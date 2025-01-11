State of Love & Trust: A Pearl Jam Podcast

Every Pearl Jam Album Gets a Title Track

Jason and Paul looked at the Pearl Jam catalog and remembered that only two of 12 studio LP's are titled after a song on said album. So the guys aimed to fix that...choosing a song from each of the remaining 10 albums best suited to be the title track thus renaming each of those albums. That plus the return of Lyrics to Live By and Live Cut of the Week - Unemployable.