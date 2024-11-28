The AI Native Dev - from Copilot today to AI Native Software Development tomorrow

Beyond Coding assistants: Cursor as an API, Coding with gestures and more with Patrick Debois

In this captivating episode of the AI Native Dev podcast, Simon Maple welcomes back Patrick Debois, a leading figure in the tech industry famously known as the "Father of DevOps." Patrick shares his transformative journey of integrating AI into his coding practices, discussing the evolution and impact of AI tools like GitHub Copilot and ChatGPT. With his profound experience in software delivery and automation, Patrick provides valuable insights into the role of AI in coding, covering topics from AI code generation to the significance of user experience and security in AI tools. Tune in to learn from Patrick's experiences and explore the potential of AI to revolutionize your software development processes.