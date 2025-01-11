State of Love & Trust: A Pearl Jam Podcast

Jason and Paul welcome mastering engineer Ed Brooks to the show to discuss his career adding the finishing touches to hundreds of Pearl Jam concerts, DVDs, vault releases, fan club singles and more. Ed details his early years as an audio tech in Seattle, befriending Brett Eliason and eventually joining Pearl Jam at the outset of their official bootleg series in 2000...and all the trials and tribulations that went with it.Please consider donating to our March fundraiser HEREBuy Pod MerchBecome a PatronWatch Us on YouTubeFollow Us on InstagramFollow Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:02:43
Top Pearl Jam TV Appearances
Jason and Paul look back at every Pearl Jam television performance and discuss their top five. From Saturday Night Live to the BBC to the Late Show with David Letterman and everywhere in between...Pearl Jam left some indelible marks on our TV screens.
--------
1:01:33
Every Pearl Jam Album Gets a Title Track
Jason and Paul looked at the Pearl Jam catalog and remembered that only two of 12 studio LP's are titled after a song on said album. So the guys aimed to fix that...choosing a song from each of the remaining 10 albums best suited to be the title track thus renaming each of those albums. That plus the return of Lyrics to Live By and Live Cut of the Week - Unemployable.
--------
1:16:26
Yield Superlatives
Jason and Paul welcome Footsteps fanzine and TwoFeetThick.com co-founder Kathy Davis as well as I Am No Guide: Pearl Jam Song-by-song author Stip back to the show to discuss Pearl Jam's Yield...from a superlative point of view. It's the second edition of this series with Vs. getting its shake a few months prior.
--------
1:19:21
LP2EP: Yield
Jason and Paul return to their LP2EP series with Yield! Distilling Pearl Jam's 1998 album down to 30 minutes isn't easy...or is it? The guys also head back to their new Lyrics to Live By and Live Cut of the Week segments with contributions from their patrons. Which live performance will the guys discuss?
Jason Kerepesi & Paul Ghiglieri discuss every aspect of Pearl Jam's music and the bands and communities they inspire. New episodes every Tuesday!