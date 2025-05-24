Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Privacy and AI
In the third episode of the Digital Dispatch, Caitlin Chin-Rothmann and Jim Lewis analyze the recent activity on Capitol Hill around privacy legislation and AI, including the Senate Commerce Committee’s July 11 hearing and the latest changes to the American Privacy Rights Act (1:14). Then, investigative journalist Kim Zetter joins the podcast to reflect on trends in cybersecurity and national security throughout the years, as well as share lessons and takeaways from major stories including SolarWinds, Colonial Pipeline, and Stuxnet (12:46).
--------
32:56
--------
32:56
Policy Takes on Deepfakes
In the second episode of the Digital Dispatch, host Caitlin Chin-Rothmann sits down with Jim Lewis to discuss OpenAI’s new Voice Mode demo and the potential for AI-generated images, audio, and text to facilitate deception (1:32). Then, Caitlin continues the conversation with Graham Brookie, vice president and senior director at the Atlantic Council, to discuss trends in Chinese influence operations and U.S. policy approaches to address them (13:34).
--------
33:22
--------
33:22
The Privacy Rundown: Data Brokers, TikTok, and the American Privacy Rights Act
In the first episode of The Digital Dispatch, Caitlin Chin-Rothmann and James A. Lewis discuss bipartisan concerns over China’s access to sensitive U.S. personal information, as well as the short- and long-term goals and implications of Executive Order 14117 and the TikTok divest-or-ban law (1:33). Then, Cobun Zweifel-Keegan, managing director of the IAPP’s Washington, D.C. office, joins the podcast to discuss the American Privacy Rights Act and the path to commercial privacy legislation at the federal and state levels (14:35).
The Digital Dispatch, a podcast from the Strategic Technologies Program at CSIS, delves into the biggest technology policy developments shaping our world today, and their impact on the geopolitical landscape of tomorrow. Tune in to new episodes released on the last Thursday of every month, wherever you get your podcasts.