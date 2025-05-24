Trailer: God of Obsidian
8/23/2021 | 1 mins.
A dark fairy tale about a gaslighting relationship, as one woman desperately seeks the story that will take her back across the narrow, dangerous bridge to freedom. Written by Mac Rogers and directed by Jordana Williams. Follow and subscribe to God of Obsidian wherever you get your podcasts. Chapter one premieres August 27th, 2021. Gideon Media crafts gripping productions that explore human grace and darkness through popular genre forms. Learn more at www.gideon-media.com and follow us on Twitter @mediagideon, Instagram @gideonaudio, and Facebook @gideonaudio.
Trailer: The Earth Moves
8/09/2021 | 1 mins.
People tune into Brent Ziff’s radio show to hear him make fun of losers. But tonight’s loser, Leo Short, is calling with a message from the Earth that’s gonna put everything Brent knows on shaky ground. Written by Mac Rogers and directed by Jordana Williams. Follow and subscribe to The Earth Moves wherever you get your podcasts. Part one premieres August 13th, 2021. Gideon Media crafts gripping productions that explore human grace and darkness through popular genre forms. Learn more at www.gideon-media.com and follow us on Twitter @mediagideon, Instagram @gideonaudio, and Facebook @gideonaudio.
Trailer: Give Me Away
7/12/2021 | 1 mins.
From the writer of The Message, Life/After, and Steal the Stars. They call the crashed spaceship “The Ghosthouse” because it screams—the screams of thousands of extraterrestrial political prisoners trapped in its horrific mainframe. The only way to free them... is to transfer them into humans willing to share their minds with a second consciousness forever. Who would volunteer for that? Written by Mac Rogers and directed by Jordana Williams. Follow and subscribe to Give Me Away wherever you get your podcasts. Season one premieres July 16th, 2021. Gideon Media crafts gripping productions that explore human grace and darkness through popular genre forms. Learn more at www.gideon-media.com and follow us on Twitter @mediagideon, Instagram @gideonaudio, and Facebook @gideonaudio.
Trailer: Grasses of a Thousand Colors
7/06/2021 | 2 mins.
In Wallace Shawn's most disturbing and dreamlike drama, a groundbreaking nutrient radically disrupts the food chain, bringing on global illness and outbreaks of disturbing behavior. Directed by André Gregory and featuring Wallace Shawn, Julie Hagerty, Jennifer Tilly, and Emily Cass McDonnell. Follow and subscribe to Grasses of a Thousand Colors wherever you get your podcasts. All episodes available July 9th, 2021. Gideon Media crafts gripping productions that explore human grace and darkness through popular genre forms. Learn more at www.gideon-media.com and follow us on Twitter @mediagideon, Instagram @gideonaudio, and Facebook @gideonaudio.
Episode 6: Death
6/25/2021 | 37 mins.
As Judy and Howard head toward their predetermined destinies, Jack studies pornographic magazines and resolves his internal conflicts. Featuring Wallace Shawn, Deborah Eisenberg, and Larry Pine. Written by Wallace Shawn, directed by André Gregory, sound design and music composed by Bruce Odland, and produced by Sean Williams. Gideon Media crafts gripping productions that explore human grace and darkness through popular genre forms. Learn more at www.gideon-media.com and follow us on Twitter @mediagideon, Instagram @gideonaudio, and Facebook @gideonaudio.
The Designated Mourner