Dimitri and Khalid explore the philosophical works of 20th century Iranian sociologist and Shia Islamic socialist Ari Shariati, including: “Red Shi’ism” versus “Black Shi’ism” and Islam-as-liberation theology, collaborating in Paris with Jean-Paul Sartre and Frantz Fanon, his areas of agreement and disagreement with Marxist materialism, his influence on Pierre Omidyar’s Qajar dynasty-descended mother and a variety of anti-Shah political movements, calling out corrupted religious leaders as the most dangerous Shaytans of all, his mysterious 1977 death in London (probably at the hands of SAVAK), the shadowy Forqan Group of ultraleft Islamo-socialist assassins who claimed to uphold Shariati’s ideas but may have been a CIA/Mossad Gladio op to sow hatred between the Ayatollahs and the Marxist parties, and more…



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