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162 episodes
- How Claude Code’s experimental /advisor pairs a lower-cost executor with a stronger model that can review the full session and offer guidance. Learn how to enable it, prompt for consultations, inspect advice, and check provider, model-pairing, and cost caveats. We also cover smaller improvements in versions 2.1.301–2.1.303.
- Claude Projects is becoming a coordinator for parallel Claude Code cloud sessions: learn how to connect repositories, set project instructions, choose thread models and effort, and manage local-only work. We also cover practical limits and cost traps, including paused sandboxes, pull-request follow-up threads, and usage-limit resumption, plus smaller fixes in 2.1.301 and 2.1.302.
- Claude Code 2.1.302 adds CLAUDE_CODE_AUTO_MODE_MODEL, letting users on proxy, Bedrock, or Vertex setups choose the model used by the client-side auto-mode classifier. The episode also covers a breaking default for headless sessions—explicitly set --permission-mode auto in CI—as well as server-side auto-mode compaction and smaller updates to subagents, idle compaction, hooks, image handling, and plugin startup.
- Claude Code 2.1.301 adds CLAUDE_CODE_RETRY_WATCHDOG_MAX_USAGE_LIMIT_WAIT_MS, letting CI jobs fail quickly or switch to a fallback model instead of idling through a distant quota reset. Learn how to set it alongside the general retry wait cap, where to scope the watchdog variables, and what “per API request turn” means. Also covered: richer OpenTelemetry tool-decision events, safer worktree cleanup, clearer Grep and Glob errors, and several usability fixes.
- Claude Code 2.1.300 adds step-aware workflow routing: mods can rewrite an agent’s prompt and choose its model, letting teams balance cost and capability across a workflow. We cover model fallbacks and allowlists, stricter hook validation, practical safeguards, and several smaller fixes—including clearer cache metrics and improved MCP tool search behavior.
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About The Claude Code Changelog
It feels like every day there's a new Claude Code update. This unofficial podcast, hosted by Lachlan and James (& powered by Jellypod AI), helps us stay up to date with everything Anthropic ships to Claude, from product updates, new workflows, and more. Each episode highlights what changed, how to use it, and why it matters.Podcast website
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