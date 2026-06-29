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The Bad Guitarist
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The Bad Guitarist

The Bad Guitarist
MusicMusic Commentary
The Bad Guitarist
Latest episode

88 episodes

  • The Bad Guitarist

    Don't fall for this FAKE Guitar YouTuber

    06/29/2026 | 47 mins.
    This week we take a look at a YouTube channel that goes by the name "Guitar Gems with Chase". We dive into the suspiciously fast rise in subscribers, views and frequency in which they post. The entire channel appears to be a content-farmed project and based on their comment section, many are falling for it. Join us for our investigation into this fake YouTuber.
  • The Bad Guitarist

    These summer guitar releases are getting crazy...

    06/22/2026 | 59 mins.
    This week we discuss the latest pedals from EarthQuaker Devices, Cornerstone, and October Audio. We jump right into the new Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom finish options and then do a deep dive into all the bizarre and poorly timed released from Fender coming out this summer.
  • The Bad Guitarist

    Will this be the WORST pedal of 2026?

    06/14/2026 | 47 mins.
    Ep. 86: Here we are, folks. Another week of gear releases and news. Everything from the hottest new pedals from Klowra and EHX to new Gibson, PRS and Epiphone guitars, to tales of bankruptcy and one legend of the pedal industry releasing a pedal that the internet is referring to as the "nothing" pedal.Find us on Instagram and Threads @badguitaristpodcastHelp us hit 1000 YouTube channel subscribers so we can host a killer giveaway!
  • The Bad Guitarist

    We Hate AI Guitar Amps

    06/07/2026 | 52 mins.
    This week we discuss the latest gear releases, including the JHS Fumble, Merit Ottobit X, Eventide H9 Gen 2, a ton of new acoustics from Orangewood, and the Epiphone Hummingbird Tribute. And of course, we talk about the new Positive Grid Reactor amps, which are driven by AI modeling and we have some strong opinions.
    We jump on some user submitted topics, such as a quick rundown of Andrew's current guitar rig setup and Kat's LOVE for all things JHS.

    Find us on Instagram and Threads @badguitaristpodcast
    Find us on TikTok @thebadguitaristpodcast
  • The Bad Guitarist

    We're mad at Fender, but we're sick (of all the videos about it.)

    05/31/2026 | 26 mins.
    Episode 84: After taking a week off, we are back but unfortunately we are both sick. Speaking of being sick, we have both been feeling burnout in the guitar YouTube space with Fender cease and desist reaction videos dominating this space for the past couple weeks. While it is an important topic, we have nothing to contribute to the conversation that hasn't already been said and we do not wish to speculate over facts in the matter that we simply do not have access to. We will continue to report on the facts as things develop, but we see no need to film content on the subject just for the sake of getting clicks. We're all outraged about it, but what else can really be said on the subject until there is more to report on?We also discuss the upcoming $89 JHS pedal release, Summer School Electronics' guitar club program, and EarthQuaker Devices teaming up with the lottery league fundraiser for a limited edition Barrows Fuzz. And of course we had to talk about the new Wes Borland signature guitar.
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About The Bad Guitarist
Married couple Andrew and Kat break down all the latest and greatest guitar, pedal and amp releases. The catch? Kat is new to the gear world and will try to convince Andrew not to buy more equipment while he teaches her about the community and convince her why they NEED to buy more!
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