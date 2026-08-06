Oxford Union, Islam, free speech, Laurence Fox, Dearborn, Bernie Sanders, Israel, Hamas, Spain — and another extraordinary example of the West proving the very arguments it refuses to hear.

In this episode of The Erin Molan Show, I examine the explosive Oxford Union debate over whether the West is right to be suspicious of Islam.

One argument intended to dismiss Western concerns somehow became one of the strongest arguments for why those concerns exist. And what unfolded outside the chamber revealed even more than the polished speeches taking place inside it.

I explain why Laurence Fox’s response was so powerful, why fear surrounding free speech and criticism of Islam is itself evidence of a much deeper problem, and why the West cannot continue silencing difficult questions simply because the answers make people uncomfortable.

I also look at what is happening in Dearborn, Michigan — and why assimilation, gratitude and respect for the culture of your host country cannot be treated as optional.

Then Bernie Sanders launches another attack on Israel, Hamas continues to escape responsibility for the suffering caused by the war it began on October 7, and the Democratic Party’s obsession with blaming Israel grows increasingly detached from reality.

Finally, we examine the extraordinary attempt to blame Israel for mass migration into Spain — another dangerous example of Israel being turned into the convenient scapegoat for problems created elsewhere.

What did you make of the Oxford Union exchange? Let me know in the comments.

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CHAPTERS

00:00 Welcome

00:40 The Oxford Union Debate Own Goal

01:20 Should the West Be Suspicious of Islam?

02:55 Laurence Fox and the Free Speech Test

04:35 Dearborn, Michigan and the Question of Assimilation

05:35 Bernie Sanders Turns on Israel Again

06:45 Why Hamas Bears Responsibility After October 7

08:35 The Democratic Party’s Israel Obsession

09:45 Blaming Israel for Spain’s Migration Crisis

11:35 Final Thoughts

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