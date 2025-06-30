Have you ever chosen not to respond? Or bowed out of a plan without fully explaining why—and then wondered… was that petty? Or was that me protecting my peace? Today, we’re unpacking the nuance between emotional self-protection and performative withdrawal—what I call The Petty Principle.”

Have you ever chosen not to respond? Or bowed out of a plan without fully explaining why—and then wondered… was that petty? Or was that me protecting my peace? Today, we’re unpacking the nuance between emotional self-protection and performative withdrawal—what I call The Petty Principle.”

We’ve all heard the lines: “I’m just really busy,” “Friendship is hard,” or “You know I’m always here if you need me.” These phrases sound virtuous, even comforting—but are they actually meaningful? Or are they just passive ways to dodge the responsibility of real connection?In this episode, we unpack the culture of performative friendship—where people want credit for care they never deliver. Because sometimes, the thought doesn’t count. Especially when it’s never followed by action. Let’s talk about what it means to actually show up.1:1 coaching www.birdbrainwellness.com

You thought being low-maintenance would earn you love.You thought showing up, being chill, not asking for much—would be enough.But when your love language is self-sacrifice and silence…You don’t get peace.You get taken for granted.Let’s talk about the invisible love languages—and how they backfire.

We talk a lot about love-bombing in dating—but what about when it happens in friendships? In this episode, we break down friendship bombing: the intense, all-in energy that seems caring at first but turns out to be another form of emotional manipulation. From instant besties to sudden ghosting, this is still attachment theory at work—just dressed in platonic clothing. If you've ever felt confused, drained, or betrayed by a “too-good-to-be-true” friendship… this one's for you.

About The Bird Brain Podcast

Become a Paid Subscriber: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/the-birdbrain-podcast/subscribe Rise above it all, stay elevated, create the infinity; Up your You.The Bird Brain podcast is a fresh take on Mental Health, self awareness, self love, and self reflection delivered in a way that feels more like a conversation with a good friend than a daunting task assigned by a teacher. It's about having a "Bird's eye-view" on very common experiences and using practical tools to shift your mindset to develop a healthier love and appreciation for yourself.Join host Isaiah as he discusses common topics from relationship dynamics to trauma pulling from his own experiences and expertise to deliver a digestible and impactful experience.But there's more...If mental health isn't your thing, there's a horror sub-chapter, the "Night owl" featuring original short horror stories written by Isaiah and narrated by himself and other actors.Not one to miss.Take flight.