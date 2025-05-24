From the writer of The Message, Life/After, and Steal the Stars. They call the crashed spaceship “The Ghosthouse” because it screams—the screams of thousands of extraterrestrial political prisoners trapped in its horrific mainframe. The only way to free them... is to transfer them into humans willing to share their minds with a second consciousness forever. Who would volunteer for that? Written by Mac Rogers and directed by Jordana Williams. Follow and subscribe to Give Me Away wherever you get your podcasts. Season one premieres July 16th, 2021. Gideon Media crafts gripping productions that explore human grace and darkness through popular genre forms. Learn more at www.gideon-media.com and follow us on Twitter @mediagideon, Instagram @gideonaudio, and Facebook @gideonaudio.