BIM Implementation for SMEs, Practical Steps - with Kaouthar JEDDA
Building Information Modeling (BIM) has gained increased adoption in the built sector globally in recent years. While there has been a lot of awareness about BIM across Africa recently, a lot of SMEs still find it hard to kickstart their BIM journey. They have attributed their poor implementation to so many barriers.
In this edition of Africa's Story Podcast Series by Blaze Inc., we explored some practical steps that SMEs can take to kickstart their BIM journey. Our guest for this edition is Kaouthar JEDDA, founder and CEO of BIM Tunisia.
Some of the issues we addressed are:
- How an SME can define its BIM Goals.
- How an SME can navigate the cost challenges associated with BIM.
- Some templates and standards to put in place for optimal BIM implementation by SMEs.
- Approaches to address the low level of BIM expertise in African SMEs.
Here is the full video conversation with interactive Q&A: https://www.blazemy.com/pages/blog?p=bim-implementation-for-smes
Host: Onyema Udeze
42:34
Why We Need More R&D In The Building Construction Industry - with Dr Zulfikar Adamu
According to the 2021 Industry Report on Digitalisation of Design and Construction of Class 2 Buildings in New South Wales, close to 40% of the interviewed firms, on average, invest less than 1% of their annual turnover on R&D activities.
In this edition of the Blaze Inc. Connected Construction Podcast Series, we discussed "Why We Need More R&D in the Building Construction Industry". The guest for this episode is Dr Zulfikar Adamu - an Associate Professor of Strategic IT in Construction at London Southbank University.
Some of the issues we discussed include:
- Why there is currently a low level of R&D in the built sector.
- How to build a strong R&D culture in a typical AEC Firm.
- Some emerging trends that are worth investing research money on in the built sector.
- How to create a link between Academic and Industry research in the Built Sector.
Here is the full video conversation with interactive Q&A: https://www.blazemy.com/pages/blog?p=more-r-and-d-built-sector
Host: Onyema Udeze
44:55
Business and Architectural Practice in Nigeria - with Arc. Oludolapo Ojelabi
Oftentimes as Architects, we get too carried away with the technical side of the training and profession. But it takes a business mindset and discipline to create and run a successful practice that can outlast the founders.
This episode of Africa's Story Podcast Series by Blaze Inc., explored the business side of Architectural practice with Arc. Oludolapo Ojelabi.
Some of the issues addressed are:
- Lessons we can learn from the IT sector in creating scalable business in the built sector.
- Strategies to create intergenerational Architectural Practices.
- Ways to integrate business training right from the tertiary institutions in the profession, etc.
Here is the full video conversation with interactive Q&A: https://www.blazemy.com/pages/blog?p=built-sector-businesses
Host: Onyema Udeze
36:46
Bridging the Facility Management Gap with Proptech - with Ife Makinde
Tech Infiltration into the built sector has been on the increase for the past few decades. However, a lot of the tech buzz seems to revolve around the design and delivery of built assets.
For Developers, Real Estate/Facility Managers, their interests lie more on the final outcome - the properties. This has brought about a fast-rising sect known as PropTech.
- But what exactly is PropTech?
- How can PropTech reduce the Operational expenditure of built assets?
- How can PropTech enhance user experience in our facilities?
- What are the popular PropTech solutions in Africa?
These are some of the questions we addressed in this episode of The Blaze Connected Construction Podcast Series by Blaze Inc.
Our guest for this edition is Ife Makinde, a member of PropTech Nigeria.
Here is the full video conversation with interactive Q&A: https://www.blazemy.com/pages/blog?p=the-rise-of-proptech
Host: Onyema Udeze
24:59
Architecture/ Construction Practice in Nigeria vs the USA - with Edes Ikhuoria
This episode of Africa's Story Podcast Series by Blaze Inc. features an interview with Asmau Edes' Ikhuoria to throw some light on some of the similarities and differences between Architecture and Construction practices in Nigeria and the USA.
Edes is an emerging Architect and Assistant Project Manager practising in Texas, USA. She holds a BSc. and MSc. in Architecture from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife Nigeria, and Masters in Construction Management from the University of Houston, TX. With about four and a half years of professional practice in Architecture and Construction in the USA, working in Design-Build Architectural, Mechanical, Plumbing and Electrical Engineering designs and project management, she has some experience with some International Building Code (IBC) editions and the path to architecture licensure in the USA.
As a young professional in the field of Architecture, with experience in both Nigeria and the US, we started by exploring the difference in her experience in both contexts.
From the comparison, we explored the role that the Higher Education Institutions and the professional bodies in Nigeria can play in supporting young professionals to become registered members of the profession.
We also explored the role that the membership and regulatory bodies can play to make the practice more inviting to the young ones, to mitigate the apparent drain of young creative talents from the profession in the coming years.
We also discussed the path to licensure in the USA, for someone with a foreign degree.
Here is the full video conversation with interactive Q&A: https://www.blazemy.com/pages/blog?p=architecture-nigeria-usa
Host: Onyema Udeze
