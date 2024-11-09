The Flamekeepers: A Silo Podcast

There are many revelations for Flamekeepers Jim and A.Ron in this episode. The citizens of Silo 18 are plotting. Meanwhile in Silo 17, Juliette finds evidence of past rebellions. There are consequences for not cleaning. Is this podcast even real?
Got feedback (NOT from the books)? Send it to the Flamekeepers at [email protected].
1:54:54
S02E02 - Order
One of the great things about science fiction is that it can ask the big, controversial questions, and then play out the scenarios. A.Ron takes a slightly more sympathetic view of Bernard. OSHA makes a cameo. Old secrets are dredged up. Here’s five credits for you on this special day!
Silo OTC Coverage:
OTC May 9, 2024: Intro to Silo S01
OTC May 24, 2024: More Silo S01
OTC June 14, 2024: More Silo S01
OTC July 5, 2024: More Silo S01
1:57:02
S02E01 - The Engineer
Welcome to The Flamekeepers, a podcast from Bald Move all about Silo on Apple TV+! Your hosts, Jim and A.Ron, are here to guide you through the Outside. Get a breakdown of all the connections between the previous season and this episode. What’s your theory about the man behind the door?
58:25
S02 Preview
Jim and A.Ron are eagerly awaiting the premiere of Silo season 2 on Apple TV+. The early reviews are glowing. Get your recap on Silo season 1 in this preview pod. This is a show ONLY podcast, remember that when you send in feedback.
