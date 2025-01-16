The Tony Award-winning Broadway smash Some Like It Hot is now on tour, across the country. On this episode, we're talking all about this amazing musical. First up, Paul Wontorek chats with the creative team who wrote the show's hilarious book, Tony-winner Matthew Lopez and TV's Amber Ruffin. Then you'll hear from the Emmy and Tony-winning songwriting duo of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.To learn more visit: www.broadwayacrossamerica.com
31:47
Life is a Cabaret w/Bebe Neuwirth! Plus, Tom Francis
Tony-winner Bebe Neuwirth continues her awesome Broadway run in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. Tamsen chats with Bebe about the role, her epic career, and a whole lot more. Plus, he's ready for his close-up. Paul Wontorek talks with one of the stars of Sunset Boulevard, Tom Francis about this radically reimagined new telling, as well as starring alongside Nicole Scherzinger.To learn more visit: https://www.broadway.com/shows/cabaret/
34:53
Nicole Scherzinger is Ready for Her Close-up! Plus, 'The Hills of California'
She's ready for her close-up. Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger makes her Broadway debut, starring in an incredible, stripped-down, raw version of Sunset Boulevard. Paul Wontorek chats with Nicole. To learn more visit: Sunset Boulevard - Broadway | Tickets | Broadway | Broadway.comLater, The Hills of California is now on Broadway. Beth Stevens talks with the star of the new play, Laura Donnelly and her husband, playwright Jez Butterworth. To learn more visit: The Hills of California - Broadway | Tickets | Broadway | Broadway.com
41:40
'& Juliet' Hits the Road!
The North American tour of & Juliet is coming soon to a city near you! Featuring the songs of Max Martin, & Juliet gives Shakespeare a pop-music rewrite. On this episode of the pod, get to know some of the people who made this musical spectacular. First up, Paul Wontorek talks to Schitt's Creek Executive Producer/Writer, David West Read, who penned the book of & Juliet. And a little later, Beth Stevens chats with the musical's Tony Award-winning costume designer, Paloma Young. To learn more about the show visit: & Juliet - Broadway | Tickets | Broadway | Broadway.com
42:51
'Maybe Happy Ending' w/Darren Criss & More!
Can robots fall in love?! Maybe Happy Ending is one of the big, bold, breakout hits of the Fall Season on Broadway. It's a brand new musical starring Emmy and Golden Globe Winner Darren Criss and Helen J Shen as two lonely helper-bots. Paul Wontorek chats with Darren. Plus, we'll hear from Helen on the red carpet. And a little later, Beth Stevens sits down with two members of the Maybe Happy Ending creative team, Director Michael Arden and Designer Dane Laffrey. To learn more visit: Maybe Happy Ending - Broadway | Tickets | Broadway | Broadway.com
