4 Proven Strategies To Generate Buzz & Sell Out Your Event Or Launch

This is our sixth year in business for Powerhouse Women and our seventh annual event, which feels surreal to even be able to say that. Through lots of trial and error, we've come up with strategies that help create excitement, not only for events, but really for anything that we're launching. If you know this is your year to monetize whatever it is on your heart, join me on this episode as I break down the top four things that I recommend everyone do to fill a room or take their offering to the next level. In this episode we talk about: Proof that you don't need a huge audience to have a successful event What 'micro launches' are and how to use them to keep people interested in your launch Why it's so important to speak directly to any fears that might be holding people back from investing in your event or product Simple ways to build community around your offering How to harness the power of social proof, even if it's your first event