On this week’s Tech Nation, Moira speaks with Stanford Professor of Epidemiology & Population Health, Dr. Michelle Williams, about the history of public health in the United States and how it’s shaped modern society. She says public health is all of our business, and shares more from her book, “The Cure for Everything: The Epic Struggle for Public Health and a Radical Vision for Human Thriving”. Then, Heather Turner of LB Pharmaceuticals joins to discuss a drug that’s in trials in the US, but already used by several million patients in Europe for Schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric conditions. We delve into why the drug couldn’t go straight to approval here, and how they’re working on it.