that taught her about the power of doing things scared instead of waiting for perfection. In this episode we talk about: The moment Tiffany realized she was meant for more Why having a deeper connection with yourself naturally helps you face your fears Tips for becoming masterful at asking great questions Ways to nourish yourself and your network Tiffany’s advice for anyone who struggles with coming off as ‘salesy’ RESOURCES MENTIONED: Check out the episode we did over on Tiffany’s podcast: Starting Small To Go Big with Lindsey Schwartz Download your free copy of Tiffany’s Self Care Guide If you loved today’s episode, please share your favorite takeaways or your own systems and processes by screenshotting this episode and tagging us on Instagram! Click HERE to text the word MENTOR to (602) 536-7829 for weekly business + mindset tips delivered straight to your phone! Not part of the Girl Gang Community yet? Join HERE: Girl Gang Membership CONNECT WITH TIFFANY Follow Tiffany: @tiffpeterson Learn more about Tiffany: tiffanyspeaks.com Listen to The Tiffany Peterson Podcast CONNECT WITH POWERHOUSE WOMEN Follow Powerhouse Women: @powerhouse_women Follow Lindsey: @llindseyschwartz Follow Hannah: @hannahmwells Visit the Powerhouse Women website: powerhousewomen.co Join the PW Community Facebook Group: facebook.com/groups/powerhousewomencommunity
4/27/2023
39:48
How to Build Certainty & Confidence In Yourself (Even Before You See The Results)
Feeling certain that you’re capable of achieving your goals is crucial for going after big ideas, but I know that’s easier said than done. Luckily, I have two practices that are so helpful for cultivating confidence and decreasing the resistance I feel around taking action. Whether it’s celebrating the small wins or actively seeking out evidence that bolsters my belief, I’m finally starting to see these small habits pay off in major ways. Text me to let me know what you’re going to do this week to raise your level of certainty! In this episode we talk about: Getting comfortable with those seasons of life where you put in the work, but aren’t seeing immediate results The connection between your level of certainty and the timeline of your success Discovering what’s causing a lack of motivation or discipline Examples of how Elliot and I have been celebrating our progress along the way in our new business venture How to shift your perspective on your circumstances If you loved today’s episode, please share your favorite takeaways or your own systems and processes by screenshotting this episode and tagging us on Instagram! Click HERE to text the word MENTOR to (602) 536-7829 for weekly business + mindset tips delivered straight to your phone! Not part of the Girl Gang Community yet? Join HERE: Girl Gang Membership CONNECT WITH POWERHOUSE WOMEN Follow Powerhouse Women: @powerhouse_women Follow Lindsey: @llindseyschwartz Follow Hannah: @hannahmwells Visit the Powerhouse Women website: powerhousewomen.co Join the PW Community Facebook Group: facebook.com/groups/powerhousewomencommunity
How do I figure out what my purpose is? How do I connect with like-minded women? How do I overcome imposter syndrome? How do I grow my money mindset? How do I launch and sell my products and services to make six figures with a small audience?
Welcome to Powerhouse Women, the podcast! We'll answer all of these questions (and more) in order to help you get out of your own way and into ACTION around your big ideas. Because girl, you are not meant to do this alone!
Host Lindsey Schwartz will bring you everything you need to turn your ideas into your dream business with tactical tips, business strategy and all of the mindset shifts you need to take on your business, side hustle or passion project with confidence!
Along with sharing all of our business secrets we interview incredible expert female entrepreneurs so you can hear their secrets, challenges, top tips and the real stories behind being a woman in business.
Let’s get inspired to take action together! Welcome to Powerhouse Women!