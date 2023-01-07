That's Pretty Dark: An '80s & '90s Nostalgia Podcast

Camp-y summertime tropes, tales of a reformed tomboy, and a plunger-wielding dream stalker… Oh lawd, it's about to get pretty dark! In response to serious Darkling demand, these ‘90s kids rewind back to Nickelodeon’s heyday to revisit the gruesome legend of Zeke the Plumber from Salute Your Shorts, confront toxic truths from Kalyn’s girlhood, and explore the intrinsic ties between sleepaway camps and the horror genre. Whether you’ve been perpetually haunted by Zeke yourself, or are simply craving that freeze-pop-summer-break feeling, this episode is the perfect way to kick off a very spooky summer indeed.Have a frightfully nostalgic memory to share or a pretty dark topic you'd like us to cover? Email us at [email protected]
