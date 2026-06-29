This week we discuss the latest gear releases, including the JHS Fumble, Merit Ottobit X, Eventide H9 Gen 2, a ton of new acoustics from Orangewood, and the Epiphone Hummingbird Tribute. And of course, we talk about the new Positive Grid Reactor amps, which are driven by AI modeling and we have some strong opinions.
We jump on some user submitted topics, such as a quick rundown of Andrew's current guitar rig setup and Kat's LOVE for all things JHS.
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