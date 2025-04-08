Powered by RND
Where creativity and recovery collide
  • Episode 8-Listening pt.2
    In episode eight, podcast hosts and singer-songwriters Katie Phillips and Karen Joy Brown look into the other side of listening; paying close sonic and emotional attention to what we hear in our own songs and those we love. They address classic pitfalls like self-doubt and judgement and offer the benefits of objectivity and discernment while identifying what makes a song work without falling for the fool’s gold of cookie-cutter hits.They perform and discuss original songs, Real Time and Last Year’s Christmas Tree in relation to the topic.Like this show? Please give us a 5 star rating on Apple and leave a review– even one sentence helps! Post a screenshot of you listening on Instagram & tag us so we can thank you personally!Listen to Katie on Bandcamp and Karen’s music on Spotify, Apple Music or buy directly at www.karenjoybrown.com.* 26:40 Karen’s song, Real Time* 44:22 Katie’s song, Last Year’s Christmas Tree* Karen Joy Brown | Apple Music | Spotify* Katie Phillips | Bandcamp* JOURNAL PROMPT: Who/what inspired you to become a singer/songwriter? If thinking of a specific artist, choose one song that moves you and identify specifically what elements bring the magic. *Subscribe to the Supernova Support Substack for special blog, podcast extras and more!*Follow us on Instagram and FacebookIN THE NORTH BAY/SAN FRANCISCO AREA?Join Katie and Karen at Coffee & Moore in Sebastopol for the Not So Open Mic for women performers (and yeah, that means, all women, and femme trans and nonbinary folks who feel comfy being in “women’s spaces”) of original music and covers from 1:30-3:30pm on the 1st and 3rd Sunday of each month. We want to gather women who have put their creativity on the back burner as well as those who are currently playing out in any capacity, because we believe that songs have the power to transform us regardless of “professional” or “amateur” status.ANYWHERE ELSE IN THE WORLD….Every Tuesday from 7-8:30 PT, gather with women songwriters around the country and world for Song Salons, an opportunity to share a completed or in-progress song, live or recorded, with curious, enthusiastic colleagues ready to highlight and amplify what’s powerful in your writing and music. Hone songwriting craft skills, get inspired by others, and reconnect with the unique magic you bring through your songs. Meet your long-lost songwriting sisters and get ready to laugh, cry, and keep coming back! This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit supernovasupport.substack.com
    1:10:00
  • Episode 7-Inspire
    In episode seven, podcast hosts and singer-songwriters Katie Phillips and Karen Joy Brown unpack the fifth and final element of the Supernova Support program: inspiration. They uncover the highly powerful and practical nature of the seemingly fluffy concept, and how cultivating it keeps our creativity flowing in a beautiful cycle that enriches the creators of art as much as those who appreciate it.They perform and discuss original songs, Joy Yet to Come and Ophelia in relation to the topic.Like this show? Please give us a 5 star rating on Apple and leave a review– even one sentence helps! Post a screenshot of you listening on Instagram & tag us so we can thank you personally!Listen to Katie on Bandcamp and Karen’s music on Spotify, Apple Music or buy directly at www.karenjoybrown.com.* 28:47 Karen’s song, Joy Yet to Come* 44:14 Katie’s song, Ophelia* Clarissa Pinkola Estes | Women Who Run With the Wolves* Sarah Peyton | Your Resonant self* Andrew Scott as Hamlet* Karen Joy Brown | Apple Music | Spotify* Katie Phillips | Bandcamp* JOURNAL PROMPT: When was the last time you felt inspired? What moved you, what did you feel, and what beliefs or creations came from it?*Subscribe to the Supernova Support Substack for special blog, podcast extras and more!*Follow us on Instagram and FacebookIN THE NORTH BAY/SAN FRANCISCO AREA?Join Katie and Karen at Coffee & Moore in Sebastopol for the Not So Open Mic for women performers (and yeah, that means, all women, and femme trans and nonbinary folks who feel comfy being in “women’s spaces”) of original music and covers from 1:30-3:30pm on the 1st and 3rd Sunday of each month. We want to gather women who have put their creativity on the back burner as well as those who are currently playing out in any capacity, because we believe that songs have the power to transform us regardless of “professional” or “amateur” status.ANYWHERE ELSE IN THE WORLD….Every Tuesday from 7-8:30 PT, gather with women songwriters around the country and world for Song Salons, an opportunity to share a completed or in-progress song, live or recorded, with curious, enthusiastic colleagues ready to highlight and amplify what’s powerful in your writing and music. Hone songwriting craft skills, get inspired by others, and reconnect with the unique magic you bring through your songs. Meet your long-lost songwriting sisters and get ready to laugh, cry, and keep coming back! This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit supernovasupport.substack.com
    1:08:34
  • Episode 6-Support
    In episode six, podcast hosts and singer-songwriters Katie Phillips and Karen Joy Brown unpack the fourth of five elements that support a joyful, sustainable creative life: support. They explore what happens without it, and the ways we can powerfully combine nurturing ourselves, participating in a creative community, and actively supporting other artists for a more joyful and fulfilling creative life.They perform and discuss original songs, Thinking of You and I Know Why People Die of a Broken Heart in relation to the topic.Like this show? Please give us a 5 star rating on Apple and leave a review– even one sentence helps! Post a screenshot of you listening on Instagram & tag us so we can thank you personally!Listen to Katie on Bandcamp and Karen’s music on Spotify, Apple Music or buy directly at www.karenjoybrown.com.* 29:40 Karen’s song, Thinking of You * 44:42 Katie’s song, I Know Why People Die of a Broken Heart* Mary Gauthier | Saved by a Song* Karen Joy Brown | Apple Music | Spotify* Katie Phillips | Bandcamp* JOURNAL PROMPT: Think of time you felt truly supported, lean into how it felt and what you thought and describe it. Next, consider where you sense you could use more support. Finally, consider what you have to give to support others in a songwriting community. *Subscribe to the Supernova Support Substack for special blog, podcast extras and more!*Follow us on Instagram and FacebookIN THE NORTH BAY/SAN FRANCISCO AREA?Join Katie and Karen at Coffee & Moore in Sebastopol for the Not So Open Mic for women performers (and yeah, that means, all women, and femme trans and nonbinary folks who feel comfy being in “women’s spaces”) of original music and covers from 1:30-3:30pm on the 1st and 3rd Sunday of each month. We want to gather women who have put their creativity on the back burner as well as those who are currently playing out in any capacity, because we believe that songs have the power to transform us regardless of “professional” or “amateur” status.ANYWHERE ELSE IN THE WORLD….Every Tuesday from 7-8:30 PT, gather with women songwriters around the country and world for Song Salons, an opportunity to share a completed or in-progress song, live or recorded, with curious, enthusiastic colleagues ready to highlight and amplify what’s powerful in your writing and music. Hone songwriting craft skills, get inspired by others, and reconnect with the unique magic you bring through your songs. Meet your long-lost songwriting sisters and get ready to laugh, cry, and keep coming back! This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit supernovasupport.substack.com
    1:07:36
  • Episode 5-Craft
    In episode five, podcast hosts and singer-songwriters Katie Phillips and Karen Joy Brown unpack the third element of the Supernova Support program, craft, breaking it into its three parts: song content, technique, and song components. They address how fear and doubt get in the way of attending to growth areas and share a few craft secret weapons.They perform and discuss original songs, Mary and the Juniper Tree and Grand Canyon in relation to the topic.Like this show? Please give us a 5 star rating on Apple and leave a review– even one sentence helps! Post a screenshot of you listening on Instagram & tag us so we can thank you personally!Listen to Katie on Bandcamp and Karen’s music on Spotify, Apple Music or buy directly at www.karenjoybrown.com.* 30:11 Katie’s song, Mary and the Juniper Tree* 48:49 Karen’s song, Grand Canyon* Mary Gauthier | Saved by a Song* Karen Joy Brown | Apple Music | Spotify* Katie Phillips | Bandcamp* JOURNAL PROMPT: What fears and doubts do you have about yourself as an artist, songwriter, and performer? What are some accomplishments or work you’re proud of? *Subscribe to the Supernova Support Substack for special blog, podcast extras and more!*Follow us on Instagram and FacebookIN THE NORTH BAY/SAN FRANCISCO AREA?Join Katie and Karen at Coffee & Moore in Sebastopol for the Not So Open Mic for women performers (and yeah, that means, all women, and femme trans and nonbinary folks who feel comfy being in “women’s spaces”) of original music and covers from 1:30-3:30pm on the 1st and 3rd Sunday of each month. We want to gather women who have put their creativity on the back burner as well as those who are currently playing out in any capacity, because we believe that songs have the power to transform us regardless of “professional” or “amateur” status.ANYWHERE ELSE IN THE WORLD….Every Tuesday from 7-8:30 PT, gather with women songwriters around the country and world for Song Salons, an opportunity to share a completed or in-progress song, live or recorded, with curious, enthusiastic colleagues ready to highlight and amplify what’s powerful in your writing and music. Hone songwriting craft skills, get inspired by others, and reconnect with the unique magic you bring through your songs. Meet your long-lost songwriting sisters and get ready to laugh, cry, and keep coming back! This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit supernovasupport.substack.com
    1:05:32
  • Episode 4- Do the Work
    In episode four, podcast hosts and singer-songwriters Katie Phillips and Karen Joy Brown unpack the second of five elements that support a joyful, sustainable creative life: doing the work. They explore the “do the work” list of practices that attend to the work of songwriting craft as well as personal care/growth strategies that free us to access available learning tools and resources. They perform and discuss original songs, Meditate on the Sun and Teenage Angel of the Morning in relation to the topic.Like this show? Please give us a 5 star rating on Apple and leave a review– even one sentence helps! Post a screenshot of you listening on Instagram & tag us so we can thank you personally!Listen to Katie on Bandcamp and Karen’s music on Spotify, Apple Music or buy directly at www.karenjoybrown.com.* 25:40 Karen’s song, Meditate on the Sun* 45:13 Katie’s song, Teenage Angel of the Morning* Karen Joy Brown | Apple Music | Spotify* Katie Phillips | Apple Music | Spotify* JOURNAL PROMPT: Where do I resist the (songwriting)work? Where do I run toward it? *Subscribe to the Supernova Support Substack for special blog, podcast extras and more! *Follow us on Instagram and FacebookIN THE NORTH BAY/SAN FRANCISCO AREA?Join Katie and Karen at Coffee & Moore in Sebastopol for the Not So Open Mic for women performers (and yeah, that means, all women, and femme trans and nonbinary folks who feel comfy being in “women’s spaces”) of original music and covers from 1:30-3:30pm on the 1st and 3rd Sunday of each month. We want to gather women who have put their creativity on the back burner as well as those who are currently playing out in any capacity, because we believe that songs have the power to transform us regardless of “professional” or “amateur” status.ANYWHERE ELSE IN THE WORLD….Every Tuesday from 7-8:30 PT, gather with women songwriters around the country and world for Song Salons, an opportunity to share a completed or in-progress song, live or recorded, with curious, enthusiastic colleagues ready to highlight and amplify what’s powerful in your writing and music. Hone songwriting craft skills, get inspired by others, and reconnect with the unique magic you bring through your songs. Meet your long-lost songwriting sisters and get ready to laugh, cry, and keep coming back! This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit supernovasupport.substack.com
    1:05:28

Supernova Support invites listeners along for the ride with two veteran songwriters, friends, and former bandmates, Katie Phillips and Karen Joy Brown in their recovery from music scene disillusionment, career crashes, motherhood, and co-dependency. The dynamic duo explore the pitfalls of internal and external critical voices and systems that keep women songwriters from sharing their songs with the world and shine the light on a pathway to a joyful, sustainable, and successful creative life. Each episode features two original songs that illustrate the creative struggles and craft elements pertaining to the topic. Lots of laughter and f-bombs along the way. supernovasupport.substack.com
