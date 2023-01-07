That's Pretty Dark: An '80s & '90s Nostalgia Podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast That's Pretty Dark
Kalyn Andrews & Christian Baxter Mott
Here for the 80s and 90s kids who still long for the safe, spooky glow of the TV screen in a dark room, Kalyn Andrews and Christian Baxter Mott (also 90s kids) ...
TV & FilmTV ReviewsSociety & CultureDocumentaryComedy
  • Episode 56 | CTCD S1E4 — The Demon in the Mattress / Freaky Fred
    Exorcist epiphanies, rhyming inner-monologues, and a predisposition to be…naughty… Oh lawd, it's about to get pretty dark! In their most popular Courage venture to date, these ‘90s kids whip out some 1970s horror comparisons, remind their dear Darklings that personal autonomy and emotional safety trump the social norms of hospitality, and attempt to get all of Seuss-sounding Fred’s freakiest accusations straight, or at least as straight as they can.Have a frightfully nostalgic memory to share or a pretty dark topic you'd like us to cover? Email us at [email protected] to our Patreon for extra content: patreon.com/tpdpodcastFollow us on Instagram and Facebook @thatsprettydarkpodcast
    7/29/2023
    1:44:23
  • Episode 55 | CTCD S1E3 — Courage Meets Bigfoot / Hothead
    Experimental institutes, childhood hyper-vigilance, and an amorphous Nowherian mob… Oh lawd, it's about to get pretty dark! Getting back to their Cartoon Network fixation, these ‘90s kids explore the origins of Bigfoot and his surprisingly heartwarming presence in Nowhere, remember an America that left pies cooling in their windowsills, and get spooked by the uncanny parallels to emotional abuse found in Eustace’s angry hair-growth-product outbursts.Have a frightfully nostalgic memory to share or a pretty dark topic you'd like us to cover? Email us at [email protected] to our Patreon for extra content: patreon.com/tpdpodcastFollow us on Instagram and Facebook @thatsprettydarkpodcast
    7/15/2023
    1:34:47
  • Episode 54 | Zeke the Plumber & Other Summer Camp Scaries
    Camp-y summertime tropes, tales of a reformed tomboy, and a plunger-wielding dream stalker… Oh lawd, it's about to get pretty dark! In response to serious Darkling demand, these ‘90s kids rewind back to Nickelodeon’s heyday to revisit the gruesome legend of Zeke the Plumber from Salute Your Shorts, confront toxic truths from Kalyn’s girlhood, and explore the intrinsic ties between sleepaway camps and the horror genre. Whether you’ve been perpetually haunted by Zeke yourself, or are simply craving that freeze-pop-summer-break feeling, this episode is the perfect way to kick off a very spooky summer indeed.Have a frightfully nostalgic memory to share or a pretty dark topic you'd like us to cover? Email us at [email protected] to our Patreon for extra content: patreon.com/tpdpodcastFollow us on Instagram and Facebook @thatsprettydarkpodcast
    7/1/2023
    1:23:05
  • Episode 53 | CTCD S1E2 — The Shadow of Courage / Dr. LeQuack, Amnesia Specialist
    Sleep paralysis demons, snake oil salesmen, and one shadow’s dreams of show business… Oh lawd, it's about to get pretty dark! Jumping back into their Season Binge, these ‘90s kids spend some time learning terrifying lore about shadow people, confront the reality that not all medical practitioners can deliver on their promises, and relive many of the moments that established key elements of the show as a whole.Have a frightfully nostalgic memory to share or a pretty dark topic you'd like us to cover? Email us at [email protected] to our Patreon for extra content: patreon.com/tpdpodcastFollow us on Instagram and Facebook @thatsprettydarkpodcast
    6/17/2023
    1:31:14
  • Episode 52 | Movie Night — The Brave Little Toaster — Part II
    Nervous appliance breakdowns, Peter Lorre impersonations, and the legend of Narcissus… Oh lawd, it's about to get pretty dark! Wrapping up their most requested Movie Night with a DOOZY of an episode, these ‘90s kids pay tribute to the talented voice cast, rant about planned obsolescence, and find answers to their generation’s lingering questions about this not-so-merry band of appliances including the origins of Toaster’s deepest fears—even that terrifying clown you tried to forget.Have a frightfully nostalgic memory to share or a pretty dark topic you'd like us to cover? Email us at [email protected] to our Patreon for extra content: patreon.com/tpdpodcastFollow us on Instagram and Facebook @thatsprettydarkpodcast
    6/3/2023
    2:27:27

About That's Pretty Dark

Here for the 80s and 90s kids who still long for the safe, spooky glow of the TV screen in a dark room, Kalyn Andrews and Christian Baxter Mott (also 90s kids) take a nostalgic look at the grittier side of the children's entertainment that ruled our adolescence and moulded our generation. Our show features every-other-weekly discussions ranging from movie nights and season-long binges, to spooky specials of shows and other traumas... (ahem, memories). So, grab your flashlights and join us on Saturday nights as we go searching for and researching what exactly it was that happened to us in the dark all those many moons ago. Indulge the collective nostalgia and follow us on Instagram and Facebook @thatsprettydarkpodcast. Tell us about your childhood experience, frightful or otherwise, at [email protected].
