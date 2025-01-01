Being a SysAdmin in 2025

For the first show of 2025, let's talk about being a sysadmin in the coming year. This is the sixth year of Richard going solo on the show to talk about the things he's seen in the past year and speculate a bit on the next year, at least for sysadmins. Economic uncertainty is still a thing, as is employment. The security situation continues to be tough - and getting worse. But remarkable new tools, including large language models, are on the horizon to make things a bit easier. The adoption rates for LLMs aren't as quick as some people would like, but things are happening, and they can provide value. However, you have to do your homework. Oh, and then there's Windows!LinksMicrosoft CopilotMicrosoft 365 CopilotMicrosoft Security CopilotGitHub CopilotPrivileged Identity ManagementExtended Security Updates program for Windows 10Plan for Windows 10 EOS with Windows 11, Windows 365, and ESULAPSMicrosoft FabricRecorded December 31, 2024