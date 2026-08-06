Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
333 episodes
- Clay Travis is putting $10 MILLION of his own money on the line for one extraordinary basketball game: the WNBA champions against a state-champion high school boys team.
The OutKick founder joins Erin Molan to explain why he issued the challenge, why boys’ teams immediately volunteered, and why—at the time of this interview—he says no WNBA franchise had agreed to play.
Clay reveals how the challenge exploded across X with more than 10 million impressions, what his wife thought when he offered up the money, and why he believes staging the game on pay-per-view—with proceeds going to charity—could finally settle one of the biggest arguments in sports.
Erin also presses Clay on the controversy surrounding Indiana Fever teammates Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark. Should Caitlin Clark have publicly backed Sophie after Sophie repeatedly stood up for her? Or was Caitlin right to stay out of a divisive debate and focus only on basketball?
Clay explains why he believes the WNBA—not individual athletes and coaches—must establish clear eligibility rules, and why players like Caitlin Clark should never have been placed in this position.
The video opens with Donald Trump weighing in on the wider controversy, followed by Caitlin Clark’s press conference response before Erin sits down with Clay Travis.
Who wins: the WNBA champions or a championship high school boys team?
And did Caitlin Clark handle the Sophie Cunningham question correctly?
Let me know in the comments, share this interview with a sports fan, and SUBSCRIBE to The Erin Molan Show for more fearless conversations about sports, politics, culture and the stories everyone is talking about.
CHAPTERS
00:00 Donald Trump weighs in on the controversy
00:50 Caitlin Clark responds to the Sophie Cunningham question
01:11 Erin introduces the $10 million WNBA challenge
01:35 Clay Travis joins Erin Molan
02:02 Why Clay put $10 million on the line
03:39 WNBA champions vs. high school boys
04:43 Boys’ teams volunteer—but the WNBA stays silent
04:58 Clay’s pay-per-view plan for charity
05:37 What Clay’s wife thinks about the challenge
05:58 The post explodes past 10 million impressions
06:36 Why the challenge broke through
07:27 Clay’s age-division comparison
08:26 Why women’s sports require separate competition
08:49 Where Clay draws the line
10:53 Clay’s identity and race comparison
11:54 Should Caitlin Clark have backed Sophie Cunningham?
12:25 Why the WNBA must establish the rules
12:51 Clay explains Caitlin Clark’s decision
13:28 How the issue became political
📺 WATCH AND SUBSCRIBE:
https://www.youtube.com/@Erin_Molan
🎧 LISTEN ON SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/036b0rO16kOJuCpshXxGhL
🍏 LISTEN ON APPLE PODCASTS:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-erin-molan-show/id1832581034
🎙️ LISTEN ON OMNY:
https://omny.fm/shows/the-erin-molan-show
📲 FOLLOW THE SHOW:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/erinmolanshow/
X: https://x.com/Erin_Molan
#ClayTravis #WNBA #CaitlinClark #SophieCunningham #IndianaFever #WomensBasketball #OutKick #ErinMolan #ErinMolanShow
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Laurence Fox joins Erin Molan for a full debrief after his viral Oxford Union speech in the debate, “This House Believes the West Is Right to Be Suspicious of Islam.”
Fox reveals the truth behind the now-famous envelope moment, what his wife stopped him from showing—and what happened when security woke him and his wife at 3AM and told them: “We’ve got to go. Now.”
The Oxford Union Islam debate featuring Laurence Fox, Tommy Robinson, Jacob Rees-Mogg and others exploded online after the entire chamber appeared to tense up as Fox reached into an envelope believed to contain a Muhammad cartoon.
In this interview, Laurence Fox explains the strategy behind that viral moment, the reference to Charlie Hebdo, what the atmosphere was really like inside the Oxford Union and what happened after he and his wife returned to their hotel.
Fox and Erin also discuss free speech, Islamism, religious extremism, integration, Western values and whether fear itself proved the central argument of the Oxford debate.
Laurence opens up about the death threats and personal cost of speaking publicly, his Christian faith, why he invoked Winston Churchill, the powerful lesson his late mother taught him about truth—and whether he still hopes to return to acting.
Subscribe to The Erin Molan Show for fearless interviews, breaking political analysis and honest conversations about the future of the West.
___________________________________________
⏱️ CHAPTERS
00:00 Laurence Fox’s viral Oxford Islam debate moment
01:53 Erin reveals the unanswered 3AM mystery
02:20 Laurence Fox joins Erin Molan
02:39 Fox reacts to claims he was “destroyed” at Oxford
03:14 Inside the viral envelope moment
03:53 What his wife stopped him from showing
05:53 Security wakes Fox and his wife at 3AM
06:26 Did the aftermath prove his argument?
08:02 The security comment that stunned Erin
09:07 Fox on appeasement and Islamic dominance
10:41 Why he keeps speaking despite the threats
12:40 Are Western nations abandoning their culture?
13:28 Winston Churchill and the power of brave voices
14:55 Truth, integrity and the influence of Fox’s mother
15:49 The Muslim man who stopped Fox in the street
16:52 Erin’s childhood in Muslim-majority Indonesia
18:32 Respect, integration and Western values
19:30 “I would rather fight and die for my culture”
19:59 Will Laurence Fox return to acting?
___________________________________________
📺 WATCH AND SUBSCRIBE:
https://www.youtube.com/@Erin_Molan
🎧 LISTEN ON SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/036b0rO16kOJuCpshXxGhL
🍏 LISTEN ON APPLE PODCASTS:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-erin-molan-show/id1832581034
🎙️ LISTEN ON OMNY:
https://omny.fm/shows/the-erin-molan-show
📲 FOLLOW THE SHOW:
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/erinmolanshow/
X:
https://x.com/Erin_Molan
#LaurenceFox #OxfordUnion #IslamDebate #ErinMolanShow
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- What Dov Hikind told me about his mother, Auschwitz and the true meaning of “Never Again” left me fighting back tears.
Dov Hikind spent 36 years in the New York State Assembly as a Democrat. Now, he is going absolutely ballistic over the direction of the Democratic Party—and specifically the silence of Chuck Schumer and other prominent Jewish leaders as antisemitism escalates.
In this raw and deeply emotional conversation, Dov reveals the concrete action he and former New York Governor David Paterson have taken by asking the Department of Justice to examine what they describe as incitement surrounding Zohran Mamdani’s rhetoric.
He also unloads on Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders and Democratic moderates; explains why he believes New York’s Jewish leadership has failed to confront this moment; and reveals his plan to help create a new Jewish defense organization in America.
But the conversation takes an intensely personal turn when Dov recounts how his mother survived Auschwitz while the rest of her family was murdered—and delivers a devastating message to everyone who continues saying “Never Again” without being prepared to act.
Watch until the end, then tell me in the comments: Has “Never Again” become an empty slogan?
Please LIKE this video, SUBSCRIBE to The Erin Molan Show and SHARE this interview with someone who needs to hear Dov Hikind’s warning.
___________________________________________
CHAPTERS
00:00 The warning that left Erin in tears
00:40 Dov Hikind joins The Erin Molan Show
02:03 Taking concrete action against Mamdani
03:51 “Some of our worst enemies are within”
04:55 Why Jewish leaders embracing Mamdani matters
06:11 Dov’s mother, Auschwitz and October 7
08:47 Erin fights back tears
11:03 “Stop saying ‘Never Again’”
11:23 Dov goes ballistic on Chuck Schumer
13:15 Why the Democrats keep winning
14:01 Bernie Sanders and Jewish Democrats
15:55 Dov’s plan for a Jewish defense group
16:54 Could Bruce Blakeman win New York?
18:02 “You need to deserve the miracle”
___________________________________________
JOIN THE PRIDE AND SUPPORT THE SHOW
https://www.youtube.com/@Erin_Molan/join
WATCH AND SUBSCRIBE
https://www.youtube.com/@Erin_Molan
LISTEN TO THE ERIN MOLAN SHOW
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/036b0rO16kOJuCpshXxGhL
Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-erin-molan-show/id1832581034
Omny Studio:
https://omny.fm/shows/the-erin-molan-show
FOLLOW THE SHOW
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/erinmolanshow/
X:
https://x.com/Erin_Molan
#DovHikind #ChuckSchumer #ErinMolanShow
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Oxford Union, Islam, free speech, Laurence Fox, Dearborn, Bernie Sanders, Israel, Hamas, Spain — and another extraordinary example of the West proving the very arguments it refuses to hear.
In this episode of The Erin Molan Show, I examine the explosive Oxford Union debate over whether the West is right to be suspicious of Islam.
One argument intended to dismiss Western concerns somehow became one of the strongest arguments for why those concerns exist. And what unfolded outside the chamber revealed even more than the polished speeches taking place inside it.
I explain why Laurence Fox’s response was so powerful, why fear surrounding free speech and criticism of Islam is itself evidence of a much deeper problem, and why the West cannot continue silencing difficult questions simply because the answers make people uncomfortable.
I also look at what is happening in Dearborn, Michigan — and why assimilation, gratitude and respect for the culture of your host country cannot be treated as optional.
Then Bernie Sanders launches another attack on Israel, Hamas continues to escape responsibility for the suffering caused by the war it began on October 7, and the Democratic Party’s obsession with blaming Israel grows increasingly detached from reality.
Finally, we examine the extraordinary attempt to blame Israel for mass migration into Spain — another dangerous example of Israel being turned into the convenient scapegoat for problems created elsewhere.
What did you make of the Oxford Union exchange? Let me know in the comments.
___________________________________________
SUPPORT MEIR PANIM 🇮🇱
Meir Panim provides meals and vital assistance to struggling families, Holocaust survivors, elderly residents and other Israelis in need.
Help deliver food, dignity and hope across the Holy Land:
https://meirpanim.org/aid-israel
___________________________________________
CHAPTERS
00:00 Welcome
00:40 The Oxford Union Debate Own Goal
01:20 Should the West Be Suspicious of Islam?
02:55 Laurence Fox and the Free Speech Test
04:35 Dearborn, Michigan and the Question of Assimilation
05:35 Bernie Sanders Turns on Israel Again
06:45 Why Hamas Bears Responsibility After October 7
08:35 The Democratic Party’s Israel Obsession
09:45 Blaming Israel for Spain’s Migration Crisis
11:35 Final Thoughts
___________________________________________
WATCH, LISTEN AND SUPPORT THE SHOW
Subscribe on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@Erin_Molan
Join THE PRIDE:
https://www.youtube.com/@Erin_Molan/join
Listen on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/036b0rO16kOJuCpshXxGhL
Listen on Apple Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-erin-molan-show/id1832581034
Listen on Omny:
https://omny.fm/shows/the-erin-molan-show
Follow on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/erinmolanshow/
Follow Erin on X:
https://x.com/Erin_Molan
Subscribe and turn on notifications so you never miss a new episode of The Erin Molan Show.
#ErinMolanShow #OxfordUnion #LaurenceFox #FreeSpeech #Israel
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More News podcasts
- CandaceNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- NPR News NowDaily News, News
- Pod Save AmericaNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- The Megyn Kelly ShowNews, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- The Tucker Carlson ShowNews, News Commentary
- Morning WireDaily News, News
- The Bulwark DailyNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- Up First from NPRDaily News, News
- The Dan Bongino ShowNews, News Commentary
- The DailyDaily News, News
Trending News podcasts
- Runaway Country with Alex WagnerGovernment, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- Lovett or Leave ItComedy, News
- Interesting Times with Ross DouthatNews, Society & Culture
- The Illegal News with Sarah LongwellNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- Radio AtlanticNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- EmbeddedDocumentary, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Undisclosed: Toward JusticeNews, Society & Culture, True Crime
- All In with Chris HayesNews, Politics
- Fearless with Jason WhitlockNews, Sports, Sports News
- The 11th Hour with Ali VelshiNews, Politics
- Face the Nation with Margaret BrennanNews, Politics
- InfamousEntertainment News, News, Relationships, Society & Culture, True Crime
- John Solomon ReportsNews, Politics
- Advisory OpinionsGovernment, News, Politics
- On the MediaHistory, News, News Commentary, Politics, Science, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- Call Me Back - with Dan SenorGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- The Rest Is Politics: USGovernment, News, Politics
- Stay Tuned with PreetGovernment, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- 1ANews
- Piers Morgan UncensoredNews, Society & Culture, Sports
- The Last Word with Lawrence O’DonnellNews
- On Point with Meghna ChakrabartiDaily News, News
- QAA PodcastNews
- The Ben Ferguson PodcastNews, Politics
- The Chuck ToddCastGovernment, News
- Part Of The ProblemComedy, Government, News, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- We're Not Kidding with Mehdi & FriendsComedy, Comedy Interviews, News
About The Erin Molan Show
Erin brings you fearless conversations, sharp analysis, and the stories that matter — and sometimes the ones that are just plain fun.Podcast website
Listen to The Erin Molan Show, Candace and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Erin Molan Show
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.