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705 episodes
- On this week’s Tech Nation, we look back at a 2005 interview with Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Now, as the former CEO serves prison time for fraud, what can her earliest on-record interview tell us about where things went wrong? Then, do you have a narcissist in your life? Dr. Ramani Durvasula joins to tell us how to recognize them, and keep them from bringing you down.
- On this week’s Tech Nation, Frontline Stories from Ukraine’s International Legion with Military Historian Dr. Shannon Monaghan. Then, for Type I diabetics, the New England Journal of Medicine publishes early success with Sana Biotechnology's engineered insulin-producing cells without immunosuppressant drugs, and Daniel Kraft reviews the BioTech Nation session from NextMed Health 2025 .
- On this week’s Tech Nation, Moira speaks with Author Dan Roam about creativity in the AI age, and what generative AI can really do (and not do!). Then, Dan tells us about his latest visual storytelling project, a poster titled “The Blueprint: How SpaceX Plans to Colonize the Cosmos in the next 100 Years.”
- On this week’s Tech Nation, Moira speaks with Stanford Professor of Epidemiology & Population Health, Dr. Michelle Williams, about the history of public health in the United States and how it’s shaped modern society. She says public health is all of our business, and shares more from her book, “The Cure for Everything: The Epic Struggle for Public Health and a Radical Vision for Human Thriving”. Then, Heather Turner of LB Pharmaceuticals joins to discuss a drug that’s in trials in the US, but already used by several million patients in Europe for Schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric conditions. We delve into why the drug couldn’t go straight to approval here, and how they’re working on it.
- On this week’s Tech Nation, Moira speaks with Dr Shana Kelley, President of Bioengineering and Head of Biohub Chicago, about AI-Powered Biology - what is it? And what could it mean for the future of research? Then, Dr Harry Selker and Dr Atul Deshpande of Immediate Therapeutics tell us how they’ve come up with a speedy intervention for heart attacks. And, what exactly differentiates the NIH, the FDA, and the CDC? We take a closer look at that, and what they have in common.
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