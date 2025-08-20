The Brothers Chavez In Conversation: Tom & Marty Chavez on AI, Investing, + More
Tom Chavez, Founding General Partner at super{set}, in conversation with his brother - R. Martin Chavez, Partner and Vice Chairman, Sixth Street, Board Member at Google, and former CFO of Goldman Sachs.Tom and Marty discuss their brief stint as roommates, their brotherly relationship, and R. Martin's experiences as an investor, entrepreneur, and corporate leader. Listen for insights on startups, leadership, investing, artificial intelligence, ethical technology, and being part of the early LGBTQ+ community on Wall Street.Listen to The Brothers Chavez in Conversation!Watch the full conversation here.***Listen (or watch) all episodes of The {Closed} Session at www.theclosedsession.com