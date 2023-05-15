Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsTechnology
CISSP Cyber Training Podcast - CISSP Academy Training Program

Shon Gerber, CISO, CISSP, Cybersecurity Author and Entrepreneur
Shon Gerber from the Reduce Cyber Risk and CISSP Cyber Training podcasts provides valuable insight, guidance, and training to you each week that only a senior c... More
TechnologyNewsTech News
Shon Gerber from the Reduce Cyber Risk and CISSP Cyber Training podcasts provides valuable insight, guidance, and training to you each week that only a senior c... More

Available Episodes

5 of 40
  • CCT 040: Manage identification and authentication of people devices and services (D5.2)
    Are you ready to up your cybersecurity game? Look no further, as I, Sean Gerber, take you on a deep-dive into the world of identity and access management. Together, we'll explore various authentication methods, such as passwords, tokens, biometrics, and multi-factor authentication, and analyze their strengths and vulnerabilities. We'll also tackle the all-important concept of credential creeping and discuss how to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data.But wait, there's more! Identity and access management isn't just about security; it's also about compliance. Join me as we examine the role of IDM in regulatory requirements like GDPR, HIPAA, CMMC, and Chinese Cyber Laws. I'll share expert tips on streamlining user management by creating and removing accounts to ensure the safety and security of your organization. Plus, we'll delve into the challenges of granting and denying access to resources based on privileges, helping you combat credential creeping effectively.To wrap it all up, I'll reveal the best practices for identity and access management, including crafting clear and comprehensive policies, robust authentication and authorization frameworks, and privileged access management solutions. We won't stop there – I'll also discuss the significance of session and federated identity management, touching on aspects like user authentication, session tracking, session timeout, and session termination. So, don't miss this information-packed episode guaranteed to strengthen both your cybersecurity knowledge and CISSP exam preparation!
    5/29/2023
    39:34
  • CCT 039: CISSP Exam Questions (Domain 4)
    Join Shon Gerber on the "CISSP Cyber Training Podcast" as he delves into Domain 4 of the CISSP exam, which focuses on Communications and Network Security. In this episode, Shon will cover some of the most challenging CISSP exam questions related to the OSI model, various TCP/IP layers, and protocols such as SYN, SYN/ACK, etc. He will explain the intricacies of each layer and how they work together to provide secure communication channels. Whether you are just starting to study for the CISSP exam or are a seasoned security professional, this episode is a must-listen. Shon will break down complex concepts into easy-to-understand terms and provide tips and tricks for passing the exam.
    5/25/2023
    11:08
  • CCT 038: Implement Secure Communication Channels According to Design (D4.3)
    In this episode of the CISSP Cyber Training Podcast, we explore Domain 4 of the CISSP exam - Implementing a Secure Channel. We delve into the intricacies of the OSI model and TCP/IP, as well as the four layers of the TCP/IP model, to provide a comprehensive understanding of how to establish and maintain secure communication channels in your network. We discuss the importance of encryption, authentication, and authorization in maintaining network security. Our expert guests share their insights and experiences on best practices for implementing secure channels, including practical examples and real-world scenarios. Whether you're a cybersecurity novice or a seasoned professional, this episode will provide you with valuable knowledge and skills to enhance your cybersecurity expertise.
    5/22/2023
    29:56
  • CCT 037: CISSP Exam Questions (Domain 3)
    Join cybersecurity expert Shon Gerber on the CISSP Cyber Training Podcast as we explore Domain 3 of the CISSP exam, focused on security models. In this episode, we delve into the various security models, including the Bell-LaPadula, Biba, Clark-Wilson, and other models. Our expert guests share their experiences and insights on these models, their applications, strengths, and weaknesses, and how they are used in real-world scenarios. We also provide an in-depth review of the associated CISSP exam questions related to security models, giving you the knowledge and skills you need to succeed on test day. Whether you're a cybersecurity professional looking to enhance your knowledge or a student studying for the CISSP exam, this episode is a valuable resource.
    5/18/2023
    11:27
  • CCT 036: Understanding the Fundamental Concepts of Security Models (D3.2)
    In this episode, we delve into the fundamental concepts of security models, a critical topic in the CISSP exam. Aspiring CISSP professionals and cybersecurity enthusiasts will gain valuable insights on Domain 3.2, covering key concepts, principles, and best practices related to security models. Join us as we explore various security models, including the Bell-LaPadula model, the Biba model, the Clark-Wilson model, and the Brewer-Nash model, among others. We'll discuss their unique features, strengths, limitations, and practical applications in securing information systems. Whether you're a CISSP candidate preparing for the exam or seeking to enhance your cybersecurity knowledge, this podcast provides comprehensive coverage of security models, supported by practical examples and exam tips.
    5/15/2023
    41:56

More Technology podcasts

About CISSP Cyber Training Podcast - CISSP Academy Training Program

Shon Gerber from the Reduce Cyber Risk and CISSP Cyber Training podcasts provides valuable insight, guidance, and training to you each week that only a senior cybersecurity expert can perform. Shon has over 21+ years of experience in cybersecurity from large corporations, government, and even as a college professor. Shon provides you the information and knowledge you need pass the CISSP exam the first time along with practical steps needed to enhance and grow your cybersecurity career. Shon is a CISSP since 2009 and has over 21 years of experience in corporate, government, and collegiate environments. Shon utilizes his expansive knowledge while providing superior training from his years of training people in cybersecurity. In addition, you will receive extremely valuable security tips and techniques that you can put into practice immediately setting you apart from other individuals within the world of cybersecurity.

Podcast website

