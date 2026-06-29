Episode 84: After taking a week off, we are back but unfortunately we are both sick. Speaking of being sick, we have both been feeling burnout in the guitar YouTube space with Fender cease and desist reaction videos dominating this space for the past couple weeks. While it is an important topic, we have nothing to contribute to the conversation that hasn't already been said and we do not wish to speculate over facts in the matter that we simply do not have access to. We will continue to report on the facts as things develop, but we see no need to film content on the subject just for the sake of getting clicks. We're all outraged about it, but what else can really be said on the subject until there is more to report on?We also discuss the upcoming $89 JHS pedal release, Summer School Electronics' guitar club program, and EarthQuaker Devices teaming up with the lottery league fundraiser for a limited edition Barrows Fuzz. And of course we had to talk about the new Wes Borland signature guitar.