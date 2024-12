144 [S2E47] The Future of Equity through the Eyes of One Campus Student Organization

People on campuses across the country are wondering what the fate of equity efforts will be in these charged political times, and IU's is no exception. One organization asking existential questions is Students for Equity in Public Affairs (SEPA), an organization founded and run by students in the O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. We talk with two of its representatives, Zsofia Leary and David Orth, about IU SEPA's effort to address the cultural climate at O'Neill through advocacy and action, in the context of the coming disdain for equity at the national level.The 812 is a production of Plateia Media ©2024. All rights reserved.