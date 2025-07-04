Pretorius Interview
8/03/2018 | 5 mins.
In this episode NREL's Radio program speaks with CSU's Francisca Pretorius regarding her report on Clean Energy in Agriculture
Energy Storage
10/19/2017 | 28 mins.
In this episode we discuss this exciting technology that is rapidly declining in price and can contribute myriad benefits to the grid as well as consumers and the policy steps to advance energy storage at the state level. Helpful Links: IREC Energy Storage Policy Guide: http://www.irecusa.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/IREC_Charging-Ahead_Energy-Storage-Guide_FINALApril2017.pdf
Solar Decathlon Interview Linda Silverman
9/28/2017 | 26 mins.
In this episode, we discuss the upcoming 2017 Solar Decathlon, which will be starting in Denver on October 5, with Linda Silverman, the Department of Energy lead on the Solar Decathlon. We find out how the competition has changed over the years and exciting new features of this year's decathlon.
Solar Decathalon Interview with Jeff Lyng
9/21/2017 | 21 mins.
In this episode we interview CNEE's own Jeff Lyng - captain of the 2005 winning team in the solar decathalon about the competition coming to Denver on October 5 and what teams go through getting ready.
2017 Clean Energy Legislative Academy
8/24/2017 | 14 mins.
In this podcast we discuss the 2017 Clean Energy Legislative Academy being held this summer in Breckenridge Colorado. A select group of state legislators from 15 states - including 17 chairs of energy committees are participating in in depth discussions of key energy policy issues for their states.
