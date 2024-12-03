From recording in a boiling penthouse to shocking responses—we unpack our top podcast moments in a first-ever TEAM episode!The Surprising Truths Behind Success & FameIn this special debut team episode, host Grant Alexander sits down with co-host Kristin to pull back the curtain on the House of Style podcasting adventure. Join them as they share candid stories, reflections, and behind-the-scenes moments that have shaped the show into what it is today.Grant and Kristin unpack and share their favorite moments from each guest episode, including many moments that didn't make it into the regular episodes. They open up about the challenges and triumphs of reaching out to podcast guests, including an unexpected response from a certain mega-superstar’s team. They cover how dealing with rejection and little micro wins in podcasting has only fueled their self-assurance and determination to achieve the lofty goals for House of Style.Get ready to laugh as they recount funny podcast mishaps, like the hilarious game of Mad Libs with Josh Ocean Thomas that took unexpected turns, and the recording challenges they faced in a sweltering hot penthouse during their first guest episode with Brendan Fernandez. These stories not only entertain but also shed light on the reality of building a podcast from the ground up.Finally, they share exciting teasers about upcoming podcast guests, including chefs, jewelry designers, pro athletes, and authors, promising more engaging content in coming episodes.Join Grant and Kristin for their honest, humorous, and insightful conversation that not only entertains but also inspires you to embrace authenticity, practice kindness, and have the courage to "Just Try" in your own life.Episode Highlights:How authenticity and kindness in personal style has been a recurring theme across episodes.The role of kindness as a style, inspired by guests like NewsNation's Markie Martin.Grant’s experience of merely getting a response from Justin Timberlake’s team.The importance of self-assurance in achieving goals and not taking rejection personally.Behind the scenes stories that showcase the reality of podcasting.Teasers about upcoming guests, including chefs, a jewelry designer, and authors.Resources and Suggested Materials:Ready to learn more about the overarching House of Style concept? Visit RevolutionInRetail.com to learn more.See more from Grant on Instagram or TikTok, and connect with him on LinkedIn.Community/Alert Sign Up + Sharing + Contact InfoCommunity Sign-Up: Stay in the know on everything House of Style by joining our community and subscribing to updates here. or visiting House of Style online.Shareable Episode Link: Copy this shareable link now and share this episode and show with ONE person you know will...
What It Takes To Create Chicago's Hottest Restaurant
What does it take to redefine Midwest dining with a style rooted in South American tradition? Chef John Manion shares his incredible journey from a childhood in Brazil and Argentina to creating Chicago’s most iconic live-fire and top-rated restaurants, and a culture of passion, simplicity, learning, and coolness.SummaryChef John Manion reveals how his childhood in Brazil and his passion for storytelling have profoundly shaped his culinary style. Emphasizing the importance of live-fire cooking and honoring South American flavors, John discusses the creative influences behind his acclaimed Chicago restaurants, El Che and Bracero. He explores the delicate balance between authenticity and creativity, sharing insights on why simplicity often leads to the most memorable dishes. With a laid-back and intelligent approach, John invites listeners to appreciate the journey of culinary exploration, urging them to embrace their unique styles and experiences. This episode is a delightful blend of personal anecdotes and professional wisdom, making it both fun and inspiring for aspiring chefs and food enthusiasts alike.Key TakeawaysEmbracing simplicity in cooking can lead to the most memorable dishes.John's childhood in Brazil and growing up in Argentina heavily influenced his culinary journey and style, though he still cooks Midwest cuisine.Finding a balance between authenticity and creativity is crucial in the culinary arts.Manion believes that being open to experiences and learning is key to discovering your style, and that creating your personal style of cooking is a craft that happens over time.Building a supportive team and nurturing a positive culture is key to restaurant success.Chef John Manion takes listeners on a vibrant journey through his culinary evolution, tracing his roots from Detroit to the bustling streets of Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires to the acclaimed kitchens of Chicago. His latest restaurant, Brasero, that we had the pleasure of filming in, has been rated as one of the top new restaurants in the U.S. by Robb Report. He reflects on transformative experiences that shaped his cooking style, emphasizing the importance of authenticity and passion in the culinary arts. As he recounts his childhood memories of Brazilian and Argentine food and culture, John illustrates how these early influences have become the foundation of his culinary philosophy today, though he cooks authentic midwest cuisine. Throughout the conversation, he underscores the idea that cooking is not merely about recipes but about learning, storytelling, connection, and the emotional experiences tied to food. This episode also delves into the collaborative nature of the restaurant industry, highlighting how important it is to cultivate a positive working environment where young chefs can thrive and express their creativity. John's commitment to nurturing talent in his kitchens shows that the future of culinary artistry is bright when leaders foster collaboration and respect for diverse influences.Listeners will also gain insight into the dynamics of restaurant ownership and the challenges of maintaining a consistent culinary vision while adapting to changing trends. John shares his approach to menu development, focusing on the importance of seasonal ingredients and maintaining a selection of signature dishes that resonate with patrons. His philosophy that being a restaurant's favorite rather than the best speaks volumes about his understanding of customer connection and experience. Each dish serves as a gateway to a story, and John's passion for live-fire cooking adds an exciting layer to his culinary narrative, inviting guests to experience the flavors of Brazil and Argentina through a uniquely Midwestern lens. The episode concludes with reflections on personal style beyond the culinary realm, as John...
The 3-Word Style Mantra To Get Through ANYTHING
3 Words To Get Through ANYTHINGIn this heartfelt solo episode of House of Style, host Grant Alexander opens up about a week filled with emotional HIGHS and LOWS and unveils his 3-word style mantra to drive success through adversity or anything that comes his way.From personal tragedies to professional triumphs, Grant shares how these experiences reshaped his perspective on style, success, and the importance of taking action. He reveals his own three words that define his personal style, offering listeners a powerful mantra to overcome adversity and move forward. Tune in to discover how embracing a “get to work” mindset can transform challenges into opportunities and propel you toward your goals.Main Topics:Introduction: Reflecting on a Heavy Week The True Meaning of Style Beyond FashionNavigating Personal Tragedy and LossProfessional Triumphs Amidst AdversityThe Importance of Taking ActionRevealing Grant’s Three Words: “Get to Work”Encouragement to Listeners: Taking the First StepIntroduction: Reflecting on a Heavy WeekGrant begins by acknowledging the past week’s challenges, highlighting how life often presents a mix of highs and lows. He emphasizes that the way we handle these moments defines our personal style and shapes our path to success. This sets the stage for a deep dive into his experiences and the lessons learned.The True Meaning of Style Beyond FashionExpanding on the core mission of the House of Style podcast, Grant discusses how style isn’t confined to fabric, form, or fashion—it’s a way of thinking and being. He introduces the idea that our approach to life’s challenges reflects our true style, resonating with listeners seeking personal growth and authentic living.Navigating Personal Tragedy and LossGrant opens up about receiving devastating news: the passing of a friend’s parent and the tragic loss of a client’s teenage son. Amidst the backdrop of the U.S. election and societal tensions, these events weighed heavily on him. He shares his strategies for coping with loss and grief while maintaining focus on his goals, emphasizing the importance of resilience and emotional strength.Professional Triumphs Amidst AdversityDespite personal hardships, Grant celebrates significant podcast achievements:Reaching Top 150 on Apple Podcasts: The House of Style podcast cracked the charts in the Society and Culture category after just 11 episodes.Interest from Sponsors and Agencies: Podcast agencies offered representation, and potential sponsors agreed to meetings.He reflects on balancing personal struggles with professional success, highlighting how staying motivated during difficult times is crucial for progress.The Importance of Taking ActionGrant emphasizes that action is the antidote to stagnation. He discusses overcoming procrastination and the fear of starting, drawing inspiration from James Clear’s “Atomic Habits.” He encourages listeners to take that first step toward their goals, no matter how daunting it may seem.Revealing Grant’s Three WordsAnswering the question he often poses to his guests—“How do you describe your style in three words?”—Grant reveals his own: “Get to work.” He explains that this mantra embodies a mindset of perseverance, consistent effort, and a commitment to moving forward regardless of obstacles. It’s about transforming challenges into opportunities through proactive action.Encouragement...
Unlocking the Hidden Power of Storytelling With Alex Wolking
In this fun and insightful episode, host Grant Alexander sits down with the charismatic real estate maestro, Alex Wolking. You may not often think about stories and narratives as style, but just wait until you hear from Alex, and you'll discover how storytelling in your style can skyrocket your success. Alex shares his personal and professional journey, emphasizing the profound impact of storytelling on his unique style and success in real estate, and approach to connecting with clients. The conversation is filled with humor and positivity as Alex discusses the importance of being true to oneself and how this resonates with potential buyers. With anecdotes about his distinctive fashion choices and memorable client interactions, listeners are treated to insights on how narratives can transform both personal and professional experiences. This engaging discussion ultimately showcases the power of embracing one's individuality in a competitive industry.🔥 Meet Alex Wolking:A second-generation real estate broker with over two decades of experience, Alex has become a powerhouse in Chicago’s dynamic real estate market. Known for his exceptional expertise in historic properties, luxury condos, and co-ops, Alex doesn’t just sell homes—he sells stories. His boutique team consistently ranks among the top producers on Chicago’s north side, and today, he reveals the secrets behind his unique approach.🎧 What You’ll Discover in This Episode:1. Early Influences and the Birth of a StyleFamily Legacy: How growing up in a real estate family ignited Alex’s passion and shaped his understanding of client care.Finding His Voice: The moment Alex realized storytelling was his secret weapon in the industry.2. Mastering the Art of Storytelling in Real EstateSelling with Stories: How Alex crafts compelling narratives for historic homes, turning properties into living tales that captivate buyers.Winning in a Competitive Market: His strategies for standing out using innovative marketing while honoring the timeless charm of the properties.3. Building Genuine Connections and TrustClient Connections: Techniques Alex uses to build trust and make lasting impressions through authentic storytelling.Balancing Old and New: How he harmonizes modern marketing with traditional real estate values.4. Evolving Style and Looking to the FutureStyle Evolution: How Alex’s approach has grown with his real estate career, and what’s next on the horizon.Embracing Innovation: New narratives and marketing techniques he’s excited to explore.5. Actionable Insights and AdviceFor Professionals: Tips on incorporating storytelling into your own career to create a unique personal brand.For Buyers and Sellers: How to find or convey the perfect story for your property.💡 Why You Can’t Miss This Episode:Inspiration: Alex’s journey is a testament to the power of passion and authenticity in achieving success.Expert Advice: Gain insider knowledge on how to leverage storytelling in any industry.Engaging Stories: From historic mansions to modern condos, hear fascinating anecdotes that bring the world of real estate to life.🔑 Key Takeaways:Embrace Your Unique Style: Staying true to yourself can set you apart in any...
The Power of Kindness: NewsNation's Markie Martin Shares Her Story
In this inspiring episode of House of Style, host Grant Alexander sits down with the dynamic and charismatic Markie Martin, the national news anchor of NewsNation’s Morning in America. Known for her authentic on-air presence and vibrant personality, Markie opens up about her remarkable journey from pre-med student to becoming one of America’s most engaging morning show hosts.As the nation approaches the upcoming election, Markie shares exclusive insights into the pressures and excitement of covering such a pivotal event on a national platform. She discusses how she maintains objectivity and inclusivity in today’s polarized media landscape, ensuring that every viewer feels welcome and heard during these critical times.But there’s more to Markie than her professional achievements. Recently embracing motherhood, she delves into how becoming a new mom has transformed her perspective on life and work. Markie candidly discusses the challenges and joys of balancing a high-pressure career with the responsibilities of parenthood, and how this new chapter has influenced her personal style both on and off the camera.Highlights of the Episode:📝 From Pre-Med to Journalism: Discover how a twist of fate led Markie to find her true calling in the world of news.🎤 Authenticity On-Air: Learn about her commitment to genuine storytelling and how she connects with viewers through sincerity and warmth.🗳️ Behind the Scenes of Election Coverage: Gain insight into how she prepares mentally and emotionally to report on one of the most significant events in the nation.👩👧 Navigating Motherhood and Career: Explore the strategies Markie uses to balance her demanding role as a news anchor with the joys of being a new mom.👗 Evolution of Personal Style: Hear how her style has evolved over the years, reflecting her personal growth and life experiences.💪 Empowering Women in Media: Understand her perspective on being a role model for aspiring female journalists and the legacy she hopes to leave.Throughout the conversation, Markie and Grant delve deep into topics of personal growth, the importance of staying true to oneself, and how embracing authenticity can lead to profound success both personally and professionally.Why You Should Listen:Get inspired by Markie’s unconventional career path and how she turned unexpected opportunities into a fulfilling career.Learn practical advice on maintaining authenticity and inclusivity in any profession, especially in high-pressure environments.Gain motivation from her ability to balance multiple roles and her insights on finding harmony between work and personal life.Discover how personal style is more than fashion—it’s about expressing your true self and evolving with life’s experiences.Tune in to this episode to be inspired by Markie Martin’s story—a testament to the power of authenticity, resilience, and embracing one’s unique style in both life and career.
A style podcast that's not about clothes.
Join Grant Alexander on a journey to redefine style beyond the clothes you wear, exploring how it impacts identity, drives personal growth, and shapes the world around you. In each episode, Grant and his inspiring guests share intimate moments of how their style, in whatever form, led to success.
Passion, creativity, entrepreneurship, perspective, leadership, innovation, authenticity, inspiration, life. Discover it here and unleash your style beyond what you wear.