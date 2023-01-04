E19: Michelle Tandler on how to fix San Francisco

San Francisco advocate Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler on Twitter) joins Erik and Dan to discuss how Twitter has impacted her life, the state of SF politics, and how she would address the homeless crisis in San Francisco. This episode is a great companion to Episode 17 with Mike Solana, another passionate advocate for fixing the city of San Francisco. Michelle is a founder and writes a newsletter at notesfromthefront.substack.com. Also, check out the debut of Erik's long-form interview podcast Upstream. He most recently interviewed Joe Lonsdale and David Sacks. Subscribe here: Apple Podcasts: bit.ly/3z8TldL Spotify: bit.ly/40letd0 REFERENCES: Sam Quinones' book - Dream Land: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic https://www.amazon.com/Dreamland-True-Americas-Opiate-Epidemic-ebook/dp/B00U19DTS0 Sam Quinones' book - The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth https://www.amazon.com/Least-Us-Tales-America-Fentanyl-ebook/dp/B0932RRNVL/ Matt Taibbi's book - Hate Inc. https://www.amazon.com/Hate-Inc-Todays-Despise-Another/dp/1682194078/ TIMESTAMPS: (0:00) Episode preview (03:45) Michelle's friend group (10:00) Twitter shapes the real world (13:00) Trump derangement syndrome (17:00) Reading the news (21:00) The war on drugs (37:30) How to fix SF (49:00) History of media polarization (58:00) Michelle's three point plan if she were mayor (1:14:00) Should Michelle run for office? (1:20:00) Twitter reshaping politics