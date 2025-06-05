Why We Need More R&D In The Building Construction Industry - with Dr Zulfikar Adamu

According to the 2021 Industry Report on Digitalisation of Design and Construction of Class 2 Buildings in New South Wales, close to 40% of the interviewed firms, on average, invest less than 1% of their annual turnover on R&D activities. In this edition of the Blaze Inc. Connected Construction Podcast Series, we discussed "Why We Need More R&D in the Building Construction Industry". The guest for this episode is Dr Zulfikar Adamu - an Associate Professor of Strategic IT in Construction at London Southbank University. Some of the issues we discussed include: - Why there is currently a low level of R&D in the built sector. - How to build a strong R&D culture in a typical AEC Firm. - Some emerging trends that are worth investing research money on in the built sector. - How to create a link between Academic and Industry research in the Built Sector. Here is the full video conversation with interactive Q&A: https://www.blazemy.com/pages/blog?p=more-r-and-d-built-sector Host: Onyema Udeze