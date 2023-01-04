Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsTechnology
Podcast "Moment of Zen"
Erik Torenberg, Dan Romero, Antonio Garcia Martinez
Erik Torenberg, Dan Romero, and Antonio Garcia Martinez discuss what's happening in technology, business, politics, and beyond.
TechnologyBusinessInvestingNewsBusiness News
Erik Torenberg, Dan Romero, and Antonio Garcia Martinez discuss what's happening in technology, business, politics, and beyond.

Available Episodes

5 of 20
  • E20: On Founders, Seriousness, and American Dynamism
    Katherine joins Erik, Antonio, and Dan to discuss the hidden forces that shape founders, major divides in tech, and whether she should join our show as a cohost. Check out Erik's long-form interview podcast "Upstream with Erik Torenberg" wherever you get your podcasts. He most recently interviewed Joe Lonsdale, David Sacks, and more. TIMESTAMPS: (00:00) Intro (5:00) Fatherhood and founders (10:00) What is “Seriousness” (13:39) Sponsors: Secureframe | MarketerHire (16:00) Elon (20:30) Software and hardware (26:30) Are founders psychologically off? (35:00) SpaceX and Starship (43:00) Where would Steve Jobs be today? (48:00) Twitter and Substack (1:07:00) Florida is a COVID phenomenon, not a ZIRP phenomenon (1:17:00) Can we pressure Katherine join Moment of Zen as the fourth cohost? (1:18:00) Sending kids to Catholic school TWITTER: @MOZ_Podcast @KTmBoyle @eriktorenberg @dwr @antoniogm More shownotes released in our Substack: https://momentofzen.substack.com/ *Please support our sponsors: Secureframe | MarketerHire* - Secureframe: https://secureframe.com/ Secureframe is the leading all-in-one platform for security and privacy compliance. Get SOC-2 audit ready in weeks, not months. I believe in Secureframe so much that I invested in it, and I recommend it to all my portfolio companies. Sign up for a free demo and mention MOZ during your demo to get 20% off your first year. - MarketerHire: https://marketerhire.com/moz MarketerHire is one of my favorite resources for growing startups looking to hire marketers. With 1000s of pre-vetted marketers across a dozen roles, whether you need help with growth, marketing, SEO, lifecycle, content, or any other aspect of growth marketing strategy. Over 5,000 companies already use MarketerHire to hire expert marketers on demand, ranging from top venture-backed startups to the most well-known Fortune 500s. Go to marketerhire.com/moz and use code MOZ to get your $1,000 credit for your first hire. Thank you Graham Bessellieu for production.
    4/28/2023
    1:23:28
  • E19: Michelle Tandler on how to fix San Francisco
    San Francisco advocate Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler on Twitter) joins Erik and Dan to discuss how Twitter has impacted her life, the state of SF politics, and how she would address the homeless crisis in San Francisco. This episode is a great companion to Episode 17 with Mike Solana, another passionate advocate for fixing the city of San Francisco. Michelle is a founder and writes a newsletter at notesfromthefront.substack.com. Also, check out the debut of Erik's long-form interview podcast Upstream. He most recently interviewed Joe Lonsdale and David Sacks. Subscribe here: Apple Podcasts: bit.ly/3z8TldL Spotify: bit.ly/40letd0 REFERENCES:  Sam Quinones' book - Dream Land: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic https://www.amazon.com/Dreamland-True-Americas-Opiate-Epidemic-ebook/dp/B00U19DTS0 Sam Quinones' book - The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth https://www.amazon.com/Least-Us-Tales-America-Fentanyl-ebook/dp/B0932RRNVL/ Matt Taibbi’s book - Hate Inc. https://www.amazon.com/Hate-Inc-Todays-Despise-Another/dp/1682194078/ TIMESTAMPS: San Francisco advocate Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler on Twitter) joins Erik and Dan to discuss how Twitter has impacted her life, the state of SF politics, and how she would address the homeless crisis in San Francisco. This episode is a great companion to Episode 17 with Mike Solana, another passionate advocate for fixing the city of San Francisco. Michelle is a founder and writes a newsletter at notesfromthefront.substack.com. Also, check out the debut of Erik's long-form interview podcast Upstream. He most recently interviewed Joe Lonsdale and David Sacks. Subscribe here:  @UpstreamwithErikTorenberg  REFERENCES: Sam Quinones' book - Dream Land: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic (https://www.amazon.com/Dreamland-True-Americas-Opiate-Epidemic-ebook/dp/B00U19DTS0) Sam Quinones' book - The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth (https://www.amazon.com/Least-Us-Tales-America-Fentanyl-ebook/dp/B0932RRNVL/) Matt Taibbi’s book - Hate Inc. (https://www.amazon.com/Hate-Inc-Todays-Despise-Another/dp/1682194078/) TIMESTAMPS: (0:00) Episode preview (03:45) Michelle’s friend group (10:00) Twitter shapes the real world (13:00) Trump derangement syndrome (15:00) Sponsors: Secureframe | MarketerHire (17:00) Reading the news (21:00) The war on drugs (37:30) How to fix SF (49:00) History of media polarization (58:00) Michelle’s three point plan if she were mayor (1:14:00) Should Michelle run for office? (1:20:00 )Twitter reshaping politics TWITTER: @MOZ_Podcast @michelletandler (Michelle) @eriktorenberg (Erik) @dwr (Dan) More shownotes released in our Substack: https://momentofzen.substack.com/ Please support our sponsors: Secureframe | MarketerHire - Secureframe: https://secureframe.com/ Secureframe is the leading all-in-one platform for security and privacy compliance. Get SOC-2 audit ready in weeks, not months. I believe in Secureframe so much that I invested in it, and I recommend it to all my portfolio companies. Sign up for a free demo and mention MOZ during your demo to get 20% off your first year. - MarketerHire: https://marketerhire.com/moz MarketerHire is one of my favorite resources for growing startups looking to hire marketers. With 1000s of pre-vetted marketers across a dozen roles, whether you need help with growth, marketing, SEO, lifecycle, content, or any other aspect of growth marketing strategy. Over 5,000 companies already use MarketerHire to hire expert marketers on demand, ranging from top venture-backed startups to the most well-known Fortune 500s. Go to marketerhire.com/moz and use code MOZ to get your $1,000 credit for your first hire. Thank you Graham Bessellieu for production.
    4/22/2023
    1:40:57
  • E18: How to pick markets, why NFTs matter, what "disinformation" is actually about
    Dan and Erik discuss picking markets, NFT's, disinformation, and Fentanyl. Also, check out the debut of Erik's new long-form interview podcast Upstream. This coming season features interviews with Marc Andreessen, Balaji Srinivasan, Ezra Sacks, David Sacks, Katherine Boyle, Joe Lonsdale, and more upcoming. Subscribe here: Apple Podcasts: bit.ly/3z8TldL Spotify: bit.ly/40letd0 TIMESTAMPS: (0:00) Preview of episode (0:45) Crypto in a bear market (8:00) How to pick markets (16:45) Sponsors - Secureframe | MarketerHire (17:57) Why do NFTs matter (47:00) Disinformation (1:00:00) Social media fragmentation (1:09:00) Biggest U.S problems (1:12:00) How to fix the Fentanyl program TWITTER: @MOZ_Podcast @eriktorenberg (Erik) @dwr (Dan) More shownotes and reading material released in our Substack: https://momentofzen.substack.com/ Please support our sponsors: Secureframe | MarketerHire - Secureframe: https://secureframe.com/ Secureframe is the leading all-in-one platform for security and privacy compliance. Get SOC-2 audit ready in weeks, not months. I believe in Secureframe so much that I invested in it, and I recommend it to all my portfolio companies. Sign up for a free demo and mention MOZ during your demo to get 20% off your first year. - MarketerHire: https://marketerhire.com/moz MarketerHire is one of my favorite resources for growing startups looking to hire marketers. With 1000s of pre-vetted marketers across a dozen roles, whether you need help with growth, marketing, SEO, lifecycle, content, or any other aspect of growth marketing strategy. Over 5,000 companies already use MarketerHire to hire expert marketers on demand, ranging from top venture-backed startups to the most well-known Fortune 500s. Go to marketerhire.com/moz and use code MOZ to get your $1,000 credit for your first hire. Thank you Graham Bessellieu for production.
    4/14/2023
    1:24:14
  • E17: Mike Solana on SF politics, tech & media fights, Tik Tok policy, and AI wars
    Our guest this week is Mike Solana, founder and editor-in-chief of Pirate Wires (Piratewires.com). We discuss the broken local politics of San Francisco, tech and media fights, how we should handle Tik Tok,and why AI enthusiasts are losing. We record our interviews with Riverside. Go to https://bit.ly/Riverside_MoZ + use code ZEN for 20%.  Also, check out the debut of Erik's new long-form interview podcast Upstream. This coming season features interviews with Marc Andreessen, Balaji Srinivasan, Ezra Sacks (all live already), David Sacks, Katherine Boyle, Joe Lonsdale, and more upcoming. Subscribe here: Apple Podcasts: bit.ly/3z8TldL Spotify: bit.ly/40letd0 TIMESTAMPS: (0:00) Antonio’s EA rant (2:12) Local SF politics is changing (18:10) Tech vs. Media (26:30) Sponsors: Secureframe and Riverside (28:00 )Why does SF hate tech? (31:00) How to win over California (38:00) Institutionalist vs. anti-institutionalist (55:50) Taylor Lorenz (1:01:30) Tik Tok (1:03:40) Why Solana isn’t a libertarian anymore (1:07:55) Why is the onus on billionaires instead of government (1:14:20) Dan swears off Peter Zeihan (1:16:00) Anti-tech tech podcasts (1:18:20) AI criticism is coming from within tech (1:19:50) Aella (1:21:30) AI safety debate (1:32:00) What Solana is motivated by TWITTER: @MOZ_Podcast @micsolana (Mike) @eriktorenberg (Erik) @dwr (Dan) @antoniogm (Antonio) More shownotes and reading material released in our Substack: https://momentofzen.substack.com/  Thank you to Secureframe for sponsoring (Use "Moment of Zen" for 20% discount) and Graham Bessellieu for production.
    4/7/2023
    1:37:06
  • E16: AI open letter debate, "pausers", and what we're all scared of with AI with Anton Troynikov, Flo Crivello, and Nathan Labenz
    Anton Troynikov of Chroma, Flo Crivello of Lindy AI, and Nathan Labenz of Waymark and co-host of The Cognitive Revolution podcast join Erik Torenberg for a timely debate on the issues raised in the AI open letter which advocates for a 6-month pause on AI system trainings. Dan and Antonio will be back next week. We record our interviews with Riverside. Go to https://bit.ly/Riverside_MoZ + use code ZEN for 20%. Check out the debut of Erik's new longform interview podcast Upstream. This coming season features interviews with Marc Andreessen, Balaji Srinivasan, Ezra Sacks, David Sacks, Katherine Boyle, and more.  Links: Open letter: https://futureoflife.org/open-letter/pause-giant-ai-experiments/ Scott Aronson blog post: https://scottaaronson.blog/ Timestamps: (3:00) Explanation of the AI open letter (3:50) Anton’s skepticism of the open letter (7:00) Flo’s skepticism of the open letter (13:00) Nathan’s support for the open letter (15:39) Sponsors (20:00) Differences between Flo and Anton’s positions (30:00) GPT4 is still dangerous (38:00) Luddites/“Pausers” are on the wrong side of history (42:00 )Why not pause 6 months? (50:00) Anton and Flo debate robotics (56:00) What we’re all scared of with AI (1:21:00) Is there asymmetric risk with pausing or not pausing? Twitter @MOZ_Podcast @atroyn (Anton) @labenz (Nathan) @eriktorenberg (Erik) @altimor (Flo) More shownotes and reading material released in our Substack: https://momentofzen.substack.com/  Thank you Secureframe for sponsoring (Use "Moment of Zen" for 20% discount) and Graham Bessellieu for production.
    4/1/2023
    1:31:09

More Technology podcasts

About "Moment of Zen"

Erik Torenberg, Dan Romero, and Antonio Garcia Martinez discuss what's happening in technology, business, politics, and beyond.
Podcast website

