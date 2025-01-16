Nicole Scherzinger is Ready for Her Close-up! Plus, 'The Hills of California'

She's ready for her close-up. Former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger makes her Broadway debut, starring in an incredible, stripped-down, raw version of Sunset Boulevard. Paul Wontorek chats with Nicole. To learn more visit: Sunset Boulevard - Broadway | Tickets | Broadway | Broadway.comLater, The Hills of California is now on Broadway. Beth Stevens talks with the star of the new play, Laura Donnelly and her husband, playwright Jez Butterworth. To learn more visit: The Hills of California - Broadway | Tickets | Broadway | Broadway.com