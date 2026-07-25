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That's Pretty Dark: An '80s & '90s Nostalgia Podcast
Kalyn Andrews & Christian Baxter Mott | Para Pods
Latest episode
132 episodes
- Ducky-isms, banana teeth, and emotional extinction events… Oh lawd, it's about to get pretty dark! Join these ‘90s kids as they take one for the millennial team and journey toward their own Pretty Dark Great Valley, full of dino-racism, prickly tears, and the death of Littlefoot’s mother. This film shaped a generation’s view of life, grief, and loss in ways that most of us are still unpacking… but luckily, we can do it together, armed with dino-facts and thoughts of Norman Bates (don’t ask).
Email us at thatsprettydarkpodcast@gmail.com
Give to our Patreon for extra content: patreon.com/tpdpodcast
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- Dinosaur infodumps, paleontological accuracy, and Bambi's Late Jurassic ancestor… Oh lawd, it's about to get pretty dark! Join these ‘90s kids as they tackle the production story behind one of the most emotionally heavy-hitting films they can recall – and learn how it almost hit even heavier. From Spielberg’s original vision, to James Horner’s unmistakable musical imprint, to the late 19th century Bone Wars and their dinosaur naming conventions, there’s more than a century of Lore Before Time to excavate together.
Email us at thatsprettydarkpodcast@gmail.com
Give to our Patreon for extra content: patreon.com/tpdpodcast
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @thatsprettydarkpodcast
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- Blue collar blues, nursing homes, and the crushing conveyer belt of existence… Oh lawd, it's about to get pretty dark! Join these ‘90s kids as they flash back to the Brave Little Toaster franchise to break down a song they couldn’t squeeze into their earlier coverage. One of the most existentially charged tracks from their childhoods, they’ve spent years carrying the confusion of the complex, adult references and haunting obsolescence. They’re ready to make it all make sense with and for their Darkling friends, one lyric at a time.
Email us at thatsprettydarkpodcast@gmail.com
Give to our Patreon for extra content: patreon.com/tpdpodcast
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @thatsprettydarkpodcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Fiery bosses, paper pushers, and infinite Reptar cereal… Oh lawd, it's about to get pretty dark! Join these ‘90s kids as they rewind to the dawn of the Nicktoon and learn how these toddlers were created – and how they managed to teach a generation about growing up. As one of Nickelodeon’s longest running programs, and one of the earliest to reach your Ghost Hosts, Rugrats had a unique opportunity to shape our collective psyche in ways we wouldn’t appreciate for decades. This first trip into the catalog showcases that developmental shift as the kids share a hellish fantasy about the perils of adulthood.
Email us at thatsprettydarkpodcast@gmail.com
Give to our Patreon for extra content: patreon.com/tpdpodcast
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @thatsprettydarkpodcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Psychic Photography, vengeful spirits, and Phoebe Bridgers… Oh lawd, it's about to get pretty dark! Join these four ‘90s ParaPods kids (including Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer!) as they wade deeper into the curses and tragedies that made Samara spiral in the first place. Walk with them through the original Japanese cursed videos and novels, compare and contrast their American counterparts, and explore the misogynistic shadows of the Japanese spiritualist movement. Historical context makes The Ring’s trademark echo of hate, revenge, and destruction all the more haunting… and all we know is, society better do a quick 180, lest these patterns ripple and repeat.
Email us at thatsprettydarkpodcast@gmail.com
Give to our Patreon for extra content: patreon.com/tpdpodcast
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @thatsprettydarkpodcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About That's Pretty Dark: An '80s & '90s Nostalgia Podcast
Here for the '80s & '90s kids who still long for the safe, spooky glow of the TV screen in a dark room, Kalyn Andrews and Christian Baxter Mott take a nostalgic look at the grittier side of the children's entertainment that ruled our adolescence and moulded our generation. Our show features every-other-weekly discussions ranging from movie nights and season-long binges, to spooky specials of shows and other traumas... (ahem, memories). So, grab your flashlights and join us as we go searching for and researching what exactly it was that happened to us in the dark all those many moons ago. Indulge the collective nostalgia and follow us on Instagram and Facebook @thatsprettydarkpodcast. Tell us about your childhood experience, frightful or otherwise, at thatsprettydarkpodcast@gmail.com. Peruse merch options and more at thatsprettydark.com.Podcast website
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