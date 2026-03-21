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Subliminal Jihad

Subliminal Jihad
HistoryNews
Subliminal Jihad
Latest episode

334 episodes

  • Subliminal Jihad

    [#313] RED SHI’ISM: Ali Shariati and the Origins of Revolutionary Shi’ism in Modern Iran

    03/20/2026 | 4h 38 mins.
    Dimitri and Khalid explore the philosophical works of 20th century Iranian sociologist and Shia Islamic socialist Ari Shariati, including: “Red Shi’ism” versus “Black Shi’ism” and Islam-as-liberation theology, collaborating in Paris with Jean-Paul Sartre and Frantz Fanon, his areas of agreement and disagreement with Marxist materialism, his influence on Pierre Omidyar’s Qajar dynasty-descended mother and a variety of anti-Shah political movements, calling out corrupted religious leaders as the most dangerous Shaytans of all, his mysterious 1977 death in London (probably at the hands of SAVAK), the shadowy Forqan Group of ultraleft Islamo-socialist assassins who claimed to uphold Shariati’s ideas but may have been a CIA/Mossad Gladio op to sow hatred between the Ayatollahs and the Marxist parties, and more…

    For access to full-length premium SJ episodes, upcoming installments of DEMON FORCES, and the Grotto of Truth Discord, subscribe at https://patreon.com/subliminaljihad.
  • Subliminal Jihad

    [#311] EPSTEIN’S FURY 2: Corrupted Island Man’s Rolling Blunder

    03/15/2026 | 4h 52 mins.
    Dimitri and Khalid take stock of Corrupted Island Man's 13+ Day War on Iran.

    Outro track by Wade Blazer

    For access to full-length premium SJ episodes, upcoming installments of DEMON FORCES, and the Grotto of Truth Discord, subscribe at https://patreon.com/subliminaljihad.
  • Subliminal Jihad

    [#309] FOUNDATIONS OF AMERICAN EMPIRE: Rockefeller, Carnegie, and Ford

    03/08/2026 | 4h 5 mins.
    Dimitri and Khalid discuss Inderjeet Parmar’s book “Foundations of the American Century: The Ford, Carnegie, & Rockefeller Foundations in the Rise of American Power”.

    For access to full-length premium SJ episodes, upcoming installments of DEMON FORCES, and the Grotto of Truth Discord, subscribe at https://patreon.com/subliminaljihad.
  • Subliminal Jihad

    [#307] CRISIS IN THE EARLY CALIPHATE: The Assassinations of Umar and Uthman

    02/27/2026 | 4h 49 mins.
    Dimitri and Khalid explore political intrigue and unrest in the first Islamic Caliphate in the decades immediately following the death of the Prophet Muhammad, the emergent family feud between Abu Bakr and Ali, and the back-to-back assassinations of Caliphs Umar and Uthman...

    For access to full-length premium SJ episodes, upcoming installments of DEMON FORCES, and the Grotto of Truth Discord, subscribe at https://patreon.com/subliminaljihad.
  • Subliminal Jihad

    [#305] GROTTO OF TRUTH Q&A XXXVII

    02/21/2026 | 4h 54 mins.
    Dimitri and Khalid answer questions from the Grotto of Truth Discord, including: the Report From Iron Mountain, the relationship between Canadian Intelligence and ISIS, whether phone radiation is microwaving our brains, the long strange life of Woody Allen’s teenage girlfriend/Fellini’s muse/New Age psychic Christina Engelhardt, and more…

    For access to full-length premium SJ episodes, upcoming installments of DEMON FORCES, and the Grotto of Truth Discord, subscribe at https://patreon.com/subliminaljihad.

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About Subliminal Jihad

A p*dcast where Dimitri (@drposhlost) and Khalid (@khalidbinyaqub) explore deep politics, occult history, conspiracy, and ontological ops from a critical-paranoid perspective. For access to full-length premium episodes, new installments of Demon Forces, and the SJ Grotto of Truth Discord, become a subscriber at patreon.com/subliminaljihad.
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