For the first show of 2025, let's talk about being a sysadmin in the coming year. This is the sixth year of Richard going solo on the show to talk about the things he's seen in the past year and speculate a bit on the next year, at least for sysadmins. Economic uncertainty is still a thing, as is employment. The security situation continues to be tough - and getting worse. But remarkable new tools, including large language models, are on the horizon to make things a bit easier. The adoption rates for LLMs aren't as quick as some people would like, but things are happening, and they can provide value. However, you have to do your homework. Oh, and then there's Windows!LinksMicrosoft CopilotMicrosoft 365 CopilotMicrosoft Security CopilotGitHub CopilotPrivileged Identity ManagementExtended Security Updates program for Windows 10Plan for Windows 10 EOS with Windows 11, Windows 365, and ESULAPSMicrosoft FabricRecorded December 31, 2024
--------
32:47
A Very Windows Christmas with Paul Thurrott
What does Windows want for Christmas? Richard chats with Paul Thurrott about the crazy year that Windows has had and what 2025 holds. Paul starts with the Ignite keynote that focused on Windows being an open platform - which sounds funny on the surface, but has some logic to it! Security is a key part of that story, which brings up the issues around Crowdstrike and the Secure Future Initiative. And then there's Windows 10 going out of support in 2025 - what choices do you have going forward? Two grumpy old men ring out the year – have a great holiday season!LinksSecure Future InitiativeWindows Security and ResiliencyWhat's new in Windows Security, Productivity, and CloudWindows Server 2025Windows 10 End of SupportRecorded December 5, 2024
--------
38:02
Real-Time Intelligence in Microsoft Fabric with Yitzhak Kesselman
Ready for some real-time intelligence? Richard chats with Yitzhak Kesselman about Real-Time Intelligence in Microsoft Fabric. Yitzhak talks about what it means to be real-time - that your company has a data analytics need with an ROI affected by a short amount of time. Perhaps it's a factory making products incorrectly or even issues with response times in a call center. The process involves bringing streaming data sources into the real-time hub and then attaching dashboards to them to see data as it changes. Fabric simplifies this tooling so domain experts can do much of the exploration. Once you have valuable and actionable information coming in, you have the activator options, including messaging via email or Teams, all the way to Power Automate to affect almost anything!LinksReal-Time Intelligence in Microsoft FabricFabric Real-Time HubReal-Time DashboardReal-Time ActivatorPower AutomateRecorded October 29, 2024
--------
36:57
M365 Copilot in Government with Angela Dugan
Can government agencies use M365 Copilot? Soon! Richard chats with Angela Dugan about how government entities: federal, state, counties, and cities, are exploring the power of M365 Copilot. Angela talks about the US Government GCC process for making M365 Copilot available in the next few months. The conversation turns to the usual challenges of data governance and security - all the same problems any other organization would have with tools that explore every element of data. Getting your data estate in order isn't easy - but the potential benefits in government are tremendous - providing more services to constituents for less cost!LinksMicrosoft 365 Copilot GCCSharePointOneDrive for US GovernmentMicrosoft PurviewRecorded October 29, 2024
--------
35:22
A SysAdmin Christmas with Rick Claus and Joey Snow
Need some gift ideas for your favorite sysadmin? We're here for you! Richard brings back Rick Claus and Joey Snow for another round of great gadgets that sysadmins love. There are some inexpensive options, some expensive options, some silly things, and some awesome toys! Share this show with your loved ones to help them get something great for you!LinksLinkTreeThe Help Desk Girl Stickers50th anniversary of D&D DiceNixie Tube ClockRGB Raspberry Pi 5 CaseSCRIB3DMeater Pro DuoXBox Series S 2-Slice ToasterSteamDeck OLEDROG Ally XBaby's Blogging KitEmber Baby Bottle SystemTryHackMeWiFiManElgato PrompterDual Arc Electric Candle LighterYoga Slim 7xOzloSleepLeatherman Wave PlusThe Ultimate Guide to Rebuilding a CivilizationRecorded November 29, 2024