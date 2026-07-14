it's all coming up MILLHOUSE. His cheeky remixes have become a staple in DJs sets, with his HORNY dub exploding in clubs here and across EU summer. Now the Australian producer / DJ delivers a tight 60 min mix full of 🔥. In this mix you will hear his highly sought after edits ofMadison Avenue, some classic house favs like Ralphi's remix of The Pussycat Dolls, Michael Gray, alongside UKG heat from Soul Mass Transit System, Silva Bumpa and of course his break out single Horny Dub. Podcast: www.shakedownradio.com Mixcloud: www.mixcloud.com/chriscaggs Apple Podcasts: https://tinyurl.com/43c8ps9a Amazon Music: https://tinyurl.com/3shwn4je iHeart Radiio: https://tinyurl.com/mrry5y2h Tune In App: https://tinyurl.com/mstj343n iVoox: https://tinyurl.com/ys2b8pf3 Castbox: https://tinyurl.com/2yn9n5jr Catch ShakeDown Radio with Chris Caggs on Ozz Mixx Dance Radio Friday's 7pm Melbourne Australia time at www.ozzmixxradio.com + Kool FM 98.3FM Innisfail North Queensland Saturday's 8pm at www.koolfm983.com.au New Show Alert! Catch Chris Caggs on Ozz Mixx Dance Radio for R&B Lunch 12pm - 2pm Weekdays Melbourne Australia time playing Hip-Hop & R&B stream at www.ozzmixxradio.com or via the apps. Requests ozzmixx@gmail.com Connect with us on Social Media Facebook Fan Page: https://tinyurl.com/yjce7eyj Facebook Personal Page: https://tinyurl.com/3patm3rm X: https://tinyurl.com/4579yven You Tube: https://tinyurl.com/5sz5x8t9 Linkedin: https://tinyurl.com/mr3zu8rr Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/3jm75ht3 Chris Caggs has had permanent appearances (18 Total): • Pump FM 99.3FM • DJ‑FM 87.6FM • Groove FM 96.9FM Sydney • Groove FM 94.5FM Sydney • Groove FM 97.3FM Brisbane • 2RDJ‑FM 88.1 • 2NSB FM 99.3 (Northside Radio) • Kool FM 98.3FM Innisfail • Ozz Mixx Radio • 4PLAY.fm • Urban Movement Radio • Mixxbosses Radio • Tune 1 Radio • Starter FM • Liquid Radio • V1 Radio • STR8OUT Radio • ICR Radio • Plus 200+ community stations via CBAA/ComRad Satellite Press, Newspapers & Magazines • Request Magazine • Radio Info • The Music Network • Three D World • Revolver Magazine • Scene Magazine • The Queensland Independent • The North Shore Times • The Place Magazine • Various Australian street‑press publications Tracklisting Horny Dub - Millhouse DPMO - X & Ivy The Weekend - Michael Gray Bomb Edit - Soul Mass Transit System Don’t Call Me Baby - Madison Avenue (Millhouse Mix) Hypa - Silva Bumpa Yo - OBLQ It Just Won’t Do - Dual Citizen Insula - Newtone & Freddi Don’t Cha - The Pussycat Dolls (Ralphi’s Hot Freak Mix) Roy Keane ’26 - Millhouse & Space Milk Blackwater (Pablo Bozzi Edit) - Octave One 4 The Love - Karizma

Without a doubt AXWELL has an incredible legacy across dance music. One third of the Swedish House Mafia, an accomplished solo producer + remixer and founder of the iconic Axtone label, he has been at the forefront of dance music culture for 2 decades. His latest single "Whatever Turns You On" has already clocked a million streams and widely praised as serious return to form, highlighting that classic AXWELL sound. We've danced to so many of his records, it's now time to dance again as he takes us on the mainstages with this great 60 min mix set. A couple of AXWELL gems in this mix... his mix of Hard Fi... woah..... all time personal fav !! Jump on the link above and please keep me posted if running so I can keep his team in the loop. Ant ✌️: Global PR Pool : 0418 580 265 Podcast: www.shakedownradio.com Mixcloud: www.mixcloud.com/chriscaggs Apple Podcasts: https://tinyurl.com/43c8ps9a Amazon Music: https://tinyurl.com/3shwn4je iHeart Radiio: https://tinyurl.com/mrry5y2h Tune In App: https://tinyurl.com/mstj343n iVoox: https://tinyurl.com/ys2b8pf3 Castbox: https://tinyurl.com/2yn9n5jr Catch ShakeDown Radio with Chris Caggs on Ozz Mixx Dance Radio Friday's 7pm Melbourne Australia time at www.ozzmixxradio.com + Kool FM 98.3FM Innisfail North Queensland Saturday's 8pm at www.koolfm983.com.au New Show Alert! Catch Chris Caggs on Ozz Mixx Dance Radio for R&B Lunch 12pm - 2pm Weekdays Melbourne Australia time playing Hip-Hop & R&B stream at www.ozzmixxradio.com or via the apps. Requests ozzmixx@gmail.com Connect with us on Social Media Facebook Fan Page: https://tinyurl.com/yjce7eyj Facebook Personal Page: https://tinyurl.com/3patm3rm X: https://tinyurl.com/4579yven You Tube: https://tinyurl.com/5sz5x8t9 Linkedin: https://tinyurl.com/mr3zu8rr Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/3jm75ht3 Chris Caggs has had permanent appearances (18 Total): • Groove FM 96.9FM & 94.5FM Sydney • Groove FM 97.3FM Brisbane • DJ‑FM 87.6FM Dance Radio Sydney CBD • Pump FM 99.3FM Hip Hop & R&B • 2RDJ‑FM 88.1FM Burwood Sydney • 2NSB FM 99.3FM Chatswood Sydney • Kool FM 98.3FM Innisfail North Queensland • Ozz Mixx Dance Radio Melbourne • 4PLAY.fm Brisbane • Urban Movement Radio Brisbane • Mixxbosses Radio Sydney • Tune 1 Radio Perth • Starter FM 89.9FM Sydney • Liquid Radio Snowy Mountains & Sunshine Coast • V1 Radio Melbourne • STR8OUT Radio Melbourne • ICR Radio Fairfield Sydney • Plus 200+ community stations via CBAA/ComRad Satellite Press, Newspapers & Magazines • Request Magazine • Radio Info • The Music Network • Three D World • Revolver Magazine • Scene Magazine • The Queensland Independent • The North Shore Times • The Place Magazine • Various Australian street‑press publications Tracklisting 01. Axwell feat. Bonn - Whatever Turns You On 02. Lamsi & Saidah - Nice + Slow 03. Apex & Beaumont - Someone (Like You) 04. Albin Myers x ILY - FREE (LOVECORE) 05. TWOFACED (NZ) - Love Again 06. D.O.D feat. Carla Monroe - Still Sleepless (cutback! Remix) 07. Jazzy & Chris Lorenzo - Invisible 08. Prospa - Dreams 09. Lewis Taylor - Satisfaction 10. Ryan Nicholls - Rush 11. Chris Lake, Skrillex & ANITA B QUEEN - LA NOCHE 12. Josh Gigante & Kimonos - Feel So Right 13. Axwell feat. Steve Edwards - Watch The Sunrise (TEDDY-O Remix) 14. Empire Of The Sun, Axwell & Michael Calfan - Walking On A Dream (Resurrection) 15. Hard-Fi - Hard To Beat (Axwell Mix)

About ShakeDown Radio Podcast

About ShakeDown Radio Podcast

About ShakeDown Radio Podcast

Chris Carragher, professionally known as Chris Caggs, is a 48‑year‑old Australian Radio DJ, Music Programmer, and Podcaster with nearly 30 years in the Australian radio industry. His long‑running show, ShakeDown Radio, has become a staple of EDM, Dance, House, Hip Hop, and RnB culture across Australia, broadcasting on major FM, digital, and online stations nationwide. With a career spanning 16 permanent radio stations and syndication across 200+ Community Radio Network (ComRad Satellite) outlets, Chris has built one of the most recognisable voices in Australian dance and urban broadcasting. Chris began his journey in July 1998, when his dream became reality on Pump FM 99.3FM Sydney, Australia’s first Hip Hop & RnB community station. Co‑hosting with Mista‑C, he helped shape the early sound of Sydney’s urban radio scene. Pump FM later relaunched as Dance Radio 99.3FM, and eventually Dance FM 94.5FM in August 2000, where Chris continued to champion emerging urban and dance sounds. Later in 1998, Chris joined DJ‑FM 87.6FM, a 24/7 dance station covering Sydney’s Inner City and CBD. Run by the Roberts Media Group, the station featured leading DJs including Frank Chiment, Antonio Avati, Joe Avati, Susie Stapleton, Dave Einfield, Andre Waitsman, Joe Corte, and Rob Brizzi. DJ‑FM was supported by major sponsors such as Central Station Records, Telstra, Carlton & United Breweries, Noizenet, Pulse Music, SBA Music, with Rebecca Tynan leading marketing and communications. From October 1999 to January 2001, Chris was on air and in music programming at Groove FM 96.9 & 94.5 Sydney, thanks to Darren Leigh, Mike Scott, and Fabrizio Vilardo. He hosted the weekday breakfast show and weekends, interviewing and working alongside major Australian media personalities including Andrew G (Channel [V], The Bachelor, The Masked Singer), Bessie Bardot, Rene Rivkin, DJ Nino Brown, Georgina Reed, Sam Boutros, Natasha Zuvela (MTV), Yvette Duncan (MTV), Zoe Naylor (Channel 9), and more. In August–September 2000, Chris moved to Brisbane to help launch Groove FM 97.3, hosting the breakfast show and contributing to music programming. He worked with Fez Lateef of Added Flava, Adrian Day, Dustin & Anna, Patrick Donohue, Scott Ferris, DJ Kina, and Kristian Hernandez. ⭐ Easter 2002 – Urban Authority, Added Flava & Glo at Minc Lounge A key milestone in Chris’s career came during Easter 2002, when he assisted Added Flava with promotions for Urban Authority, helping run Glo at Minc Lounge and Seventh Day at Hunter Bar. These events were pivotal in Sydney’s early‑2000s urban nightlife, blending Hip Hop, RnB, Dancehall, and Club culture. Chris’s promotional support, industry connections, and on‑air influence helped elevate the visibility of these iconic nights. From 1996–2006, Chris also broadcast on 2RDJ 88.1FM, Sydney’s Inner West community station, playing Hip Hop, RnB, and Dance. He worked with MC Maurice, DJ Alex K (Klubbed Up), DJ Fly Girl Tee, Ms Hennessey, Lorraine Alex, and others. Between 2001–2003, he hosted Thursday Flavours and filled in for Soulscope with Georgina Reed. Chris has appeared on major stations including Ozz Mixx Dance Radio, V1Radio, 4Play FM, Tune 1 Radio, Starter FM, Liquid Radio, Urban Movement Radio, MixxBosses Radio, Str8OUT Radio, Mix It Up Radio, Pump FM, 2NSB FM, 2RDJ‑FM, DJ‑FM, and Groove FM across Sydney and Brisbane. His work has been featured in Request Magazine, Radio Info, The Music Network, Player FM, Scene Magazine, Three‑D World, Revolver, Groove ON Media, The Queensland Independent, and North Shore Times.