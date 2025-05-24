Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Privacy and AI

In the third episode of the Digital Dispatch, Caitlin Chin-Rothmann and Jim Lewis analyze the recent activity on Capitol Hill around privacy legislation and AI, including the Senate Commerce Committee’s July 11 hearing and the latest changes to the American Privacy Rights Act (1:14). Then, investigative journalist Kim Zetter joins the podcast to reflect on trends in cybersecurity and national security throughout the years, as well as share lessons and takeaways from major stories including SolarWinds, Colonial Pipeline, and Stuxnet (12:46).