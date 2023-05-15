CISSP Cyber Training Podcast - CISSP Academy Training Program

CCT 040: Manage identification and authentication of people devices and services (D5.2)

Are you ready to up your cybersecurity game? Look no further, as I, Sean Gerber, take you on a deep-dive into the world of identity and access management. Together, we'll explore various authentication methods, such as passwords, tokens, biometrics, and multi-factor authentication, and analyze their strengths and vulnerabilities. We'll also tackle the all-important concept of credential creeping and discuss how to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data.But wait, there's more! Identity and access management isn't just about security; it's also about compliance. Join me as we examine the role of IDM in regulatory requirements like GDPR, HIPAA, CMMC, and Chinese Cyber Laws. I'll share expert tips on streamlining user management by creating and removing accounts to ensure the safety and security of your organization. Plus, we'll delve into the challenges of granting and denying access to resources based on privileges, helping you combat credential creeping effectively.To wrap it all up, I'll reveal the best practices for identity and access management, including crafting clear and comprehensive policies, robust authentication and authorization frameworks, and privileged access management solutions. We won't stop there – I'll also discuss the significance of session and federated identity management, touching on aspects like user authentication, session tracking, session timeout, and session termination. So, don't miss this information-packed episode guaranteed to strengthen both your cybersecurity knowledge and CISSP exam preparation! 👉 LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/shongerber👉 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CyberRiskReduced/👉 CISSPCyberTraining: https://www.cisspcybertraining.com/ #CISSP #CyberTraining #ExamPreparation #CISSPQuestions #Domain1 #Cybersecurity #Podcast #ShonGerber"Don't risk failing the CISSP exam. Head over to CISSPQuestions.com right now and check out my free collection of CISSP exam questions and increase your chances of passing the first time!"Head on over to CISSPquestions.com and get your FREE Collection of Top-Quality Exam Questions today to help you master the CISSP exam with Confidence! "Don't risk failing the CISSP exam. Head over to CISSPQuestions.com right now and check out my free collection of CISSP exam questions and increase your chances of passing the first time!"Head on over to CISSPquestions.com and get your FREE Collection of Top-Quality Exam Questions today to help you master the CISSP exam with Confidence!