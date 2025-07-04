Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsGovernmentThe Energy Policy Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Energy Policy Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Energy Policy Podcast

The Energy Policy Podcast
Government
The Energy Policy Podcast
Latest episode

30 episodes

  • The Energy Policy Podcast

    Pretorius Interview

    8/03/2018 | 5 mins.

    In this episode NREL's Radio program speaks with CSU's Francisca Pretorius regarding her report on Clean Energy in Agriculture

  • The Energy Policy Podcast

    Energy Storage

    10/19/2017 | 28 mins.

    In this episode we discuss this exciting technology that is rapidly declining in price and can contribute myriad benefits to the grid as well as consumers and the policy steps to advance energy storage at the state level. Helpful Links: IREC Energy Storage Policy Guide: http://www.irecusa.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/IREC_Charging-Ahead_Energy-Storage-Guide_FINALApril2017.pdf

  • The Energy Policy Podcast

    Solar Decathlon Interview Linda Silverman

    9/28/2017 | 26 mins.

    In this episode, we discuss the upcoming 2017 Solar Decathlon, which will be starting in Denver on October 5, with Linda Silverman, the Department of Energy lead on the Solar Decathlon. We find out how the competition has changed over the years and exciting new features of this year's decathlon.

  • The Energy Policy Podcast

    Solar Decathalon Interview with Jeff Lyng

    9/21/2017 | 21 mins.

    In this episode we interview CNEE's own Jeff Lyng - captain of the 2005 winning team in the solar decathalon about the competition coming to Denver on October 5 and what teams go through getting ready.

  • The Energy Policy Podcast

    2017 Clean Energy Legislative Academy

    8/24/2017 | 14 mins.

    In this podcast we discuss the 2017 Clean Energy Legislative Academy being held this summer in Breckenridge Colorado. A select group of state legislators from 15 states - including 17 chairs of energy committees are participating in in depth discussions of key energy policy issues for their states.

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About The Energy Policy Podcast

The Center for the New Energy Economy at Colorado State University produces the Energy Policy Podcast for a discussion of state energy policies around the country. We discuss bills, trends, issues and technologies relating to state energy policy.
Podcast website
Government

Listen to The Energy Policy Podcast, Strict Scrutiny and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Energy Policy Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/26/2025 - 9:52:12 AM