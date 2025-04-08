Episode 6-Support

In episode six, podcast hosts and singer-songwriters Katie Phillips and Karen Joy Brown unpack the fourth of five elements that support a joyful, sustainable creative life: support. They explore what happens without it, and the ways we can powerfully combine nurturing ourselves, participating in a creative community, and actively supporting other artists for a more joyful and fulfilling creative life.They perform and discuss original songs, Thinking of You and I Know Why People Die of a Broken Heart in relation to the topic.Listen to Katie on Bandcamp and Karen's music on Spotify, Apple Music or buy directly at www.karenjoybrown.com.* 29:40 Karen's song, Thinking of You * 44:42 Katie's song, I Know Why People Die of a Broken Heart* Mary Gauthier | Saved by a Song* Karen Joy Brown | Apple Music | Spotify* Katie Phillips | Bandcamp* JOURNAL PROMPT: Think of time you felt truly supported, lean into how it felt and what you thought and describe it. Next, consider where you sense you could use more support. Finally, consider what you have to give to support others in a songwriting community. *Subscribe to the Supernova Support Substack for special blog, podcast extras and more!*IN THE NORTH BAY/SAN FRANCISCO AREA?Join Katie and Karen at Coffee & Moore in Sebastopol for the Not So Open Mic for women performers (and yeah, that means, all women, and femme trans and nonbinary folks who feel comfy being in "women's spaces") of original music and covers from 1:30-3:30pm on the 1st and 3rd Sunday of each month. We want to gather women who have put their creativity on the back burner as well as those who are currently playing out in any capacity, because we believe that songs have the power to transform us regardless of "professional" or "amateur" status.ANYWHERE ELSE IN THE WORLD….Every Tuesday from 7-8:30 PT, gather with women songwriters around the country and world for Song Salons, an opportunity to share a completed or in-progress song, live or recorded, with curious, enthusiastic colleagues ready to highlight and amplify what's powerful in your writing and music. Hone songwriting craft skills, get inspired by others, and reconnect with the unique magic you bring through your songs. Meet your long-lost songwriting sisters and get ready to laugh, cry, and keep coming back!