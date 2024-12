The Flamekeepers: A Silo Podcast

S02E02 - Order

One of the great things about science fiction is that it can ask the big, controversial questions, and then play out the scenarios. A.Ron takes a slightly more sympathetic view of Bernard. OSHA makes a cameo. Old secrets are dredged up. Here's five credits for you on this special day! Silo OTC Coverage:  OTC May 9, 2024: Intro to Silo S01 OTC May 24, 2024: More Silo S01 OTC June 14, 2024: More Silo S01 OTC July 5, 2024: More Silo S01 Got feedback (NOT from the books)? Send it to the Flamekeepers at [email protected] .