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Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast

Max
TV & Film
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast
Latest episode

5 episodes

  • Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast

    Ep.4: Spoiler: Stuart Makes a Wallet (with Mayim Bialik & Tommy Walker)

    08/14/2026 | 46 mins.
    Mayim Bialik returns to the Big Bang Theory universe in a whole new way while Tommy Walker explains why Gary keeps working across every multiverse. Plus, the set designers Eugene Adamov and Francoise Cherry-Cohen reveal how they built this episode’s unforgettable universe.
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  • Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast

    Ep. 3: Spoiler: Bert Is Magic (with Wil Wheaton & Sarah Snyder)

    08/07/2026 | 50 mins.
    Wil Wheaton and prop master Sarah Snyder join the Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast to reveal how “Spoiler: Burt Is Magic” brought Wil’s wizard battle, octopus tattoo spell, and handmade magical props to life.
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  • Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast

    Ep. 2: Spoiler: Zack’s in This One (with Lauren Lapkus & Kyle Newacheck)

    07/31/2026 | 50 mins.
    Lauren Lapkus and Director Kyle Newacheck join the Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast to talk about how Denise changed across universes, Chuck Lorre’s unexpected phone call to Lauren, and the mechanics behind how the shock collar world came together.
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  • Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast

    Ep.1: Spoiler: Gary Dies (with Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, Zak Penn & John Ross Bowie)

    07/24/2026 | 53 mins.
    Creators Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, and Zak Penn join the Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast to share the show’s wild origin story, while John Ross Bowie reveals how Barry Kripke became a post-apocalyptic warlord.
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  • Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast

    Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast | Official Trailer

    07/16/2026 | 1 mins.
    The Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast is here! Join hosts Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton each week as they dive into every episode with exclusive interviews featuring the show's creators, cast, and crew. Together, they'll break down the biggest moments, uncover hidden Easter eggs, explore multiverse theories, and share behind-the-scenes stories you won't hear anywhere else.
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About Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast, presented by HBO Max, is the official companion podcast to the new Max Original series Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Each week, Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton go deep on the latest episode of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, breaking down the multiverse chaos Stuart Bloom accidentally unleashed, the alternate-universe The Big Bang Theory characters showing up along the way, and what it all means for fans who've loved this world for over a decade. Expect Easter egg hunts, character deep dives, guest appearances from the cast and crew, and the kind of insider access that comes from knowing this universe from the inside out. Produced by OBB Sound.
TV & Film

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