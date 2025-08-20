Powered by RND
Tom Chavez, Vivek Vaidya
  • Common threads through 25 years of VC investing
    AI startups fail because founders obsess over models, not company building. Harrison Miller, early Amazon GM and former Summit Partners MD who deployed $40B into 550+ tech companies, explains why execution, not algorithms, determines survival. He breaks down Amazon’s near-collapse and the $60M toy inventory crisis that birthed Marketplace, shares a framework for assessing true unit economics before scale, and details talent evaluation systems that minimize variance and sustain growth in bubble environments. Harrison is currently Founder and Managing Partner at Unite & Renew. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    38:41
  • The Brothers Chavez In Conversation: Tom & Marty Chavez on AI, Investing, + More
    Tom Chavez, Founding General Partner at super{set}, in conversation with his brother - R. Martin Chavez, Partner and Vice Chairman, Sixth Street,  Board Member at Google, and former CFO of Goldman Sachs.Tom and Marty discuss their brief stint as roommates, their brotherly relationship, and R. Martin's experiences as an investor, entrepreneur, and corporate leader. Listen for insights on startups, leadership, investing, artificial intelligence, ethical technology, and being part of the early LGBTQ+ community on Wall Street.Listen to The Brothers Chavez in Conversation!Watch the full conversation here.***Listen (or watch) all episodes of The {Closed} Session at www.theclosedsession.comsuper{set} is a startup studio where great data+AI ideas become transformational software companies. With our people-first performance culture and company-building playbooks, we found, fund, and scale high-potential businesses.Learn more about super{set} - including co-founding with us and open roles across our portfolio of companies - at www.superset.comLearn more about our VECTOR program - a 12-week fully-paid launchpad for technical product leaders to receive direction, build magnitude, and co-explore company creation alongside super{set} - at superset.com/vectorSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    1:04:02
  • super{set} Celebrates First Exit: LiveRamp Acquires Habu for $200M
    super{set} Celebrates First Exit: LiveRamp to Acquire Data Collaboration Software Startup Habu for $200M!Joining Tom and Vivek in the studio today are Habu co-founders Matt Kilmartin (CEO) and Mike Moreau (COO) to give the full story behind how Habu was conceived, built out, scaled, and sold.Habu is a leader in the data collaboration category with innovative data clean room technology. Habu enables companies to share, make sense of, and act on insights on decentralized data without compromising privacy or data ownership – enabling companies to realize the full value of their data regardless of where it resides. In January 2024, Habu entered a definitive agreement to be acquired by LiveRamp for $200 million in a highly strategic transaction.But Habu wasn't a category leader and a $200 million company from day one. Matt, Mike, Tom and Vivek started selling before even slinging code, bringing together a kick-ass team in the beginning that saw the company through pivots to growth. Early customers like Pepsi and Disney played a crucial role in co-innovating with Habu as design partners. And Matt and Mike developed a rapport as leaders and co-founders to power the company through to exit. Learn how Habu became super{set}'s first win in the latest episode of The {Closed} Session!Learn more about the Habu exit here: https://www.superset.com/feed/super-set-celebrates-first-exit-liveramp-acquires-data-collaboration-software-startup-habu See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    59:28
  • super{set} Fund II: Intensifying Our Serial Focus on Data+AI Company Building
    Announcing super{set} Fund II!The world has tilted in our favor. We’ve been building companies in the data+AI space for 25 years, mostly while it was niche and nerdy. With the AI revolution fully upon us, we’re thrilled to announce that super{set} has closed a $90 million second fund to invest in companies at inception.Since launching our first fund, super{set} has founded, funded and scaled 16 data+AI startups. Fund II brings our committed capital in active funds to $176M and comes on the heels of super{set}’s first exit: the acquisition of leading data collaboration company Habu for $200 million in January 2024.super{set} General Partner Jeremy Klein joins Tom and Vivek for this special episode digging into Jeremy's background and early work at the inception of super{set}, the immense data+AI opportunity today, why super{set} has raised Fund II, and how super{set} will partner with co-founders in Fund II. Don't miss this big news!Learn more about the Fund II announcement at superset.com/feed/super-set-fund-ii-90-million-to-intensify-our-serial-focus-on-data-ai-company-buildingRead Tech Crunch's Exclusive Coverage: "Boutique startup studio super{set} gets another $90 million to co-found data and AI companies"Learn more about our VECTOR program - a 12-week fully-paid launchpad for technical product leaders to receive direction, build magnitude, and co-explore company creation alongside super{set} - at superset.com/vectorSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    42:45
  • Creating a People-First Performance Culture for Startups
    Talent and career development in startups is typically nonexistent - so at super{set}, we're changing that. While a startup’s opportunities for rapid growth and trial by fire are incredible, we believe startup employees can still benefit from intentional mentorship and development. No - it's not about bringing in professional coaches who lack hands-on company-building expertise. And no, it's more than advice from the balcony unmarried to what life is actually like in the startup trenches.Joining Tom and Vivek in the studio are the first graduates of super{set}’s coaching program for its employees: Jen D’Amico (Head of Business Development at Ketch), Anupam Gupta (Head of Customer Success at Ketch), and Ted Flanagan (Chief Customer Officer at Habu, recently Acquired by LiveRamp). How can startups improve outcomes by becoming more self-aware and assessing strengths and development areas better? How can entrepreneurs create the soil conditions for their employees to perform, even within the fast-paced startup environment? What advice do Jen, Anupam, and Ted have for startup employees - and the founders at the helm - around the globe? Join us in the first episode of Season 5 of The {Closed} Session!Listen (or watch) all episodes of The {Closed} Session at www.theclosedsession.comLearn more about Ketch at www.ketch.comLearn more about Habu (acquired by LiveRamp) at www.habu.comLearn more about super{set} - including co-founding with us and open roles across our portfolio of companies - at www.superset.comSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    50:39

About The {Closed} Session

Building a company from scratch is soul-sucking and mind-numbingly hard - but it’s the best thing ever. We know this because we’ve built a couple ourselves - and we’re building a lot more right now. We’ve made a lot of money for our employees, our shareholders, ourselves - we’re proud of that - and that’s why we want to talk about how it’s done. Join us - Tom Chavez and Vivek Vaidya - in The Closed Session, where we reveal all the joys and sorrows of company building. From the guttermost to the uttermost, we’re not going to hold back.
