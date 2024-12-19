The podcast "Systems Practice in International Development" is produced by the Portfolio MEL (PMEL) programme in Nepal, funded by the British Embassy Kathmandu and implemented by Abt Global. Please note, the views expressed through this podcast reflect those of the hosts and guests only. We talk about systems practice through an action-oriented lens and see what has and has not worked in practice. The episodes will debunk complexities around systems thinking, portfolio approaches, adaptive management, PEA in action and evidence use for impact. In short, some of the deceptively simple or surprisingly complex approaches used today in our sector. We will be speaking with global experts and consciously trying to represent the Global South expertise adequately.Your hosts are:Alexandra Nastase is the Lead Technical Director for Abt Global Britain, and theProgramme Director for the FCDO-funded Portfolio MEL (PMEL) programme in Nepal. She has more than 15 years of experience in design, implementation, and evaluation of large reform and technical assistance programs to improve public sector performance and strengthen civil society. She worked on improving public service delivery and strategic management at national or federal level, as well as supporting regional and local governments. She also worked on developing capacity strengthening approaches for health system strengthening climate change, women empowerment and food security and nutrition programmes.Nastase has held leadership and senior advisory roles for multi-million technical assistance programs funded by World Bank, European Commission, World Food Programme, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Australian Department for Foreign Affairs and Trade, United Nations Development Program, and the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO).She holds a Master degree in International Security and one in Public Policy from the University of Oxford, School of Government.You can find Alexandra on linkedin here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexandranastase/or reach her on [email protected]
ShreshtaAnkeeta Shrestha is the Deputy Team Lead for FCDO Portfolio Monitoring Evaluation and Learning (PMEL) Programme implemented by Abt Global. With over a decade of experience in the strategic learning space, she has contributed to several high-impact projects across health, education and inclusion sectors for several international development organizations, including USAID, UNFPA, Department for International Development (DFID), Rural Education and Development (READ) Global, among others.A systems thinking enthusiast, Ankeeta is passionate about translating theories and policies into actionable, real-world solutions that drive meaningful change. Outside of her professional work, she is an avid reader with an insatiable curiosity for exploring innovative ideas.Ankeeta holds a Master’s in Social Policy from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).You can find Ankeeta on linkedin here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ankeeta-shrestha-2a360a16/and reach her at ankeeta.shrestha @abtglobal.com