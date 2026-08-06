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The Erin Molan Show

The Erin Molan Show
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The Erin Molan Show
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333 episodes

  • The Erin Molan Show

    He Challenges the WNBA to a $10 MILLION Showdown.. Their Response_

    08/06/2026 | 14 mins.
    Clay Travis is putting $10 MILLION of his own money on the line for one extraordinary basketball game: the WNBA champions against a state-champion high school boys team.
    The OutKick founder joins Erin Molan to explain why he issued the challenge, why boys’ teams immediately volunteered, and why—at the time of this interview—he says no WNBA franchise had agreed to play.
    Clay reveals how the challenge exploded across X with more than 10 million impressions, what his wife thought when he offered up the money, and why he believes staging the game on pay-per-view—with proceeds going to charity—could finally settle one of the biggest arguments in sports.
    Erin also presses Clay on the controversy surrounding Indiana Fever teammates Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark. Should Caitlin Clark have publicly backed Sophie after Sophie repeatedly stood up for her? Or was Caitlin right to stay out of a divisive debate and focus only on basketball?
    Clay explains why he believes the WNBA—not individual athletes and coaches—must establish clear eligibility rules, and why players like Caitlin Clark should never have been placed in this position.
    The video opens with Donald Trump weighing in on the wider controversy, followed by Caitlin Clark’s press conference response before Erin sits down with Clay Travis.
    Who wins: the WNBA champions or a championship high school boys team?
    And did Caitlin Clark handle the Sophie Cunningham question correctly?
    Let me know in the comments, share this interview with a sports fan, and SUBSCRIBE to The Erin Molan Show for more fearless conversations about sports, politics, culture and the stories everyone is talking about.
    CHAPTERS
    00:00 Donald Trump weighs in on the controversy
    00:50 Caitlin Clark responds to the Sophie Cunningham question
    01:11 Erin introduces the $10 million WNBA challenge
    01:35 Clay Travis joins Erin Molan
    02:02 Why Clay put $10 million on the line
    03:39 WNBA champions vs. high school boys
    04:43 Boys’ teams volunteer—but the WNBA stays silent
    04:58 Clay’s pay-per-view plan for charity
    05:37 What Clay’s wife thinks about the challenge
    05:58 The post explodes past 10 million impressions
    06:36 Why the challenge broke through
    07:27 Clay’s age-division comparison
    08:26 Why women’s sports require separate competition
    08:49 Where Clay draws the line
    10:53 Clay’s identity and race comparison
    11:54 Should Caitlin Clark have backed Sophie Cunningham?
    12:25 Why the WNBA must establish the rules
    12:51 Clay explains Caitlin Clark’s decision
    13:28 How the issue became political
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  • The Erin Molan Show

    What Happened at 3AM After Laurence Foxs Viral Oxford Islam Debate

    08/05/2026 | 20 mins.
    Laurence Fox joins Erin Molan for a full debrief after his viral Oxford Union speech in the debate, “This House Believes the West Is Right to Be Suspicious of Islam.”
    Fox reveals the truth behind the now-famous envelope moment, what his wife stopped him from showing—and what happened when security woke him and his wife at 3AM and told them: “We’ve got to go. Now.”
    The Oxford Union Islam debate featuring Laurence Fox, Tommy Robinson, Jacob Rees-Mogg and others exploded online after the entire chamber appeared to tense up as Fox reached into an envelope believed to contain a Muhammad cartoon.
    In this interview, Laurence Fox explains the strategy behind that viral moment, the reference to Charlie Hebdo, what the atmosphere was really like inside the Oxford Union and what happened after he and his wife returned to their hotel.
    Fox and Erin also discuss free speech, Islamism, religious extremism, integration, Western values and whether fear itself proved the central argument of the Oxford debate.
    Laurence opens up about the death threats and personal cost of speaking publicly, his Christian faith, why he invoked Winston Churchill, the powerful lesson his late mother taught him about truth—and whether he still hopes to return to acting.
    Subscribe to The Erin Molan Show for fearless interviews, breaking political analysis and honest conversations about the future of the West.
    ___________________________________________
    ⏱️ CHAPTERS
    00:00 Laurence Fox’s viral Oxford Islam debate moment
    01:53 Erin reveals the unanswered 3AM mystery
    02:20 Laurence Fox joins Erin Molan
    02:39 Fox reacts to claims he was “destroyed” at Oxford
    03:14 Inside the viral envelope moment
    03:53 What his wife stopped him from showing
    05:53 Security wakes Fox and his wife at 3AM
    06:26 Did the aftermath prove his argument?
    08:02 The security comment that stunned Erin
    09:07 Fox on appeasement and Islamic dominance
    10:41 Why he keeps speaking despite the threats
    12:40 Are Western nations abandoning their culture?
    13:28 Winston Churchill and the power of brave voices
    14:55 Truth, integrity and the influence of Fox’s mother
    15:49 The Muslim man who stopped Fox in the street
    16:52 Erin’s childhood in Muslim-majority Indonesia
    18:32 Respect, integration and Western values
    19:30 “I would rather fight and die for my culture”
    19:59 Will Laurence Fox return to acting?
    ___________________________________________
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    🍏 LISTEN ON APPLE PODCASTS:
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-erin-molan-show/id1832581034
    🎙️ LISTEN ON OMNY:
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    #LaurenceFox #OxfordUnion #IslamDebate #ErinMolanShow
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  • The Erin Molan Show

    Former Democrat Goes BALLISTIC.. Reveals the Plan to STOP Mamdani

    08/04/2026 | 19 mins.
    What Dov Hikind told me about his mother, Auschwitz and the true meaning of “Never Again” left me fighting back tears.
    Dov Hikind spent 36 years in the New York State Assembly as a Democrat. Now, he is going absolutely ballistic over the direction of the Democratic Party—and specifically the silence of Chuck Schumer and other prominent Jewish leaders as antisemitism escalates.
    In this raw and deeply emotional conversation, Dov reveals the concrete action he and former New York Governor David Paterson have taken by asking the Department of Justice to examine what they describe as incitement surrounding Zohran Mamdani’s rhetoric.
    He also unloads on Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders and Democratic moderates; explains why he believes New York’s Jewish leadership has failed to confront this moment; and reveals his plan to help create a new Jewish defense organization in America.
    But the conversation takes an intensely personal turn when Dov recounts how his mother survived Auschwitz while the rest of her family was murdered—and delivers a devastating message to everyone who continues saying “Never Again” without being prepared to act.
    Watch until the end, then tell me in the comments: Has “Never Again” become an empty slogan?
    Please LIKE this video, SUBSCRIBE to The Erin Molan Show and SHARE this interview with someone who needs to hear Dov Hikind’s warning.
    ___________________________________________
    CHAPTERS
    00:00 The warning that left Erin in tears
    00:40 Dov Hikind joins The Erin Molan Show
    02:03 Taking concrete action against Mamdani
    03:51 “Some of our worst enemies are within”
    04:55 Why Jewish leaders embracing Mamdani matters
    06:11 Dov’s mother, Auschwitz and October 7
    08:47 Erin fights back tears
    11:03 “Stop saying ‘Never Again’”
    11:23 Dov goes ballistic on Chuck Schumer
    13:15 Why the Democrats keep winning
    14:01 Bernie Sanders and Jewish Democrats
    15:55 Dov’s plan for a Jewish defense group
    16:54 Could Bruce Blakeman win New York?
    18:02 “You need to deserve the miracle”
    ___________________________________________
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  • The Erin Molan Show

    Muslim Student LOST Debate on Islam at Oxford.. and it's going VIRAL

    08/03/2026 | 16 mins.
    Oxford Union, Islam, free speech, Laurence Fox, Dearborn, Bernie Sanders, Israel, Hamas, Spain — and another extraordinary example of the West proving the very arguments it refuses to hear.
    In this episode of The Erin Molan Show, I examine the explosive Oxford Union debate over whether the West is right to be suspicious of Islam.
    One argument intended to dismiss Western concerns somehow became one of the strongest arguments for why those concerns exist. And what unfolded outside the chamber revealed even more than the polished speeches taking place inside it.
    I explain why Laurence Fox’s response was so powerful, why fear surrounding free speech and criticism of Islam is itself evidence of a much deeper problem, and why the West cannot continue silencing difficult questions simply because the answers make people uncomfortable.
    I also look at what is happening in Dearborn, Michigan — and why assimilation, gratitude and respect for the culture of your host country cannot be treated as optional.
    Then Bernie Sanders launches another attack on Israel, Hamas continues to escape responsibility for the suffering caused by the war it began on October 7, and the Democratic Party’s obsession with blaming Israel grows increasingly detached from reality.
    Finally, we examine the extraordinary attempt to blame Israel for mass migration into Spain — another dangerous example of Israel being turned into the convenient scapegoat for problems created elsewhere.
    What did you make of the Oxford Union exchange? Let me know in the comments.
    ___________________________________________
    SUPPORT MEIR PANIM 🇮🇱
    Meir Panim provides meals and vital assistance to struggling families, Holocaust survivors, elderly residents and other Israelis in need.
    Help deliver food, dignity and hope across the Holy Land:
    https://meirpanim.org/aid-israel
    ___________________________________________
    CHAPTERS
    00:00 Welcome
    00:40 The Oxford Union Debate Own Goal
    01:20 Should the West Be Suspicious of Islam?
    02:55 Laurence Fox and the Free Speech Test
    04:35 Dearborn, Michigan and the Question of Assimilation
    05:35 Bernie Sanders Turns on Israel Again
    06:45 Why Hamas Bears Responsibility After October 7
    08:35 The Democratic Party’s Israel Obsession
    09:45 Blaming Israel for Spain’s Migration Crisis
    11:35 Final Thoughts
    ___________________________________________
    WATCH, LISTEN AND SUPPORT THE SHOW
    Subscribe on YouTube:
    https://www.youtube.com/@Erin_Molan
    Join THE PRIDE:
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    Listen on Spotify:
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    Listen on Omny:
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    Follow on Instagram:
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    #ErinMolanShow #OxfordUnion #LaurenceFox #FreeSpeech #Israel
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  • The Erin Molan Show

    Spain Just TRIGGERED Europe’s Worst Nightmare... And it's Just the Beginning

    08/03/2026 | 13 mins.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About The Erin Molan Show
Erin brings you fearless conversations, sharp analysis, and the stories that matter — and sometimes the ones that are just plain fun.
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