The Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast is here! Join hosts Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton each week as they dive into every episode with exclusive interviews featuring the show's creators, cast, and crew. Together, they'll break down the biggest moments, uncover hidden Easter eggs, explore multiverse theories, and share behind-the-scenes stories you won't hear anywhere else. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Creators Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, and Zak Penn join the Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast to share the show’s wild origin story, while John Ross Bowie reveals how Barry Kripke became a post-apocalyptic warlord. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Lauren Lapkus and Director Kyle Newacheck join the Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast to talk about how Denise changed across universes, Chuck Lorre’s unexpected phone call to Lauren, and the mechanics behind how the shock collar world came together. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Wil Wheaton and prop master Sarah Snyder join the Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast to reveal how “Spoiler: Burt Is Magic” brought Wil’s wizard battle, octopus tattoo spell, and handmade magical props to life. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Mayim Bialik returns to the Big Bang Theory universe in a whole new way while Tommy Walker explains why Gary keeps working across every multiverse. Plus, the set designers Eugene Adamov and Francoise Cherry-Cohen reveal how they built this episode’s unforgettable universe. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast

About Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast

About Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast