The AI Native Dev - from Copilot today to AI Native Software Development tomorrow

Building Notion AI: Lessons Learned and Myths Busted with Simon Last, Notion Co-Founder and CTO
In this episode of the AI Native Dev podcast, host Guy Podjarny sits down with Simon Last, co-founder of Notion, to discuss the company's innovative journey in AI integration. Simon Last shares the pioneering efforts that have positioned Notion as a leader in AI-driven productivity tools. From the early adoption of GPT-4 to the development of AI Writing Assistant, AI Autofill, and the Q&A feature, Simon discusses the vision, challenges, and future of AI in transforming digital collaboration. Discover how Notion's agile "tiger team" and rigorous evaluation processes drive continuous improvement in AI capabilities. Learn from Simon's insights into fine-tuning models, building trust in AI, and the future vision of automating tedious tasks to focus on strategic, high-level activities.Watch the episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/hmPIA1cv3Dg
52:25
Tessl Raises $125M to Build AI Native Development
In this special episode of AI Native Dev, brought to you by Tessl, hosts Simon Maple and Guy Podjarny are joined by Ben Galbraith, a new addition to the Tessl team from Google, to discuss Tessl’s groundbreaking vision for AI Native Software Development. With a significant funding milestone of $125 million, Tessl is poised to revolutionize how software is conceived and built. Throughout the episode, Guy and Ben delve into the challenges of current software development methodologies, the role of Large Language Models (LLMs), and Tessl's commitment to an open ecosystem that fosters innovation and collaboration. Listen in to learn about Tessl's platform development journey, insights from product development, and their exciting plans for community engagement leading up to a public beta release in early 2025.Watch this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y3k6HzkFxVo
35:21
Beyond Coding assistants: Cursor as an API, Coding with gestures and more with Patrick Debois
In this captivating episode of the AI Native Dev podcast, Simon Maple welcomes back Patrick Debois, a leading figure in the tech industry famously known as the "Father of DevOps." Patrick shares his transformative journey of integrating AI into his coding practices, discussing the evolution and impact of AI tools like GitHub Copilot and ChatGPT. With his profound experience in software delivery and automation, Patrick provides valuable insights into the role of AI in coding, covering topics from AI code generation to the significance of user experience and security in AI tools. Tune in to learn from Patrick's experiences and explore the potential of AI to revolutionize your software development processes.
36:06
Does AI threaten the open web? Challenges and Opportunities with Netlify's CEO & Co-Founder, Matt Biillmann
In this episode of the AI Native Dev podcast, host Guy Podjarny welcomes Matt Biilmann, CEO and co-founder of Netlify, to explore the profound impact of AI on web development. Matt shares his journey from a music editor to a leading figure in web infrastructure, offering a unique perspective on AI-driven innovation. The conversation covers a range of topics, including AI-powered website builders, Netlify's strategic approach to AI, and the future of web development in an AI-enhanced world. Matt's insights provide a comprehensive understanding of how AI is set to revolutionize the digital landscape, making this episode a must-listen for developers and tech enthusiasts alike.YouTube link for full video: https://youtu.be/WhhGMZo-HLg
54:49
Live Roundup: Embracing AI in Development and Infrastructure, with Liran Tal, Amara Graham, Armon Dadgar and Patrick Debois
In this episode of the AI Native Dev podcast, hosts Simon Maple and Guy Podjarny discuss the transformative role of AI in development and infrastructure. Featuring guests Liran Tal from Snyk, Armon Dadgar from HashiCorp, DevOps pioneer Patrick Debois, and Amara Graham from Camunda, the conversation covers AI code assistants, security in AI-generated code, and the cultural shifts in tech organizations. The episode offers a comprehensive look at how AI is reshaping the landscape and what it means for developers and tech companies.
About The AI Native Dev - from Copilot today to AI Native Software Development tomorrow
Welcome to The AI Native Developer, hosted by Guy Podjarny and Simon Maple. Join us as we explore and help shape the future of software development through the lens of AI. In this new paradigm of AI Native Software Development, we delve into how AI is transforming the way we build software, from tools and practices to the very structure of development teams.Our target audience includes developers and development leaders eager to stay ahead of the curve. If you're passionate about the future of software development and curious about how to leverage AI to build effective teams and groundbreaking software, this podcast is for you.Each week, we bring you insights into the latest AI tools and best practices, keeping you up-to-date with the cutting-edge advancements in the industry. Additionally, every two weeks, we present deep dives with experts and leaders in the AI and software development space, offering a glimpse into the future of AI development.Tune in to discover how AI will revolutionize your workflows, roles, and organizations. Get inspired by the latest tools and best practices, and prepare to be part of the next generation of software development.