That's Pretty Dark: An '80s & '90s Nostalgia Podcast

About That's Pretty Dark

Here for the 80s and 90s kids who still long for the safe, spooky glow of the TV screen in a dark room, Kalyn Andrews and Christian Baxter Mott (also 90s kids) take a nostalgic look at the grittier side of the children's entertainment that ruled our adolescence and moulded our generation. Our show features every-other-weekly discussions ranging from movie nights and season-long binges, to spooky specials of shows and other traumas... (ahem, memories). So, grab your flashlights and join us on Saturday nights as we go searching for and researching what exactly it was that happened to us in the dark all those many moons ago. Indulge the collective nostalgia and follow us on Instagram and Facebook @thatsprettydarkpodcast. Tell us about your childhood experience, frightful or otherwise, at [email protected]