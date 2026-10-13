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57 episodes
- As the midterms approach, Donald Trump is continuing to make strongman moves: banning reporters from the White House; trying to remake Washington DC’s architecture in his name; putting "Dear leader"-style videos on television. But historian Timothy Snyder tells Kai Wright that what this really is, is a sign of weakness. And even as the Democrats seemed poised to win the midterms, Snyder argues that the Democrats need to take bold, decisive action if they do win. They have to investigate cases of obvious personal corruption among the people surrounding Trump and try everything they can to get money out of politics. Snyder is the author of On Tyranny and one of the first scholars to warn that the Trump movement presented a threat that looked like fascism. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- The biggest question in US politics may be whether Democrats can ever win in the south. In this year’s midterms, Georgia has once again emerged as a bellwether. The state has shifted from deep red to purple for the last several election cycles and remains a frontline state in the battle over voting rights. In a recent Stateside with Kai and Carter live event in collaboration On Air Presents, hosts Kai Wright and Carter Sherman were joined by Guardian contributing writer Charles Blow and political reporter Shrai Popat for a lively conversation about everything at stake in Georgia – including why Jon Ossoff needs Keisha Lance Bottoms to win the governor’s race if he hopes to run for president in 2028, what Donald Trump might do to intervene in the election, and how any voter suppression moves could backfire in the south. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- The internet is on fire with demands for justice for Jane Doe, the anonymous woman who alleges she was gang-raped at a Cornell fraternity house in 2024. Doe has filed a civil lawsuit, and law enforcement has reopened her case – but did Cornell fumble its Title IX investigation into her case? Title IX is a federal civil rights law that is supposed to protect against sexual discrimination in schools, including protecting young people against sexual assault and harassment. But in practice, it rarely works. Host Carter Sherman, a longtime sexual violence reporter, speaks with civil rights lawyer and Title IX expert Alexandra Brodsky about how the Trump administration has spent the last decade warping Title IX – and why #metoo never really made its way onto college campuses. If the law is broken, what can be done to fix it?
• Information and support for anyone affected by rape or sexual abuse issues is available from the following organizations. In the US, Rainn offers support on 800-656-4673. In the UK, Rape Crisis offers support on 0808 500 2222. In Australia, support is available at 1800Respect (1800 737 732). Other international helplines can be found at ibiblio.org/rcip/internl.html
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- Earlier this year, the ACLU filed more than 50 legal claims across 17 states on behalf of people harmed by federal immigration agents. One of them is Norma Bowe. Norma is a nurse and grandmother who was working at her mobile medical clinic outside the Delaney Hall immigration center when protests broke out there in May. An ICE officer flung her to the ground while she was still wearing her stethoscope. In today’s episode Kai Wright speaks to Norma about why she is fighting back, and why her work continues to be vital for family members of people stuck in immigration detention.
This nurse was assaulted by ICE - and it was caught on video. Now she wants her day in court
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- After more than a year of legal limbo, Mahmoud Khalil is preparing to ask the US supreme court to hear his deportation case – and if they take it up, the outcome could have sweeping ramifications for political speech in the US. When Khalil was detained by ICE for his role in student protests at Columbia University, it was widely understood as a test case. Khalil was a legal permanent resident with a green card. The Trump administration claimed his advocacy on behalf of Palestinian people made him a threat to US foreign policy. Kai Wright speaks with Khalil about his new book, No Land To Stand On, which details what happened after ICE snatched him up, flew him across the country and deposited him in a for-profit detention center. Khalil and his wife, Noor Abdalla, share their family’s experience – how, with a newborn child, they fought to keep Khalil in the US, and how they’re facing the reality that the Trump administration is still trying to deport him. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Stateside with Kai and Carter
The news is stressful. Talking about it doesn’t have to be. Join The Guardian’s Kai Wright and Carter Sherman for conversations with the best journalists and biggest thinkers. New episodes every Tuesday and Thursday Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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